Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Study Says India is World's Top Source of Misinformation on Covid; Biden to Propose Jabbing 70% World Within '22

Meanwhile, the G7 has agreed to donate 870m doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly, with an aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021.

In the past three weeks, Covid-19 cases in Mizoram have been rising rapidly. The state has recorded the highest test positivity rate (TPR) in the country on Tuesday, more than one percentage point higher than the rate in Kerala.

And single-day recoveries exceeded fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as 43 more people recuperated from the disease while 37 new infections were reported, a health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was 92.97 per cent during the day.

