Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Johnson & Johnson Pauses Vaccine Trial as Participant Falls Ill; Trump Tests Negative for Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick. "We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement. The pause means the online enrollment system has been closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial while the independent patient safety committee is convened. Two weeks ago, the company kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot Covid-19 vaccine that potentially would simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses. Rival vaccines from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca all require two shots separated by several weeks, which make them much more difficult to administer.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday, 10 days after Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus. In a memo released by the White House just hours before Trump was due to resume holding campaign rallies, Dr. Sean Conley said the president had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories ABT.N BinaxNOW antigen card. Conley said the negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data “indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.” Trump’s medical team had determined that based on the data and guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “the president is not infectious to others,” Conley said.
Oct 13, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Biden: Trump 'Turned his Back on You' in Pandemic | Joe Biden told a drive-in rally in Ohio that Donald Trump ‘turned his back on you’ during the pandemic and its economic fallout. Biden questioned why Republicans had time for supreme court hearings but no time to come to an agreement with House Democrats on another economic relief package to help individuals, businesses and city and state governments.
Oct 13, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Gujarat Textile Industry in Surat Continues to Incur Losses due to Pandemic | "In Feb-March, clothes worth Rs 10,000 crores was supplied across the country, we are yet to get payment. Our business has been badly affected," says Director Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association.
The West Bengal cabinet on Monday decided to increase the bed strength in government hospitals by 50 per cent and bring down the charge for COVID-19 tests in private health establishments.
Oct 13, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Bengal Reports 3,583 New Covid-19 Cases, 60 Fresh Fatalities | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,98,389 on Monday as 3,583 more people tested positive for the infection, while 60 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,682, a health bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 19, followed by North 24 Parganas (16), South 24 Parganas (eight) and Malda (four), it said.
Oct 13, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
New Zealand Sees 18th Day in a Row With no New Community Cases | New Zealand has recorded its 18th consecutive day of no new cases of Covid-19 spread in the community, health officials said. All 39 active cases of the virus in New Zealand were diagnosed in travelers returning to the country, who remain in quarantine facilities run by the government.
Oct 13, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Sikkim Reports Seven Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One More Death | Sikkim reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality, an official said. East Sikkim registered six positive cases, while North Sikkim accounted for one infection.
Oct 13, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
WATCH | Donald Trump Claims He Is Cured And Now ‘Immune’ To Coronavirus
Oct 13, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Boris Johnson Sets Out New System for Covid Restrictions | The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, set out a new, three-tiered system for Covid restrictions to “simplify and standardise” rules in England. The city region of Liverpool was immediately put into the “very high” category, with pubs and bars closed and almost all household mixing banned.
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
18 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,202. The number of active cases is at 156 while 2,046 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date.
Oct 13, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Mainland China Reports it's First Locally Transmitted Infection | Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, as Qingdao city launched a city-wide testing drive after discovering new cases linked to a hospital designated to treat imported infections. The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 13 Covid-19 infections were reported in mainland China on 12 October, down from 21 a day earlier.
Oct 13, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 102 New Coronavirus Cases | South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases, marking a triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Daily infections had fallen largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week.
Oct 13, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Oct 13, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Trump returns to the campaign trail on Monday night with a rally in Sanford, Florida, his first since he disclosed on October 2 that he tested positive for COVID-19. Critics fault Trump for failing to encourage supporters at campaign events, and even White House staff, to wear protective masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines. At least 11 close Trump aides have tested positive for the coronavirus.