Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Registers Biggest One-day Spike of 12,881 Cases, Death Toll at 12,237; Maharashtra Pulls Up Pvt Labs

News18.com | June 18, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization has decided to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients, finding it did not reduce the mortality rate. A decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has been at the centre of political and scientific controversy. It has been touted as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus by high profile figures, including US President Donald Trump.

The drug has been included in several randomised clinical trials -- considered the gold standard for clinical investigation -- but the WHO said the evidence had led the UN health agency to call time on its own trials. Doctor Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, from the WHO's health emergencies programme, told a virtual press conference in Geneva that it was being withdrawn from its multi-country Solidarity Trial of a range of potential treatments. "The internal evidence from the Solidarity/Discovery Trial, the external evidence from the Recovery Trial and the combined evidence from these large randomised trials, brought together, suggest that hydroxychloroquine -- when compared with the standard of care in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients -- does not result in the reduction of the mortality of those patients," she said.
Jun 18, 2020 9:34 am (IST)

UPDATE | BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya has written to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal seeking withdrawal of June 13 BMC circular stating that private laboratories should not give COVID19 positive reports directly to the patients.

Jun 18, 2020 9:26 am (IST)

App to Provide Information on ICU Beds, Ventilators in Mumbai | Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.

Jun 18, 2020 9:19 am (IST)

Here's state-wise breakup:

Jun 18, 2020 9:14 am (IST)

India Records 12,881 Fresh Cases, Tally Rises to 3,66,946 | With another record-high, in the last 24 hours, 12,881 cases were recorded taking the total tally to 3,66,946. 

Jun 18, 2020 9:07 am (IST)

Delhi Lags in RT PCR Testing, Shows Data | The Union Territory of Delhi has around 12.62% cases of India and has only conducted 2,53,335 RT PCR tests. Delhi high in case load but data accessed by News18 shows Delhi is lagging behind in RT PCR testing. In Maharashtra, nearly 32.04 % cases have come, but it has conducted the highest 6,89,147 tests till 16 June. 

Jun 18, 2020 8:56 am (IST)

UPDATE | Out of 317 samples tested, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active, and 103 have recovered, said S Pangnyu Phom, health minister, Nagaland

Jun 18, 2020 8:49 am (IST)

READ | 'Chances of Infecting Family Twice as High as with SARS': Here's How Quickly Covid-19 Spreads at Home

The researchers found that the probability of a Covid-19 carrier infecting a family member or flatmate was significantly higher — 39 percent — before they started showing symptoms than afterwards.

Jun 18, 2020 8:42 am (IST)

China Reports 28 New Cases, Beijing Ramps Up Testing as Infections Spike | China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said. 

Jun 18, 2020 8:35 am (IST)

Uttarakhand Tourism Hit Amid Pandemic | Tourism industry badly affected due to Coronavirus outbreak. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, says, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state and we haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations"

Jun 18, 2020 8:24 am (IST)

UPDATE | Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to take over all the charges of Health Minister Satyendar Jain for the time, as Jain recently tested positive for novel coronavirus.  

Jun 18, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

Australia Jobless Rate Surges to 19-Year High in May, Slow Recovery Seen | Australia's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in about two decades in May as nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns. Employment in May plunged a further 227,700 after a record slump of about 600,000 in April, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed.

Jun 18, 2020 8:14 am (IST)

Vande Bharat Mission | A repatriation flight carrying 189 Indian passengers from Dubai arrived at Gaya, Bihar airport. 

Jun 18, 2020 8:09 am (IST)

READ | Coronavirus Testing Rate Capped at Rs 2,400 in Delhi as Number of Cases Continues to Rise

The testing protocol will also undergo a change in Delhi in order to stop the rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The MHA said that from June 18, the rapid antigen methodology will be followed to…

Jun 18, 2020 8:03 am (IST)

CMO Tests Covid-19 Positive in Mathura, District's Tally Now 181 | The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of infections to 181, an official said.

Jun 18, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

184 New Covid-19 Cases in Assam, Tally Rises to 4,694 | Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 4,694, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Jun 18, 2020 7:51 am (IST)

Two Covid-19 Fatalities in JK | Two COVID-19 positive patients, both senior citizens, from Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir died taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the union territory to 65, officials said

Jun 18, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Jun 18, 2020 7:46 am (IST)

Mizoram Reports Fresh Cases | Mizoram reports nine new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged, state's health department stated. 

Jun 18, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

Flight Carrying Indians From New Zealand Lands At Chandigarh Airport | An Air India flight AI 1317 carrying 116 Indians from Auckland, New Zealand landed at Chandigarh International Airport. 

Jun 18, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

READ | WHO Halts Trial of Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine in Coronavirus Patients

The World Health Organization said that testing of the drug in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

Jun 18, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

Maharashtra Govt Pulls Up Private Labs Over Covid Tests Cost | Maharashtra govt says private labs will charge Rs 2,500 to those who themselves go to the labs to get tested. Earlier, the govt had fixed the rates at Rs 2200 and Rs 2800 for those tested in hospitals and at home, respectively. 

Workers wearing face masks sit inside a shop in Kolkata. (Reuters)

"Based on this analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the Executive Group of the Solidarity/Recovery Trial has met on two occasions and today we met with all the principal investigators. After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial."

British trial results



Henao Restrepo said it was not a WHO policy recommendation and the decision to stop testing it on COVID-19 hospital patients did not apply to the use or the evaluation of the drug as a potential preventative measure against the virus.

Earlier this month, the Recovery Trial -- a major trial run by the University of Oxford -- found hydroxychloroquine had "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The British trial, the biggest so far to come forward with findings, said it would stop recruiting patients to be given hydroxychloroquine "with immediate effect".

"Our conclusion is that this treatment does not reduce the risk of dying from COVID among hospital patients," said Martin Landray, an Oxford professor of medicine and epidemiology who co-leads the study.

The randomised clinical trial has recruited a total of 11,000 patients from 175 hospitals in the UK to test a range of potential treatments.

The WHO announcement came after the United States on Monday withdrew emergency use authorisations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine -- both favoured by Trump to treat the new coronavirus.

Solidarity Trial



The WHO's Solidarity Trial is testing a series of drugs in a bid to pinpoint which are the most effective against the new coronavirus, in coordinated, randomised trials spanning several countries.

It aims to discover rapidly whether any of the drugs being tested slow disease progression or improve survival. Other drugs could be added in, based on emerging evidence.

As of June 3, more than 3,500 patients have been recruited in 35 countries, with more than 400 hospitals actively recruiting patients.

On May 25, the WHO announced it had temporarily suspended trials of hydroxychloroquine to conduct a safety review. The decision to pause came after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggesting the drug could increase the risk of death among COVID-19 patients.

The Lancet corrected part of the data, but the study's researchers stood by their conclusions. By early June, the WHO concluded there was "no reason" to change the way its trials were being conducted and resumed hydroxychloroquine testing.

