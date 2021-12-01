Out of 5000 police personnel, a total of 18 cops found #COVID19 positive so far during antigen testing across the State: Uttarakhand DGP

19 people from different govt depts including 7 cops, who came for duty during President's visit were found virus-positive on Nov 28-29. https://t.co/msKQ6lq8rR

— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021