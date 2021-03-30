india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Now One of Top 10 Worst-hit Districts; Maharashtra Has Highest Positivity Rate
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Now One of Top 10 Worst-hit Districts; Maharashtra Has Highest Positivity Rate

News18.com | March 30, 2021, 16:17 IST
facebookTwitterskype
A health worker engages in a Covid-19 vaccine delivery system trial in New Delhi on January 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Mumbai civic body has taken over all ICU beds and 80 per cent of all Covid beds, which will be reserved for centralised allotment to patients through the civic body’s “Ward War Rooms”, as it braces for a possible shortage amid rising cases. The BMC said the decision was taken after it was observed that private hospitals were admitting Covid patients without intimating the civic body despite orders.

India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday. With 271 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,62,114. Maharashtra continues to account for the bulk of India’s caseload, as it recorded 31,643. Six states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – reported 78.56 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Punjab is the state with the second-most new infections at 2,868, followed by Karnataka which reported 2,792 new cases.

The Maharashtra government is likely to impose more curbs on public movement from April 1 but without implementing a full lockdown as fresh Covid cases continue to soar in the state. State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said the state cannot afford a lockdown and has reportedly asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options.

Read More
Mar 30, 2021 16:17 (IST)

There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

Mar 30, 2021 16:13 (IST)

Out of the top ten worst-affected districts, eight are in Maharashtra: Health Ministry.

Mar 30, 2021 15:55 (IST)

Additional 2269 COVID beds (including 360 ICU beds) in private hospitals will be made available with immediate effect. Additional 1,500 beds will be operationalised in Jumbo COVID Centres. However, allotment of beds will only take place through the 24 Ward War Rooms: BMC, reports ANI.

Mar 30, 2021 15:53 (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister has ordered the launch of a vaccination drive in the prisons, in the wake of 40 women in Patiala’s Nabha Open Jail testing positive for Coronavirus: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Mar 30, 2021 15:48 (IST)

Due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the state, Govt issued an order to state's oxygen producers to supply 80% of oxygen for medical usage, rest 20% will be available for other industrial purposes. The order will remain in force till 30th June: Maharashtra Health Dept, ANI reports.

Mar 30, 2021 15:35 (IST)

Sachin Sawant Tests Covid Positive | Congress leader Sachin Sawant has tested Covid-19 positive. "My Rapid Antigen test says that I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I request everyone to follow COVID protocols & stay safe. Folded hands," he said on Twitter.

Mar 30, 2021 15:31 (IST)

 India's economic output in 2021 is expected to remain below the 2019 level despite roll-out of the vaccine to deal with the menace of the coronavirus pandemic, said a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) released on Tuesday.

Mar 30, 2021 15:22 (IST)

READ | 'Impose Spot Fines': DGCA Asks Airports to Consider Punitive Action Against Covid Norm Violators

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday asked airports to enhance surveillance and explore the possibility of imposing ‘spot fines’ on those who violate Covid protocols.

Mar 30, 2021 14:06 (IST)
Mar 30, 2021 14:04 (IST)

UPDATE | In the wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that all government and non-government schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be closed till 15 April 2021.

Mar 30, 2021 12:27 (IST)
Mar 30, 2021 11:41 (IST)

There are no side effects of the vaccine, both vaccines are effective and safe. I request people not to trust the news on social media and WhatsApp university, covid appropriate behavior should also be followed after taking the jab, says Union Minister Harvardhan 

Mar 30, 2021 11:28 (IST)
Mar 30, 2021 10:46 (IST)

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 at IIM Ahmedabad reaches 70 

Mar 30, 2021 10:22 (IST)

BMC Provides for 2269 Covid Beds in Private Hospitals 

We will be making additional 2269 covid beds available to our citizens in private hospitals(including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect.This will be in addition to more than 3000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for covid patients(including currently vacant 450 beds in private hospitals: BMC  

Mar 30, 2021 10:13 (IST)

READ | Coronavirus-Infected Passenger Deboarded from Flight in Chennai

A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Mar 30, 2021 10:08 (IST)
Mar 30, 2021 09:59 (IST)

UPDATE | Chandigarh administration declares 25 areas in the UT as containment zone, in wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

Mar 30, 2021 09:54 (IST)

India reports 56,211 new Covid-19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,20,95,855
Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021 
Active cases:5,40,720       
Death toll: 1,62,114 
Total vaccination:  6,11,13,354

Mar 30, 2021 09:32 (IST)
Mar 30, 2021 09:21 (IST)

Total number of samples tested up to 29th March is 24,26,50,025 including 7,85,864 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Mar 30, 2021 08:51 (IST)

100 Returnees Among Over 1000 Myanmar Refugees Seeking Shelter in Mizoram: Officials

On March 10, the MHA wrote to the chief secretaries of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and the Assam Rifles guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, to check influx of people from that country and also to identify the illegal migrants and deport them. However, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that since the people of his state share ethnic ties with the refugees of the Chin community of Myanmar, they cannot remain indifferent to their plight.

Mar 30, 2021 08:27 (IST)

UPDATE​ Hotel Taj in Rishikesh has been closed for three days by the district administration after 76 people were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Mar 30, 2021 08:20 (IST)

READ | 4 Hrs at Lab, 60 Mins in Wet Market: How Authentic is WHO's Clean Chit to China on Virus Origins

Ateam commissioned by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus in Wuhan in January concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” that the pathogen originated in a top-security lab in the ground-zero Chinese city.

Mar 30, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Covid Impact: Mumbai Flyers to Pay Development Fee for Another Year Due to Airport Traffic Slump

The development fee charges for outbound flights from Mumbai, Rs 120 for domestic and Rs 720 for international destinations will continue till March 31, 2022, according to reports.The tariff order that was expected to end on March has been extended by a year due to covid-19 hit travel restrictions, according to a Times of India report. The decision will be reviewed in December.

Mar 30, 2021 07:42 (IST)
Mar 30, 2021 07:36 (IST)

India's Covid recovery rate improves to 94.32% as on March 29 reported Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 

Mar 30, 2021 07:32 (IST)

UPDATE | On Monday, the state conducted 1,36,848 tests against 1,65,591 samples that were tested on Sunday. Mumbai reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 4,04,614 and the toll to 11,665, the department said.

Mar 30, 2021 07:29 (IST)

READ | Maharashtra Coronavirus Tally Sees Dip by 9k Cases, Records 31,643 Infections in 24 Hrs

A day after reporting the highest one-day rise of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518, the state health department said.

Mar 30, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Eight States account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far in India, notes the Ministry of Health. 

Load More
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Now One of Top 10 Worst-hit Districts; Maharashtra Has Highest Positivity Rate
A healthcare worker been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, but the lower tally was attributed to reduced testing because of Holi holiday. The state has recorded close to six lakh cases this month and registered over 2,100 deaths. State officials said that for now, local trains will continue to run but fresh restrictions will be introduced to reduce overcrowding at restaurants, malls, public places, private offices and pubs.

India saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours on Monday, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent, the data stated.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 84.5 per cent of the fresh cases recorded in the country in a day. While Maharashtra reported the highest daily rise, it was followed by Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh, the ministry said. Cases have also surged in the national capital Delhi.

This second wave of Covid-19 comes amid the heat of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry where campaigning is on in full swing, raising fears of a rapid spread of infection due to crowding.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You