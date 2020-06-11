Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Tally Crosses 2.8 Lakh-mark With Biggest One-day Spike of 9,996 New Cases, Death Toll Tops 8,000 With 357 Fatalities in 24 Hours

A worker adjusts a face mask on a mannequin in Kolkata. (Reuters)



Now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a "very big comeback", President Donald Trump has said. "We are on our way to a very big comeback," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. The US, he said, is doing well in "so many ways". "You see what's going on with NASDAQ. We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news," the President said. "We're really doing a financial comeback. The jobs numbers were fantastic. Now we'll have some other job numbers come up over the next few weeks, and we'll see how that goes, but I think it's really good," Trump said.



In Texas and North Carolina, there are currently more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than there were a month ago. With half a million tests performed per day, the country is the world champion in screening per capita. According to an average of 11 epidemiological models conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the US is expected to approach 130,000 by July 4, Independence Day.



The coronavirus pandemic advanced steadily Wednesday through Latin America, where the death toll passed the grim milestone of 70,000 fatalities even as Europe planned to reopen its external borders to foreigners in July.



The Americas -- North and South -- remained the epicenter of the global health crisis, accounting for almost half the 412,926 deaths and 7.3 million infections worldwide, based on an AFP tally of figures released by national health ministries by 1900 GMT.



Brazil accounts for almost 40,000 -- or more than half -- of Latin America's total deaths, registering 1,274 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Even as the virus continued to cut a swath through the country, economic capital Sao Paulo began reopening shops on Wednesday as part of a gradual resumption of activity.



Shopping malls were set to reopen in a slew of cities on Thursday, the day before Brazilians celebrate Valentine's Day. Mexico, with nearly 15,000 COVID-19 deaths, and Peru, with almost 6,000 deaths from 208,000 cases, are also battling a deep surge.



