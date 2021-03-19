Coronavirus News Live Updates: Paris to Go Under Lockdown for A Month Amid Fears of Third Wave

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the world, including in India, with authorities scrambling to take measure to control another wave of Covid cases.

Maharashtra recorded a whopping 25,833 cases in one day, the highest ever, in the last 24 hours. Several curbs have been introduced across the state to control the spread of the virus,

Punjab too has announced night curfew amid rising cases in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Rupnagar will not be able to venture out on roads between 9 pm and 5 am.