Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre's Priorities Amid Covid-19, Accuses it of Trying to Topple MP, Rajasthan Govts

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre today over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi questioned the BJP's priorities and alleged that amid the crisis, the party was trying to topple the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Brazil today is set to commence advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine. The first doses will be administered to close to 900 volunteers, officials said. This development comes a day after preliminary data on Oxford University’s Phase-1 and Phase-2 trials on their coronavirus vaccine revealed that it induced a strong antibody and T cell immune response among participants without any major adverse reaction. Meanwhile, in the United States, coronavirus cases continued to surge, with the country recording over 60,000 new infections for the seventh day in a row, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां:● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली ● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिशइसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

"Achievements of the Government during the Corona period: February - Hello Trump, the MP government toppled in March, April - asked to burn candles, May - Sixth anniversary of the government, June - Virtual rally in Bihar, July - Tries to topple Rajasthan government. That is why the country is 'self-sufficient' in the Battle of Corona," Gandhi wrote on the micro-blogging site.

◕ Over 37,000 Infections Reported in Last 24 Hours in India: The total coronavirus cases in India rose to 11,55,191 on Tuesday while the number of active cases is 4,02,529. The number of patients who have been cured stands at 7,24,577. The death toll, meanwhile, has risen to 28,084. In the last 24 hours, 37,140 infections were reported.

◕ Brazil will start advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against Covid-19 today. The Covid-19 vaccine, developed by private Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, is the third in the world to progress to Phase 3 trials, or large-scale testing on humans — the final stage before regulatory approval. It will be given to doctors and other health workers who volunteer for the program across six states in the country. "Trials of CoronaVac, one of the vaccines that has advanced furthest in testing in the world, will begin at the Clinical Hospital of Sao Paulo," the state's governor, Joao Doria, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

◕ The United States on Monday reported over 60,000 new cases of coronavirus cases for the seventh consecutive day, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. With another 488 deaths and 61,288 cases registered in 24 hours, the country has a total of 140,922 deaths and 3.82 million cases, the Baltimore-based university was quoted as saying by AFP.

◕ China recorded 11 new cases of novel coronavirus in the mainland on Monday, down from 22 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday. Out of the fresh cases, eight were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The remaining three were imported cases, Reuters said.

◕ US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted a picture of himself in a black mask with the presidential seal. "Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump wrote. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Trump also said that he would recommence televised briefings on coronavirus after polls showed him performing poorly in the upcoming elections.

◕ South Africa's COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 5K-mark | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urged citizens to help the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus as death toll in the country surged past 5,000.

#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 20 July. pic.twitter.com/7b9VRjr1G4 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 20, 2020

There are now 3,64,328 confirmed coronavirus infections, 1,91,059 recoveries and 5,033 deaths in the country.