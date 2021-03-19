india

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Paris to Go Under Lockdown for A Month Amid Fears of Third Wave
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Paris to Go Under Lockdown for A Month Amid Fears of Third Wave

Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra records highest cases ever, while Paris may go under lockdown over fears of third wave.

News18.com | March 19, 2021, 07:07 IST
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Paris to Go Under Lockdown for A Month Amid Fears of Third Wave

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the world, including in India, with authorities scrambling to take measure to control another wave of Covid cases.

Maharashtra recorded a whopping 25,833 cases in one day, the highest ever, in the last 24 hours. Several curbs have been introduced across the state to control the spread of the virus,

Punjab too has announced night curfew amid rising cases in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Rupnagar will not be able to venture out on roads between 9 pm and 5 am.

Mar 19, 2021 07:07 (IST)

France, Italy and others to Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine | Germany, France and other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday after EU and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for AstraZeneca's ambition to produce a "vaccine for the world", as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million.

Mar 19, 2021 07:02 (IST)

France Announces Soft New Virus Restrictions in Paris Region | The French government backed off Thursday from ordering a tough lockdown for Paris and several other regions despite an increasingly alarming situation at hospitals with a rise in the numbers of COVID-19 patients. Instead, the prime minister announced a patchwork of new restrictions while reducing the national curfew by one hour. Getting large doses of fresh air is being encouraged, meaning that people living in the Paris region and in the north of the country can walk as long as they like in a day, but within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of their homes and with a paper authorizing the stroll.

Mar 19, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Nearly 4.40 Lakh Vaccinated Against COVID-19 So Far in J&K | The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday said nearly 4.40 lakh people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Union Territory with no reported case of extreme adverse events. This was conveyed by officials at a meeting of the Union Territory's steering committee, chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Mar 19, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Biden Says US to Hit 100 Million Virus Goal on Friday | With the US closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbours Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots. 

Mar 19, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Maha Ranks Second in COVID-19 Vaccination in Country: Tope | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan. "The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet. "The state is also low on vaccine going waste. It is six per cent in Maharashtra as against some states in the country where the figure is as high as 20 per cent. We are trying to achieve zero wastage of vaccines and steps are being taken in this direction," Tope said.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Paris to Go Under Lockdown for A Month Amid Fears of Third Wave

Not just in India, Covid-19 cases are rising in several other countries. In France, capital Paris is
going under month-long lockdown amid fears of a third wave.

Meanwhile after several countries including Germany, Italy, France stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccines, leading EU countries said on Thursday they would resume vaccinations after the European medical regulator said the jab is “safe and effective”.

