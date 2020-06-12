Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown Will Not be Extended in Capital, Says Delhi Health Minister Amid Rising Cases, Slams MCD for Death Toll Politics

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai faces a whopping 30 per cent staff crunch of ward boys and nurses in civic-run hospitals, the Maharashtra government has told the Centre, asking Union health minister Harsh Vardhan intervene as the number of cases continue to surge. Even as the financial capital keeps adding a record number of deaths, key data about bed availability has gone missing from the BMC's website, which was launched with much fanfare. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, UP at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and MP at 10,049 according to the ministry's data updated yesterday. Of the 8,102 fatalities in total, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,347), Delhi (984), Madhya Pradesh (427), West Bengal (432), Tamil Nadu (326), Uttar Pradesh (321), Rajasthan (259) and Telangana (156). The death toll reached 78 in Andhra Pradesh, 69 in Karnataka and 55 in Punjab.Meanwhile, senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations on Thursday claimed that over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths have taken place in Delhi, while the official tally stood at 1,085 as on Thursday. The Delhi government, reacting to the claim said, the COVID-19 death audit committee is "working impartially", and this was "not a time for blame-game but to work together". At a press conference held at Civic Centre, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant, and chairpersons of standing committee of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC shared the challenges faced by the corporations in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. "Earlier also the Kejriwal government had reported less death when our tally from crematoria and burial sites had shown nearly three times of the official toll. And, now as per these figures, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 2,098 -- SDMC (1080), NDMC (976), EDMC (42)," claimed Jai Prakash, the chairman of Standing Commitee of the NDMC.