Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Now One of Top 10 Worst-hit Districts; Maharashtra Has Highest Positivity Rate

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Mumbai civic body has taken over all ICU beds and 80 per cent of all Covid beds, which will be reserved for centralised allotment to patients through the civic body’s “Ward War Rooms”, as it braces for a possible shortage amid rising cases. The BMC said the decision was taken after it was observed that private hospitals were admitting Covid patients without intimating the civic body despite orders.
India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday. With 271 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,62,114. Maharashtra continues to account for the bulk of India’s caseload, as it recorded 31,643. Six states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – reported 78.56 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Punjab is the state with the second-most new infections at 2,868, followed by Karnataka which reported 2,792 new cases.
The Maharashtra government is likely to impose more curbs on public movement from April 1 but without implementing a full lockdown as fresh Covid cases continue to soar in the state. State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said the state cannot afford a lockdown and has reportedly asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options.
Sachin Sawant Tests Covid Positive | Congress leader Sachin Sawant has tested Covid-19 positive. "My Rapid Antigen test says that I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I request everyone to follow COVID protocols & stay safe. Folded hands," he said on Twitter.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday asked airports to enhance surveillance and explore the possibility of imposing ‘spot fines’ on those who violate Covid protocols.
#COVID19 के संक्रमण में विगत दिनों में हो रही वृद्धि को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए सभी शासकीय एवं अशासकीय स्कूल कक्षा 1 से 8वीं तक कक्षाओं को दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 तक बंद रखेंगे। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं के लिए पूर्व में जारी किये गये निर्देश यथावत रहेंगे। @Indersinghsjp pic.twitter.com/Z7WlYTQ1sR— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) March 30, 2021
Six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 78.56% of the new cases are reported from these 6 states: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/vCIXagj5Ml— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021
There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines. Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalizes the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/ow4mZ7zm2k— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021
BMC Provides for 2269 Covid Beds in Private Hospitals
We will be making additional 2269 covid beds available to our citizens in private hospitals(including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect.This will be in addition to more than 3000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for covid patients(including currently vacant 450 beds in private hospitals: BMC
A 35-year-old Kolkata-bound passenger was deboarded from a flight here on Monday after information was received that he had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Delhi: People were seen flouting #COVID19 norms at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi.— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021
Delhi reported 1904 new COVID-19 cases, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4q3pt9tXRP
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tests positive for #COVID19, tweets his son Omar Abdullah. pic.twitter.com/PSyruoxvcI— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021
100 Returnees Among Over 1000 Myanmar Refugees Seeking Shelter in Mizoram: Officials
On March 10, the MHA wrote to the chief secretaries of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and the Assam Rifles guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, to check influx of people from that country and also to identify the illegal migrants and deport them. However, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that since the people of his state share ethnic ties with the refugees of the Chin community of Myanmar, they cannot remain indifferent to their plight.
UPDATE | Hotel Taj in Rishikesh has been closed for three days by the district administration after 76 people were found to be Covid-19 positive.
Ateam commissioned by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus in Wuhan in January concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” that the pathogen originated in a top-security lab in the ground-zero Chinese city.
Covid Impact: Mumbai Flyers to Pay Development Fee for Another Year Due to Airport Traffic Slump
The development fee charges for outbound flights from Mumbai, Rs 120 for domestic and Rs 720 for international destinations will continue till March 31, 2022, according to reports.The tariff order that was expected to end on March has been extended by a year due to covid-19 hit travel restrictions, according to a Times of India report. The decision will be reviewed in December.
Maharashtra: 4 Police personnel injured after some Sikh youth broke gates of Gurudwara in Nanded & allegedly attacked them. SP says, 'Permission for Hola Mohalla wasn't granted due to #COVID19. Gurudwara committee was informed & they'd said that they would do it inside Gurudwara" pic.twitter.com/clOBTQBb9F— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021
A day after reporting the highest one-day rise of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518, the state health department said.
Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, but the lower tally was attributed to reduced testing because of Holi holiday. The state has recorded close to six lakh cases this month and registered over 2,100 deaths. State officials said that for now, local trains will continue to run but fresh restrictions will be introduced to reduce overcrowding at restaurants, malls, public places, private offices and pubs.
India saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours on Monday, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent, the data stated.
Eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 84.5 per cent of the fresh cases recorded in the country in a day. While Maharashtra reported the highest daily rise, it was followed by Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh, the ministry said. Cases have also surged in the national capital Delhi.
This second wave of Covid-19 comes amid the heat of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry where campaigning is on in full swing, raising fears of a rapid spread of infection due to crowding.