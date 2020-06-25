Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Implement 'Dharavi Model' in Suburbs, Screen 25 Lakh Residents in a Week as Cases Surge; Global Covid-19 Cases Top 9.4 Million

Jun 25, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

BMC's Massive Screening Drive in Mumbai:

* Each community health volunteer will screen 100 houses, equipped with a pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. Oxygen concentrators will be moved to these wards to stabilise patients whose oxygen level has dipped.

* Apart from door-to-door screening, 50 mobile vans will be used. NGOs will also be roped in for aid in containment zones.

* Each ward will have 3 mobile fever clinics, apart from one stationery fever clinic.

* 7-8 dispensaries will be made available per ward to screen patients.

* In next two days, rapid testing kits will be used in hotspots, quarantine centres and containment zones.