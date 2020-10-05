Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Per Million Testing 6 Times That of WHO Advisory, Says Govt; Britain Passes 5 Lakh Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states and UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said. The figures come amid criticism of the government over low testing even though the Centre has claimed that India's daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world. Higher testing numbers subsequently result in lowered positivity rate, it said. The surge in testing has been made possible by an equally speedy expansion in the testing lab network across the country. India has as on date 1,623 labs in the country with 1,022 labs in the government sector and 601 private labs, the ministry said.
As the coronavirus continues its curse around the world, the United Kingdom passed 5,00,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in the latest grim milestone for the European country worst-hit by the pandemic. Health authorities blamed a technical glitch for a sudden spike in cases announced in evening figures that had kept several thousand cases from the last week of September off the official tally. Sunday's numbers showed 22,961 cases for the day, a rise of more than 10,000 on Saturday's figures. Officials said the issue had now been resolved and earlier cases missed in the official count would be included in future figures. The United Kingdom has now recorded 502,978 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 42,000 deaths.
Oct 5, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Mexico Reports 3,712 New Cases | Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 761,665 on Sunday with a total reported death toll of 79,088, according to the health ministry. Authorities reported 3,712 new cases and 208 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.
An initial batch of the vaccine arrived in Venezuela on Friday, the government announced, and 2,000 residents will participate in the trials.
Oct 5, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Mainland China Reported 20 New Cases | Mainland China reported 20 new cases on October 4, up from 16 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,470, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
Oct 5, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Two days after being hospitalized with Covid-19, President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday before briefly leaving the hospital to salute supporters from a motorcade, a move that suggested the president would continue to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.
I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!
Trump Could be Discharged Today | US President Donald Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days and he was given supplemental oxygen, the White House physician said on Sunday, asserting that his "condition has improved" since then and he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday. Trump was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on Friday.
Oct 5, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Jharkhand Reports 933 New Cases, 9 Deaths | "Jharkhand reported 933 new Covid-19 cases, 907 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 87,210 including 75,531 recoveries, 743 deaths and 10,936 active cases," State Health Department said.
Oct 5, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Sunday his son will join trials of Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine which was met with caution when Russia announced it was the world's first to be approved. An initial batch of the vaccine arrived in Venezuela on Friday, the government announced, and 2,000 residents will participate in the trials.
Oct 5, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
British Govt Orders Tens of Millions Doses | The British government has already ordered tens of millions of vaccine doses from various pharmaceutical research programmes, including the one led by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Nine candidates for a vaccine are currently in the final stages of clinical trials, but there is so far no indication of when a vaccine will be ready for mass rollout.
Oct 5, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Oct 5, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
India's per Million Testing Rate at 828 | "India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states and UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average," Says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Oct 5, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Maharashtra Recovery Rate Improving: Minister | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has improved and the fatality rate dropped due to changing protocol in treatment. He said the state reported nearly 14,000 fresh cases on Saturday, while over 19,000 patients recovered from the disease.
Oct 5, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Pune Reports 993 New Cases | Maharashtra's Pune city reported 993 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall infection count to 1,49,399, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll due to the virus reached 3,647 as 38 patients succumbed to the infection.
Oct 5, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Dr Harsh Vardhan also said all three vaccines in India undergoing trials have proven to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in clinical trials outside India and need to undergo bridging studies to prove their safety and immunogenicity in the Indian population as well although these studies can be conducted with much smaller sample size and end quickly.
Oct 5, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
First Covid-19 Shot by July 2021: Health Minister | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the government plans to receive and utilise 400-500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and that of the 1.3 billion population, 20-25 crore people would be getting the first shot by July 2021.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident in Mumbai. (Reuters)
In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country faced a "very tough winter" in the battle against the disease, but said there was "hope" the situation could improve by Christmas. Health authorities are meanwhile drawing up a vaccination programme that prioritises elderly people and at-risk workers. "There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18," vaccine taskforce chairwoman Kate Bingham told the Financial Times. "It's an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable."
