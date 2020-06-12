Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown Will Not be Extended in Capital, Says Delhi Health Minister Amid Rising Cases, Slams MCD for Death Toll Politics

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai faces a whopping 30 per cent staff crunch of ward boys and nurses in civic-run hospitals, the Maharashtra government has told the Centre, asking Union health minister Harsh Vardhan intervene as the number of cases continue to surge. Even as the financial capital keeps adding a record number of deaths, key data about bed availability has gone missing from the BMC's website, which was launched with much fanfare. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, UP at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and MP at 10,049 according to the ministry's data updated yesterday. Of the 8,102 fatalities in total, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,347), Delhi (984), Madhya Pradesh (427), West Bengal (432), Tamil Nadu (326), Uttar Pradesh (321), Rajasthan (259) and Telangana (156). The death toll reached 78 in Andhra Pradesh, 69 in Karnataka and 55 in Punjab.
Meanwhile, senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations on Thursday claimed that over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths have taken place in Delhi, while the official tally stood at 1,085 as on Thursday. The Delhi government, reacting to the claim said, the COVID-19 death audit committee is "working impartially", and this was "not a time for blame-game but to work together". At a press conference held at Civic Centre, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant, and chairpersons of standing committee of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC shared the challenges faced by the corporations in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. "Earlier also the Kejriwal government had reported less death when our tally from crematoria and burial sites had shown nearly three times of the official toll. And, now as per these figures, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 2,098 -- SDMC (1080), NDMC (976), EDMC (42)," claimed Jai Prakash, the chairman of Standing Commitee of the NDMC.
Jun 12, 2020 11:21 am (IST)
SC on Loan Moratorium Scheme | The Supreme Court today spoke on the loan moratorium scheme issue:
◕ SC says it never talked about complete waiver of interest
◕ Concerned that postponement of interest shouldn't accrue further interest: SC observes
◕ SC refuses to consider an additional plea for lowering the rate of interest
◕ Government says it will have a joint meeting of officials of RBI and Finance Ministry
◕ SC gives Centre three days to convene the meeting and reply by Wednesday next week
Jun 12, 2020 11:19 am (IST)
SC on Refund for Airline Tickets Amid Lockdown | Refund by airlines for cancellation of tickets due to lockdown:
◕ SC asks Centre to take a stand
◕ Centre and airlines to discuss the modalities and respond to the court
◕ Why should credit be limited to a shirt period or for the same route? SC asks
◕ Suggests a time period of at least 2 years should be given
◕ Allow a passenger to use that credit for any route, SC adds
◕ All airlines to be heard as parties
◕ SC to hear next after three weeks
Jun 12, 2020 11:16 am (IST)
SC Order on Wage to Workers | Supreme Court order on MHA notification on full wages during 54-day lockdown:
◕ Efforts should me made to settle disputes between workers and employers
◕ Let private establishments and workers sit together to negotiate to settle disputes relating to wages
◕ State governments to facilitate such settlements
◕ States to initiate process of settlement
◕ States to submit reports before the labour commissioners
◕ Workers who are willing to work should be allowed to work notwithstanding disputes regarding wages
◕ Centre, states to circulate court order through labour departments to facilitate settlements
◕ No coercive action against employers till July last week
◕ Piecemeal consideration can't be done
◕ Centre to file additional affidavit in 4 weeks
◕ Next week hearing in July last week
Jun 12, 2020 11:08 am (IST)
Satyendra Jain on MCD Furor | "Why don’t they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID19) positive reports of those people," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on MCD's claim of 2,098 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi.
Jun 12, 2020 11:04 am (IST)
Lockdown Won’t be Extended, Says Delhi Health Minister | Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the lockdown would not be extended in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.
The West Bengal Health Department and the city police said the video was 'fake' and that the bodies were unclaimed ones from a hospital morgue.
Jun 12, 2020 10:24 am (IST)
Indian Railways to Provide Covid Care Centres | Indian Railways has geared up to provide COVID Care Centers to State Authorities. Trains with unit composition of 10 coaches, with patient capacity of 16 per coach have been made ready. A total of 5,231 coaches were modified to be used as Covid Care Center.
Jun 12, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Total 2,028 Virus Cases in Mumbai Police | There are a total of 2,028 coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in Mumbai Police and a total of 82 in the State Reserve Police Force.
