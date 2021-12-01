Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Mandates 7-day Quarantine for Int’l Arrivals from At-risk Countries; Brazil Confirms First 2 Omicron Cases

Read more

7-day institutional quarantine and RT-PCR test to be carried out on days 2, 4 and 7 for them. If any of the tests are found to be positive, then the passenger will be shifted to a hospital. In case of all tests are found to be negative, the passengers will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine. The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Re-opening of schools in several districts of Maharashtra have been postponed due to the Omicron variant scare. The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced to postpone the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, till December 15. Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said that schools will not be opened for classes 1 to 7 till December 10. After that, the situation will be reviewed & a decision will be taken accordingly, he said.

Health officials in Brazil have reported the country’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers returning from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation. They had their tests taken on Nov. 25 and showed light symptoms of the disease at the time.

Unvaccinated vulnerable should postpone travel to areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

