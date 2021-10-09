Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Recuperating? At 94 Crore, India Jabs Nearly Half of its Adult Population, Sees Below 20k Cases in 24 Hrs

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In the past 24 hours, India has reported 19,740 new cases pushing the active caseload at 2,36,643- lowest in 206 days, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the past week, Pune accounted for 21% of Maharashtra’s new cases followed by Ahmednagar with 18% and Mumbai with 16%.Read More
Key EventsKey Events
#UPDATES Latin America's death toll from Covid-19 is at least 1,500,350 deaths, @AFP tally shows, with more than 45 million cases recorded
Brazil in particular surpassed 600,000 deaths, the second hardest hit country after the US pic.twitter.com/tMk6l916tP
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 9, 2021
Kerala government decided to include 7,000 more victims of Covid-19 pandemic in its official death list after protest by the opposition alleging under-reporting of Coronavirus deaths in the state. State Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 more deaths, which occurred before the hospitals started uploading the data of such deaths online, will be added to the COVID death list in the state. READ MORE
India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country’s total tally of cases to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days, the ministry said. The active cases have declined to 2,36,643 and comprise 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.98 per cent, the highest since March last year. There has been a decrease of 3,578 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry’s data stated.
India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage at nearly 94 crores, with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Delhi Police have registered a case under section 188 on the organizer of Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila for not adhering to the COVID19 norms. The event organiser has assured police that all COVID norms will be followed: DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi
— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021
The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 5,61,401 with the addition of 270 cases, while the death toll rose by one to 11,428, an official said. These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said. The district’s mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent, the official added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,37,106, while the death toll is 3,278, another official said.
India reports 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload at 2,36,643, lowest in 206 days, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Gujarat reported 19 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s caseload to 8,26,099, a health department official said on Friday evening. No new fatality was recorded so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,085, he added. The recovery count stood at 8,15,838 after 22 persons were discharged during the day. There are 176 active cases in Gujarat now including four patients on ventilator support. An official release said 6.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including over 4.30 lakh during the day.
India and Hungary have agreed to recognise each other’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognize each other’s Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Although the number of Covid-19 cases in Pune has stabilised, the district still accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases than any other district in the state. Pune accounted for 21% of the state’s new cases followed by Ahmednagar with 18% and Mumbai with 16%. The city has also recorded the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar.
COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 712 recoveries and 2 deaths, yesterday. Active cases 15,505 and total cases 1,03,709 pic.twitter.com/bskOSi3P2N
— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021
In Kerala, the government has decided to add 7,000 deaths to the state’s Covid-19 toll amid criticism for alleged under-reporting. The addition would take the state’s Covid-19 death toll from 26,000 to 33,000, as of Saturday.
The Assam government on Friday allowed mobile theatres to resume functioning on certain conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. Mobile theatre groups, which are popular in Assam, travel from place to place with actors and support staff and perform in makeshift halls. Their shows were closed since March last year when the lockdown was imposed. Releasing the Standard Operating Procedure for mobile theatres, Mahanta said the groups would have to inform district authorities that they will follow the SOP.
The United States will accept the use by international visitors of Covid-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 39 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Only five Covid-related deaths were reported last month one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures. One fatality due to the infection has been recorded so far this month in Delhi on October 2, according to official data. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088. On Friday, 39 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. On Thursday, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.
Nagaland on reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases as 34 people were cured of the disease while 13 new infections pushed the tally to 31,410, a health department official said. A total of 29,445 coronavirus patients have recovered thus far and the state’s COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 93.77 per cent, the official said. The fresh cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokukchung, and Phek.
A one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 each has been given to 89 per cent applicants so far under a scheme to provide relief to Covid victims’ families and the remaining will disbursed by next week following “perform or perish” warning by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to officials, said a Delhi government statement. The chief minister had recently “pulled up” the officials over slow progress in disbursal of the financial assistance, it said.
In Kerala, the government has decided to add 7,000 deaths to the state’s Covid-19 toll amid criticism for alleged under-reporting. The addition would take the state’s Covid-19 death toll from 26,000 to 33,000, as of Saturday.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 cases had gone unreported in official data for want of relevant records. Pune also has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded zero deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday and 39 fresh cases were reported, with a positivity rate of 0.06%. data from Delhi shows that last month only five Covid-19 -related deaths were reported and one fatality due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.
A Lancet study revealed that cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults. In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety. These represent a 28- and 26-percent increase in the two disorders respectively, according to the study, published in The Lancet medical journal.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.