Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 'Extremely Ill-advised' to Open Airports in Red Zone, Says Maharashtra as Centre's Plan for Resuming Flights Hits Rough Weather With States

Representative Image.



"We have not yet amended this lockdown order issued on May 19," said an official when asked about the resumption of passenger flights in Maharashtra. "The government of Maharashtra has communicated its views to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that till such time MIAL plans and fine-tunes airport operations, they should initiate minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra from May 25, which are purely emergent in nature like for international transfer passengers from these cities, medical emergencies, students, and cases on compassionate grounds only," said the official.



Air passengers, who booked tickets for domestic flights starting May 25, have been a harried lot as confusion prevailed on Saturday regarding various state governments' flight acceptance and quarantine norms. The confusion was triggered after several state governments announced they will not allow domestic flight operations, while others said air passengers will be quarantined.



While Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said he does not understand the need to quarantine domestic air passengers if they have downloaded the government’s contract-tracing app Aarogya Setu and the status on it shows green (negative), several states have said passengers arriving will be quarantined.



Apart from Maharashtra, states such as Bengal and Tamil Nadu have also objected to the resumption of flights.