Jun 12, 2020 10:15 am (IST)
Donald Trump Mulls Suspending H-1B Visas | President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 12, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Delhi's Discharge Policy | The Delhi government has updated its COVID-19 discharge policy, according to which, mild or very mild or pre-symptomatic patients will be discharged within 10 days of showing symptoms and when they show no fever for three continuous days.
Jun 12, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
Sensex Plummets Amid Second Coronavirus Wave in US | Witnessing a gap-down opening, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,100 points in early trade on Friday tracking massive global sell off fueled by concerns over economic recovery and a second coronavirus wave in the US.
Jun 12, 2020 9:59 am (IST)
Economy is Risk: IHS | With the protracted lockdown pushing the Indian economy into deep recession in the current fiscal, the escalating new COVID-19 cases after easing of restrictions poses further downside risks to the economic outlook, IHS Markit said on Friday.
Jun 12, 2020 9:48 am (IST)
Brazilians Dig Graves Protesting Bolsonaro's Virus Response | Brazilians critical of their government's ambiguous response to a surging coronavirus pandemic dug 100 graves and stuck black crosses in the sand of Rio's Copacabana beach on Thursday in a tribute to the nearly 40,000 people who have died so far. (Credit: Reuters)
Jun 12, 2020 9:36 am (IST)
India Sees Spike of 10k Coronavirus Cases | India reports the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new Covid-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.
Jun 12, 2020 9:26 am (IST)
Egypt to Reopen Select Tourist Places | Egypt will reopen select tourist destinations to international charter flights starting July 1, the Cabinet said Thursday, allowing travelers from around the world to return to parts of the country less hard-hit by the coronavirus.
Jun 12, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
'Immunity Sandesh' in Bengal Sweetshop | A sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with 'immunity sandesh' for its customers. Shop's owner says,"immunity is the only way we can fight coronavirus."
67 New Covid-19 Cases in Arunachal | As on June 12, 67 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state including 63 active cases and 4 recoveries, said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
Jun 12, 2020 8:42 am (IST)
Lebanese Protest a Falling Economy | Hundreds of Lebanese poured into the streets to protest the tumbling of the national currency to a new low against the dollar Thursday, blocking roads and highways in several places across the small country that had started slowly opening up after months of coronavirus restrictions.
Jun 12, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Stocks Fall Sharply in Wall Street | Stocks fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as coronavirus cases in the US increased again, deflating recent optimism for a quick economic recovery and raising more doubts about how long the market's scorching comeback can last.
◕ The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,800 points and the S&P 500 dropped 5.9%, its worst day since mid-March, when stocks went through repeated harrowing falls as the virus lockdowns began.
Jun 12, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Jun 12, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Bhopal to Remain Shut for 2 Days | We have decided that Bhopal will remain shut for two days in a week- on Saturdays and Sundays, said Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra.
Jun 12, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Jama Masjid in Delhi Remains Closed | Jama Masjid in Delhi remains closed for public in view of coronavirus outbreak. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari yesterday said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till June 30.
Jun 12, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Doctors in Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Call Off Strike | Doctors protesting at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, have called off their strike. Their demands have not been met but the minister assured that they will be discussed and implemented. Keeping the Pandemic in view, the junior doctors have decided to resume duties.
Jun 12, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Another Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra Tests Positive | Another Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. Five of his staffers have been tested positive too.
Jun 12, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Brazilians Participate in Chinese Vaccine Trial | The Sao Paulo government announced Thursday that Brazil's Instituto Butantan reached an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech to produce an experimental vaccine against COVID-19.
◕ Some 9,000 Brazilians will participate in tests beginning in July, representing the third and last stage of testing before distribution. If the vaccine is effective, it will be produced in Brazil. Sao Paulo Gov. Joao Doria said the vaccine could be available in the first half of 2021.
Jun 12, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Protests at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad | About 300 junior doctors are protesting at Telangana’s nodal hospital for COVID-19 for the past three days demanding better facilities and more staff following an attack on their colleagues by a deceased patient’s family members.
Prakash shared the figures during the press conference. The Delhi government later in a statement said, it has set up a Death Audit Committee comprising of senior doctors, who are "working impartially towards assessing deaths caused by coronavirus infection". "The Hon'ble Delhi High Court has also declared that the Death Audit Committee is working in an appropriate manner and that the work of the committee cannot be questioned," it said. "We believe that not even a single life must be lost to Coronavirus. This is a time to unite and save the lives of the people. This is not the time to make allegations after allegations, we all have to fight this pandemic together and ensure that not a single life is lost due to coronavirus," the statement said.