Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Positivity Rate Dips Below 8%; Paris Under Curfew as Europe Battles Soaring Virus Caseload

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present, the ministry of health and family welfare said today, adding that the very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate which has now fallen below 8 per cent. Four days ago, 20 states and UTs were said to have a positivity rate less than the national average. India has been registering more new recoveries than the new cases consistently in the recent days. As a result, the active cases are steadily declining. "Higher testing across wide regions leads to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate,” the ministry underscored. Also,79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Delhi, the ministry said. Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with more than 15,000 single day recoveries.
Meanwhile, millions of Europeans faced tough new coronavirus restrictions on Saturday as governments stepped up efforts to slow the surge in infections, after the World Health Organization reported a "very concerning" 44-percent rise in European cases over one week. From Saturday evening, Paris and several other French cities go under a nighttime curfew that will last at least a month. England is banning mixed household gatherings in the capital and other areas, and Italy's most populous region is limiting bar openings and suspending sports events. The need for action in France was underlined as the country recorded another record for new cases, with over 32,000 registered in 24 hours. Global cases of the disease, which has killed more than 1.1 million people around the world, have been soaring beyond levels seen in the first wave earlier this year, when many countries resorted to national lockdowns to get control of the crisis. As well as the death toll, the pandemic has wrought social and economic havoc across the world.