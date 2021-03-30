Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Now One of Top 10 Worst-hit Districts; Maharashtra Has Highest Positivity Rate

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Mumbai civic body has taken over all ICU beds and 80 per cent of all Covid beds, which will be reserved for centralised allotment to patients through the civic body’s “Ward War Rooms”, as it braces for a possible shortage amid rising cases. The BMC said the decision was taken after it was observed that private hospitals were admitting Covid patients without intimating the civic body despite orders.

India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday. With 271 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,62,114. Maharashtra continues to account for the bulk of India’s caseload, as it recorded 31,643. Six states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – reported 78.56 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Punjab is the state with the second-most new infections at 2,868, followed by Karnataka which reported 2,792 new cases.

The Maharashtra government is likely to impose more curbs on public movement from April 1 but without implementing a full lockdown as fresh Covid cases continue to soar in the state. State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said the state cannot afford a lockdown and has reportedly asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options.