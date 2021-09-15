CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Study Says India is World's Top Source of Misinformation on Covid; Biden to Propose Jabbing 70% World Within '22
Coronavirus Updates: The study was published in Sage’s ‘International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions’ journal, by a researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada.

News18.com | September 15, 2021, 07:57 IST
Dharavi

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over a year and a half into the pandemic, India has emerged as the largest source of Covid misinformation, a study revealed. Joe Biden will soon propose a target for 70% of the world’s population to be vaccinated within the next year at a global vaccines summit he intends to convene alongside the UN general assembly in New York this month, The Guardian reported.

The study was published in Sage’s ‘International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions’ journal, by a researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada, who went over 9,657 pieces of misinformation in 138 nations. It covered the period between January 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021.

“Data used is collected from the (Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network) IFCN website, which currently has the most comprehensive Covid misinformation data collected from all over the world,” author Md Sayeed Al-Zaman told Times of India (TOI).

Sep 15, 2021 07:57 (IST)
35 Lakh Doses of J&J's Single-Shot Covid Jab Land at Kasauli Govt Lab for Final Testing

US Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine against coronavirus has been dispatched for the final round of quality and safety checks at the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory in…

Sep 15, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Assam reports 493 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sep 15, 2021 07:43 (IST)

703 fresh Covid Cases take Bengal's Tally to 15.58 Lakh | West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 15,58,117 after 703 fresh cases were registered in the state on Tuesday, a bulletin issued by the health department said. Of the new cases, 127 and 138 were reported from Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district respectively. Twelve more fatalities increased the state's coronavirus deaths to 18,599. 

Sep 15, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Joe Biden to Propose Target of Vaccinating 70% of World in a Year | Joe Biden will reportedly propose a target for 70% of the world’s population to be vaccinated within the next year at a global vaccines summit he intends to convene alongside the UN general assembly in New York this month. The US president’s target, reported by the New York Times, is in line with ambitions set jointly by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the WTO and the World Health Organization (WHO) but is more ambitious than current performance and the targets set at the G7 meeting in Cornwall chaired by the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson. The G7 agreed to donate 870m doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly, with an aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021, The Guardian reported. 

Sep 15, 2021 07:17 (IST)

READ | ‘Studies Initiated, Need More Scientific Data’: Centre on Mixing of Covishield & Covaxin

The Centre on Tuesday said it needs more data to get a clarity on the mixing of coronavirus vaccines — Covershield and Covaxin — and that a couple of studies have been initiated in this regard.

Sep 15, 2021 07:16 (IST)

COVID is Still Out There, Warns UK PM as he Sets out Winter Plan | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that COVID is still out there as he set out his winter strategy for dealing with the pandemic without having to resort to further lockdowns. Addressing a Downing Street press conference, he pointed to higher coronavirus case numbers than this time last year making things "actually more challenging" for the government. However, he said the success of the country's vaccination programme meant that the easing of lockdown can continue, with a backup Plan B in place to reimpose some restrictions over time.

Sep 15, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Single-day Recoveries Outnumber Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Nagaland |  Single-day recoveries exceeded fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as 43 more people recuperated from the disease while 37 new infections were reported, a health bulletin said. The new cases pushed the tally to 30,694 and 28,538 people have recovered from the disease thus far. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was 92.97 per cent during the day. The demise of a coronavirus patient in Dimapur district has raised the death toll to 646. Nagaland currently has 571 active cases, while 939 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states. 

Health workers wearing PPE walk through a narrow lane of the Dharavi slum during a door-to-door Covid-19 screening in Mumbai. (Image: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP)

Meanwhile, the G7 has agreed to donate 870m doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly, with an aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021.

In the past three weeks, Covid-19 cases in Mizoram have been rising rapidly. The state has recorded the highest test positivity rate (TPR) in the country on Tuesday, more than one percentage point higher than the rate in Kerala.

And single-day recoveries exceeded fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as 43 more people recuperated from the disease while 37 new infections were reported, a health bulletin said.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was 92.97 per cent during the day.

Coronavirus News

