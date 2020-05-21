Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global Covid-19 Cases Surpass 5 Million; Mumbai to Get More Ambulances, Live Tracker for Hospital Beds as Infections Rise

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 5 million, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.
Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%. A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia. Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.
Read More
May 21, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Eight Soccer Players at Mexico's Santos Laguna Test Positive for Coronavirus | Eight soccer players at Mexico’s Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said yesterday. The Mexican league was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart. The players at Santos Laguna had all been tested since Monday, the league said. Neither Liga MX nor the club released the names of the footballers who tested positive, reports Reuters.
May 21, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Eight Soccer Players at Mexico's Santos Laguna Test Positive for Coronavirus | Eight soccer players at Mexico’s Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said yesterday. The Mexican league was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart. The players at Santos Laguna had all been tested since Monday, the league said. Neither Liga MX nor the club released the names of the footballers who tested positive, reports Reuters.
May 21, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Eight Soccer Players at Mexico's Santos Laguna Test Positive for Coronavirus | Eight soccer players at Mexico’s Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said yesterday. The Mexican league was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart. The players at Santos Laguna had all been tested since Monday, the league said. Neither Liga MX nor the club released the names of the footballers who tested positive, reports Reuters.
May 21, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Eight Soccer Players at Mexico's Santos Laguna Test Positive for Coronavirus | Eight soccer players at Mexico’s Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said yesterday. The Mexican league was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart. The players at Santos Laguna had all been tested since Monday, the league said. Neither Liga MX nor the club released the names of the footballers who tested positive, reports Reuters.
May 21, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Two-Day-Old Baby Youngest Victim of Covid-19 in South Africa | A two-day-old baby became the youngest victim of coronavirus in South Africa as the death toll due to the infection continues to rise ahead of the proposed easing of lockdown restrictions from June 1. According to the latest figures, the fatality count has risen to 339 in the country with 25 fresh deaths while the number of those testing positive for the virus has gone up to 18,003. A total of 8,950 people have recovered from the disease so far.
May 21, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Covid-19 Cases Surge in Barabanki | 95 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 124 including 122 active cases and 2 cured/discharged, says District Magistrate Barabanki.
95 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Barabanki taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 124 including 122 active cases and 2 cured/discharged: District Magistrate Barabanki pic.twitter.com/z11NnMWMhb
India Needs to Adopt Market-friendly Approach in Post-Covid World: Alice Wells | Underlining that India has not been able to crack trade deals, a senior US diplomat yesterday said it needs to bring economic reforms to grab the opportunity provided by the coronavirus crisis. Alice Wells, the outgoing Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, said the US wants a trade pact but India has not been able to do so. Companies want to diversify their supply chains post-Covid-19, this really represents "a golden opportunity for India", which we think it should seize with market-friendly approaches instead of protectionist impulses, she said observing that the US really wants to work with India to improve the business environment.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has confirmed that flights will restart in a calibrated manner with detailed SOPs in place.
May 21, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Argentine Scientists Working on Low-cost Two-hour Coronavirus Test | Argentine scientists are producing what they call a fast and inexpensive coronavirus test, which according to the government has captured the interest of other countries. The new test, called "NEOKIT-COVID-19", allows detection of the coronavirus in less than two hours, developers say. "It is a simple, cheap and readily available technique," Santiago Werbajh, an epidemiologist at the Pablo Cassara Foundation, an organization that created the Cesar Milstein Institute of Science and Technology, a public-private entity where it was developed, told Reuters.
May 21, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Over 26% of People Who Died Due to Covid-19 in Delhi Were in 50s | People in the age group of 50-59 years constituted over 26 per cent of the total Covid-19 fatalities in the national capital, according to official figures. At least 176 people have died in Delhi due to the coronavirus, authorities said. Of the total deceased patients, 92 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities in Delhi. Forty-seven of them were aged between 50-59 years (26.71 per cent) and 37 were less than 50 years (21.02 per cent), according to the latest health bulletin released yesterday.
May 21, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
71-Year-Old Man Dies of Covid-19 in Greater Noida | A 71-year-old man died of Covid-19 yesterday at a government hospital in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, a hospital official said. The man, from Sikandrabad in the adjoining Bulandshahr district, was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night with severe acute respiratory infection with sepsis (a life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection), GIMS Director Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.
May 21, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Ford Shuts 2 US Assembly Plants Due to Covid-19 Infections | Ford Motor Co closed two US assembly plants as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked early havoc with the No. 2 US automaker's plan to restart North American production and begin making its most profitable vehicles again. Ford closed its Dearborn, Michigan, plant due to a positive Covid-19 test by one worker, while its Chicago assembly plant was closed due to a parts shortage, Reuters reported quoting Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker as saying.
The Railways will put in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.
May 21, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
US Records 1,561 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hours | United States has recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,550,959 cases.
May 21, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 5 Million | Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million yesterday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States. Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.
May 21, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
BMC Makes Arrangements for Hospital Beds, Ambulances | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to have a live dashboard of availablilty of beds in hospitals in Mumbai city from today. This comes after the BMC received several complaints about lack of coordination and information about the availabity of beds in the hospitals. The patients can now dial 1916 and get information about bed availability in 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 cases surge in Mumbai, the BMC has increased the number of ambulances in the city.
A woman wearing a mask walks in US. (Reuters)
The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on January 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.
At more than 5 million cases, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organization estimates is around 3 million to 5 million globally.
The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.
Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of lockdown that have stemmed the spread. Financial markets have also been boosted slightly by promising early results from the first US vaccine trial in humans.