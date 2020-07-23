Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Adds 444 Deaths to Chennai Toll, Kerala May Impose Total Lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government has added 444 deaths to the city’s Covid-19 toll based on a report submitted by a committee set up to reconcile the differing counts of fatalities by the state health department and the Greater Chennai Corporation

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the government’s intention is to be completely transparent and the reconciliation committee had made its recommendations based on Central government and international guidelines.

Kerala Mulls Lockdown

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the state government “may have to seriously consider” reimposing a total lockdown as over 1,000 fresh cases were reported in a day, the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

“We had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. We are aware of such viewpoints (complete lockdown). Although it has not been decided yet, I think we will have to consider it,” CM Vijayan said at a press briefing.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,038 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers and five councillors, taking the infection tally to 15,032. The death toll climbed to 45 with a 75-year-old man fromIdukki succumbing to the virus. As many as 8,818 people were presently under treatmentwith 53 of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), including nine with ventilator support, CM Vijayan told reporters.

As the spike in cases continued unabated, the LDF government convened a virtual all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the pandemic situation. Vijayan also said some experts have suggested imposing a complete lockdown again to contain the spread and the government might have to look into it.

"Such demands have come from various quarters. We have not taken any decision yet. We will seriously consider it," he said. While the situation remained grim in the state capital, which has the highest number of 2,421 cases, the virus was spreading rapidly in Aluva at Kochi, prompting authorities to impose curfew there and nearby panchayats, Vijayan said, adding there was need to be more cautious.

Kerala crossed the grim milestone of 1,000 cases in a single day, nearly two-and-half months after the state on May 8 declared it had flattened the coronavirus curve, reporting a solitary case that took the active cases then to just 16.

LIVE Updates:

Vaccine Hope: Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.

WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus's spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels.

US Case Tally: The United States on Wednesday recorded 63,967 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday). Another 1,059 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 142,942.