Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 'Extremely Ill-advised' to Open Airports in Red Zone, Says Maharashtra as Centre's Plan for Resuming Flights Hits Rough Weather With States

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid the tussle between the Centre and states over resumption of domestic flights from May 25, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it’s “extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone”. “Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone. #MaharashtraGovtCares,” Deshmukh tweeted. The minister said getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them at risk of exposure doesn't make sense. “Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone.”
All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the lockdown was announced. Since the government's announcement of allowing these services in a phased manner last Thursday, all domestic carriers have commenced bookings for their flights on domestic routes from May 25. As per the May 19 order of the state government extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown till the end of the month, all domestic and international air travel, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will continue to remain prohibited across the state.
Auto Drivers Unable to Make Ends Meet, Demand Financial Assistance | Auto-rickshaw drivers in Dehradun are facing a severe financial crisis even as services have resumed during the lockdown. They say, "people are continuing to stay indoors. We're struggling to make ends meet, state govt should provide us financial help of Rs 5000".
Brazil Cases Near 3,50,000 | Brazil registered 965 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013, the Health Ministry said. The country now has 347,398 confirmed cases, according to the ministry, up 16,508, when it surpassed Russia to become the world’s virus hot spot behind the United States.
Thailand Begins Coronavirus Vaccine Trials on Monkeys | Thailand began testing a vaccine against the coronavirus on monkeys after positive trials in mice, an official said.
There is No Festive Spirit This Ramzan: Daryaganj Fruit Sellers | Vegetable and fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to the pandemic, reports ANI.
Argentina Extends Lockdown to 7 June | Argentina extended until 7 June a mandatory lockdown in Buenos Aires and tightened some movement restrictions, after a steady increase in the city’s confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days, Reuters reports.
Mexico Reports 3,329 New Cases, Total Tally Rises to 65,856 | Mexican health authorities registered 3,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 190 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total number to 65,856 cases and 7,179 deaths.
Following Ministry of Civil Aviation's order domestic flights will resume from May 25.
Kochi's Juma Masjid Remains Shut on Eid Amid Lockdown | Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan today, but to contain the infection authorities have shut theKochi's Juma Masjid.
Newspaper Vendors, Domestic Helps Permitted to Enter Societies in Ghaziabad | Ghaziabad District Magistrate announced that he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies. This list also includes drivers, plumbers, electricians, and air conditioner mechanics would be permitted to enter societies.
Chhattisgarh recorded its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 44 people testing positive, state's tally now stands at 216, said health officials
Restrictions Eased While Virus Deaths Decline in New York | New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine received an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state's ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Authorities of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are taking measures to ensure social distancing among the passengers in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25.
Kerala authorities sanitize schools in Wayanad district ahead of Class 10 and 12 examinations that will commence from May 26.
Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19 | Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.
Guidelines Issued for Opening Shopping Complexes in Lucknow | The Lucknow administration announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to contain coronavirus.
"We have not yet amended this lockdown order issued on May 19," said an official when asked about the resumption of passenger flights in Maharashtra. "The government of Maharashtra has communicated its views to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that till such time MIAL plans and fine-tunes airport operations, they should initiate minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra from May 25, which are purely emergent in nature like for international transfer passengers from these cities, medical emergencies, students, and cases on compassionate grounds only," said the official.
Air passengers, who booked tickets for domestic flights starting May 25, have been a harried lot as confusion prevailed on Saturday regarding various state governments' flight acceptance and quarantine norms. The confusion was triggered after several state governments announced they will not allow domestic flight operations, while others said air passengers will be quarantined.
While Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said he does not understand the need to quarantine domestic air passengers if they have downloaded the government’s contract-tracing app Aarogya Setu and the status on it shows green (negative), several states have said passengers arriving will be quarantined.
Apart from Maharashtra, states such as Bengal and Tamil Nadu have also objected to the resumption of flights.