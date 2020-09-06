Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris Says Trump Not Credible on Possible Covid-19 Vaccine; France Reports 8,550 New Cases in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and that she worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine. "I would not trust Donald Trump," Harris said, saying she would be convinced of the efficacy of a vaccine only if someone credible were vouching for it as well. "I will not take his word for it." At least 6.2 million people have been infected in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, which has taken 187,833 lives.
With the government's handling of the world's worst outbreak of the disease under close scrutiny, Trump has dangled the possibility that a vaccine might be ready ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. But Trump has a track record of flouting scientific advice and some experts are skeptical that vaccine trials, which have to study potential side effects on a wide range of people before they can deliver a verdict, can be completed by late this year or even early next year. Harris suggested to CNN that Trump might seize on a vaccine - no matter how untested - to burnish his image. "He's looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he's grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he can be a leader on this issue when he's not," she said.
Sep 6, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Iran, Russia to Jointly Produce Vaccine | Iran and Russia will cooperate to produce a Covid-19 vaccine in the Islamic republic as Covid-19 cases in Iran surged to 3,84,666. Meanwhile, an Iraqi health official warned that the citizens should not play down the seriousness of the coronavirus as 4,644 daily new infections were reported. Iran, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East region, reported 1,894 new cases.
Sep 6, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Schools in Gujarat are organising online classes for students as they remain closed amid Covid-19.
J&K Administration has increased number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in Udhampur.
Police are selling 'Corona care kit' at affordable price in Ludhiana, Punjab.
Centre for Assessing Clinical Immunogenicity for Vaccines Inaugurated | The National Immunogenicity and Biologics Evaluation Centre (NIBEC) for assessing clinical immunogenicity of viral vaccines, especially the ones in the pipeline for COVID-19, has been inaugurated. The facility, established jointly by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Bharati Vidyapeeth University (BVU), Pune, was inaugurated virtually by Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, in an e-inauguration ceremony presided by Vishwajeet Kadam, Minister of State in the Maharashtra government. The facility has been established through BVU's constituent unit Interactive Research School for Health Affairs (IRSHA) and BIRAC, a PSU under the DBT.
Sep 6, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
SOPs for Religious Places in Himachal | Prasad offerings will not be allowed in religious places that are set to open for devotees in Himachal Pradesh on September 10, according to guidelines issued by the state government. As per the three-page SOP issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman, no physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water will be allowed inside the religious place. The SOP said touching statues, idols and holy books will also not be allowed. Preferably, separate entry and exit for devotees will be arranged while maintaining physical distance of minimum six feet at all times.
Sep 6, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
MP Govt Sets Rates for Patients' Treatment | The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients could charge only 40 per cent more than rates prevalent in the time before the outbreak. It has also been decided that patients being treated at private Covid-19 designated hospitals, which are authorised and in contract with the government, can voluntarily pay their bills. Such hospitals are currently treating patients free of cost.
In a written statement, the White House said Harris' suggestion that politics is influencing vaccine approvals "is not only false but is a danger to the American public." Harris' comments come as several drugmakers developing vaccines are working on a joint pledge not to seek government approval for the shots until they have been proven safe and effective, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The unusual move comes amid widespread concern that Trump could seek to prod companies into making any prospective vaccine available before it is ready. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, French health authorities reported 8,550 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from Friday's 8,975. Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 12 to 30,698, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 317,706.