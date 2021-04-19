Coronavirus News Live Updates: One Week Curfew in Delhi, From Tonight Till Next Monday 5 am

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday 5 am amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at today at 11:30 am. The Covid-19 surged continued on Monday with India recording 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in 24 hours. The active cases in India stand at 19,29,329. The total number of cases stands at 150,61,919. So far, 129,53,821 people have recovered from the virus in India.
Maharashtra has declared six states — Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat— as sensitive origins. Those travelling from here will need to carry a negative RT PCR report. They will be stamped and have to go under home quarantine for 15 days. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed in case of a violation.
As the situation pertaining to coronavirus in Delhi continues to grow grim, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am today. According to sources, more curbs, including weekday curfews, are likely to be announced in Delhi post meeting. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has also written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal saying that oxygen meant for Delhi is being diverted to other states. Delhi on Sunday logged the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while 161 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate also shot up to 29.74 per cent. Around 20,159 people have recovered from the infection. There are a total of 74,941 active cases in the national capital and the death toll jumped to 12,121.
India on Monday reported a record high of 2.
People who have recovered from coronavirus may need just one jab of two-dose vaccines, latest study suggests. Coronavirus survivors showed more robust response to the single dose of vaccine as compared to those who had never been infected.
As the demand for Remdesivir in wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases continues to rise, medical experts have said that the injection has to be used in hospital setting only.
@archanavyas @MoHFW_INDIA @MantralayaRoom pic.twitter.com/Pks6MOOpVK— Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) April 18, 2021
According to latest coronavirus tally, Maharashtra has overtaken California (USA) as the state/province with the highest number of cases in the world. While Maharashtra numbers stand at 3.84 million, California is 3.72 million. Ten states/UTs report more than 10,000 new cases, while five states/UTs report more than 100 new deaths.
READ | At 37% & 47%, Not Even Half of Frontline and Health Workers Have Been Fully Vaccinated So Far: Report
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, reports suggest that only 37 percent frontline workers have been fully inoculated so far.
The Delhi government on Sunday ordered Delhi Police to lodge FIRs against four airlines for ferrying passengers from Maharashtra without valid RT-PCR reports. Sources told IANS that around 130 such passengers have been carried by four airlines – IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia. The action would be taken under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) norms to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kejriwal to Meet L-G, More Curbs in Delhi Likely | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will meet at 11 am today to discuss Covid-19 situation in the national capital. According to sources, the Delhi government is mulling to extend the weekend lockdown to weekdays as the national capital has witnessed a steep rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases.
Jharkhand Seeks Nod to Import Remdesivir from Bangladesh | Jharkhand state government on Monday sought permission from the Centre to import 50,000 vials of Remdesivir from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company. Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote a letter to Union Cabinet Minister DV Sadanand Gowda asking for permission to import the supply as soon as possible. “We had anticipated the second wave to be less virulent due to vaccination and herd immunity. But, on the contrary, a large proportion of patients are showing major symptoms and require hospitalisation and other such treatment protocols…Remdesivir is a vital medicine in the treatment protocol of a Covid-19 case. Unfortunately, there is an acute scarcity of the medicine in Jharkhand,” read the letter.
Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a night curfew in the state between 10 pm and 4 am. It further imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. The government has allowed the continuous process industries, fuel bunks, emergency medical supplies and services to operate through the night. On Sundays, when the state will be under complete lockdown all vegetable and fish markets, cinema halls, shopping complexes and stand-alone shops are to remain shut while eateries can operate takeaway services.
READ | Hyderabad-Based CCMB To Study Whether Vaccines Work On Mutants
With India recording over 2-lakh daily infections for four days in a row, Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has taken up the task of decoding whether the new double…
50% Adults in US Have Received One Vaccine Dose | Half of all adults in the US have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.
READ |Traveling to Maharashtra from Goa, Delhi, Kerala, U'khand, Rajasthan or Gujarat? Here's What You Need to Know
The Maharashtra government has put out a new SOP for those travelling to the state particularly by train from six of the worst affected states.
Oxygen cylinders will be transported via trains, union minister Jitendra Singh said on Twitter. "Railways to start transportation of oxygen cylinders or tankers by trains. Centre is working round the clock to support state govts in #COVID19 management (sic)," he wrote.
#Railways to start transportation of oxygen cylinders or tankers by trains. Centre is working round the clock to support state govts in #COVID19 management. pic.twitter.com/ySFHBVfl04— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 19, 2021
READ | Breathing Life Back Into Fight Against Covid-19, Centre Addresses States' Oxygen SOS With Various Measures
The Centre on Sunday announced various measures to address the issue of flailing oxygen supply in states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, as their healthcare infrastructure and medical stocks choke…
Hong Kong to Suspend India, Pakistan, Philippines Flights | Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time, authorities said in a statement late on Sunday. The three countries would be classified as “extremely high risk” after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said.
As cases started spiking in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced slew of curbs and lockdown-like restrictions across th state to tackle the situation. Take a look:
-State-wide night curfew from 9pm to 5am
-Closure of educational institutes
-Movie theatres, malls, clubs, public parks to be shut
-All govt, private offices to close post 5pm
-Shops selling essential items to remain open till 6pm only
-Religious places to remain shut
READ | Chandni Chowk, Other Delhi Markets Go Under Self-imposed Lockdown Amid Covid-19 Spike
Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Delhi, traders bodies in the national capital have decided to shut down markets and shops as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Maharashtra Marks 6 States as 'Sensitive Origin' | Maharashtra on Sunday declared six states, including Delhi, as the places of 'sensitive origin' in a bid to to stop the influx of other variants of coronavirus variants from other parts of the country. Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have been marked as 'sensitive origin' locations, in an order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid Centre to be Reopened in Delhi | Amid the spiking cases, the Centre has decided to reopen Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid-19 Care Centre in the national capital’s Bhati Mines. The facility will be handled by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and nearly 2,000 beds will be made operational in next two to three days. The ITBP and its special team of doctors and paramedics will help to treat Covid-19 patients here. Arrangement of food and other facilities will be given free of cost by Radha Soami Satsang Beas.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are scheduled to meet today at 11 am to discuss Covid-19 situation in the national capital. According to sources, the Delhi government is mulling to extend the weekend lockdown to weekdays as the national capital has witnessed a steep rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases.
Kejriwal had last week announced a weekend curfew to curb a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Kejriwal said in a video address, “The weekend curfew will break the Covid-19 chain in Delhi. These curbs are for your safety. We will beat this fourth Covid-19 wave with your help.”
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here