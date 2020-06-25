Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Implement 'Dharavi Model' in Suburbs, Screen 25 Lakh Residents in a Week as Cases Surge; Global Covid-19 Cases Top 9.4 Million

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Mumbai battles a surge in number of Covid-19 cases, the BMC is set to implement the 'Dharavi model' in the six northern suburbs where cases have been on the rise. A massive population of 25 lakh will be screened in the coming week, the agency said, adding that rapid testing kits too will be used from Saturday to test high risk persons. Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar, Malad, Andheri east and Andheri west will be the targets of this exercise. The steps for elaborate screening include door to door screening of at least 10,000 houses per ward. Each community health volunteer will screen 100 houses, equipped with a pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. Oxygen concentrators will be moved to these wards to stabilise patients whose oxygen level has dipped.
Apart from door to door screening, 50 mobile vans will be used. NGOs too have been roped in for aid in containment zones. Each ward will have 3 mobile fever clinics, apart from one stationery fever clinic. There will be 7-8 dispensaries per ward to screen patients. In 2 days, rapid testing kits to be used in hotspots, quarantine centres, containment zones.
Arrangements at Lamington High School in Hubli in Karnataka, which has been designated as a centre for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, being inspected. 464 students will write the exam, 20 will sit in one class. Two rooms for those from containment zones and those who are unwell. Working for last 3 weeks to get everything in place. Ensuring they maintain social distancing, wear mask and sanitise: Principal, St. Joseph's Convent Girls High School.
Karnataka: Arrangements at Lamington High School in Hubli, which has been designated as a centre for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, being inspected. The SSLC exams are commencing today. pic.twitter.com/2dDqUxAevE
Nainital High Court asks the Uttarakhand government to file a reply in the matter of deduction of a day’s salary of state government employees and employees of state corporations and bodies every month for CM relief fund till the end of financial year 2020-21, in the wake of Covid-19. The court asks the state government to file a reply within 2 days. Hearing in the matter to be next held on June 26.
Students arrive at a school in Bengaluru to write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid Covid-19 pandemic.
Karnataka: Students writing their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, arrive at a school in Bengaluru as the exam commences today amid #COVID19 pandemic. Students are being given mask, sanitiser and their temperature is being checked using a temperature gun. pic.twitter.com/FoUq7BEm8P
One wing of Kumar Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru, with 100 rooms having all facilities, is reserved to work as Covid Care Center for management of Ministers, MPs, Legislative Assembly and Council, Senior government officers of above secretary rank for clinical management: Karnataka Health Dept.
India Vulnerable to Second Wave: AIIMS Director | India has jumped past 4.5 lakh coronavirus cases and 14,476 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. In this backdrop, speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said India is also vulnerable to second wave of coronavirus and people should continue to follow social distancing, wearing mask and other precautions, after cases begin to decline. He sais that in order to contain the outbreak of Covid-19, a limited lockdown in hotspots, where volume of cases is very high, may be considered along with a micro-plan to prevent leakage of cases from these areas to other non-containment areas.
Global Cases Top 94 Lakh, Deaths Over 4.82L | The overall number of global Covid-19 cases tops 94 lakh, while the deaths surge to more than 4,82,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 94,05,800, while fatalities increase to 4,82,128. With 23,80,452 cases and 1,21,969 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities. Brazil comes in the second place with 11,88,631 infections, followed by Russia (6,06,043) and India (4,56,183).
In South Africa, at least 1,00,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 2,000 have died from virus since March when the President declared a national lockdown.
WHO Expert Says Covid-19 'Has Not Peaked' in Americas | A World Health Organization (WHO) expert says, the Covid-19 pandemic has not reached its peak in the Americas and the region is likely to see continued deaths in the coming weeks. Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Program, says the pandemic is "intense" in the Americas in general, and "particularly intense in the Central and South America." Many countries experience "between 25 and 50 percent rise in cases over the last week," which means that the pandemic in many countries in the region "has not peaked" and that they are "still suffering sustained community transmission".
Human Trial of New Vaccine Begins in UK | Volunteers begin being immunised with a new UK coronavirus vaccine and about 300 people will have the vaccine over the coming weeks, as part of a trial led by Robin Shattock and his colleagues, at Imperial College London. Tests in animals suggest the vaccine is safe and triggers an effective immune response. Experts at Oxford University have already started human trials, the BBC reported. The trials are among many across the world - there are around 120 vaccine programmes under way.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says, it will be able to control the curve in the northern suburbs of Mumbai within 8-10 days through its intensive programme.
BMC's Massive Screening Drive in Mumbai:
* Each community health volunteer will screen 100 houses, equipped with a pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. Oxygen concentrators will be moved to these wards to stabilise patients whose oxygen level has dipped.
* Apart from door-to-door screening, 50 mobile vans will be used. NGOs will also be roped in for aid in containment zones.
* Each ward will have 3 mobile fever clinics, apart from one stationery fever clinic.
* 7-8 dispensaries will be made available per ward to screen patients.
* In next two days, rapid testing kits will be used in hotspots, quarantine centres and containment zones.
BMC to Implement 'Dharavi Model' in Mumbai Suburbs, Screen 25L People | BMC will screen a massive population of 25 lakh for Covid-19 in the coming week as it implements the 'Dharavi model' in six northern suburbs of Mumbai where cases have been on the rise. Rapid testing kits will be used from to test high-risk persons and door-to-door screening will be conducted for at least 10,000 houses per ward.
Chinese Mainland Reports 19 New Cases | Chinese health authority say, it received reports of 19 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, of whom 14 are domestically transmitted and five are imported. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 13 are reported in Beijing and one in neighbouring Hebei Province, says the National Health Commission. No deaths related to the disease have been reported, according to the commission.
Delhi Overtakes Mumbai to Become Worst-hit City With Over 70K Cases | Delhi records 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease climbs to 2,365. With this, Delhi overtakes Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. Mumbai's Covid-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 69,625.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been getting flak for adding past deaths with the updated figures of deaths of Covid-19 patients, causing public health experts to question why the country's richest municipal corporation has failed to timely collate data. The opposition has claimed that the government is trying to fudge data in order to hide the reality in India’s worst hit state.