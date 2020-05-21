Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global Covid-19 Cases Surpass 5 Million; Mumbai to Get More Ambulances, Live Tracker for Hospital Beds as Infections Rise

A woman wearing a mask walks in US. (Reuters)



The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on January 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.



At more than 5 million cases, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organization estimates is around 3 million to 5 million globally.



The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.



Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of lockdown that have stemmed the spread. Financial markets have also been boosted slightly by promising early results from the first US vaccine trial in humans.