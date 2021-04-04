india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Cabinet to Discuss Lockdown, Says Mumbai Mayor; Modi Holds Meeting as India Sees 93,249 New Cases
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Cabinet to Discuss Lockdown, Says Mumbai Mayor; Modi Holds Meeting as India Sees 93,249 New Cases

News18.com | April 04, 2021, 12:39 IST
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Baramati.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sops during poll season are past as vaccination incentives like gold nose pin and hand blender are here to attract people to get jabbed against Covid-19. The goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot are reportedly offering a nosepin to women and hand blender to men who get inoculated at their vaccination camp. The effort comes as India has on average surpassed the number of new infections in United States and is set to overtake Brazil to become the nation with the worst outbreak in the world amid a raging second national wave that pushed the country’s daily cases to over 93,000 on Saturday, with deaths crossing 500 for the first time in four months.

At nearly 89,000, the daily cases on Friday were the highest in the world, ahead of the US (70,024) and Brazil (69,662). Amid the continuous spike, huge crowd was seen outside Bengaluru’s Veeresh theatre last night. The Karnataka government had a day ago announced that order capping seating capacity in theatres at 50% would now be applicable from April 7, following request from Kannada film industry.

Meanwhile, The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore with 12,76,191 doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said as India registered this year’s highest single day rise of 81,466 infections. So far, 1,23,03,131 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, according to a provisional report till 7 pm on Friday.

Apr 04, 2021 12:39 (IST)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all schools for students up to Class 9 will remain closed for two weeks from April 5 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory. Physical classes for students from classes 10 to 12 will also be suspended for a week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office said in a tweet on Sunday.

Apr 04, 2021 12:04 (IST)

52 IIT-Jodhpur Students Test Positive for Covid-19 Within a Week | A total of 52 IIT-Jodhpur students have tested positive for coronavirus infection over the last week following their return to the institute to attend practical classes, an official said on Saturday. The students, most of them from Gujarat and Odisha, had returned to the institute to attend their mandatory laboratory sessions after undergoing online classes in their home towns, he added.

Apr 04, 2021 11:38 (IST)

PM Modi Chairs High-level Meet to Review COVID Situation as Cases Surge | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Sources said top officials, including cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, health secretary and NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, attended the meeting. India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

Apr 04, 2021 11:16 (IST)

READ | Akshay Kumar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Apr 04, 2021 11:04 (IST)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,81,25,908 samples had been tested up to April 3 with 11,66,716 being tested on Saturday.

Apr 04, 2021 10:43 (IST)

India Records This Year's Biggest Single-day Jump | India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded. The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

Apr 04, 2021 10:33 (IST)

More Beds to Be Operationalised for Covid-19 Patients in Mumbai | In the wake of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it has decided to make more beds operational in medical facilities treating patients of the viral infection in the city. On Saturday, the city reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day. "We have operationalised an additional 3,000 beds in dedicated COVID-19 health care centres and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in last seven days," civic commissioner IS Chahal said in a statement. 

Apr 04, 2021 09:57 (IST)

Akshay Kumar Tested Covid-19 Positive | Actor Akshay Kumar says he has tested positive for Covid-19. "I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he said.

Apr 04, 2021 09:45 (IST)

India Reports 93,249 New Covid-19 Cases | India reports 93,249 new Covid-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Apr 04, 2021 09:37 (IST)

READ | Gujarat Officials Get Powers to Earmark Beds for Covid Patients in Private Hospitals Amid Surge

Ahmedabad: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Saturday empowered district collectors and municipal commissioners to reserve beds in private hospitals for treatment of the…

Apr 04, 2021 08:48 (IST)

Long queues of people seen outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Maharashtra's Nagpur. "Govt is doing all they can but citizens must also be vigilant. Always step out with masks as you do with a handkerchief," said a local.

Apr 04, 2021 08:26 (IST)

52 IIT-Jodhpur Students Test Positive for Covid-19 Within a Week | A total of 52 IIT-Jodhpur students have tested positive for coronavirus infection over the last week following their return to the institute to attend practical classes, an official said on Saturday. The students, most of them from Gujarat and Odisha, had returned to the institute to attend their mandatory laboratory sessions after undergoing online classes in their home towns, he added.

Apr 04, 2021 08:16 (IST)

Goldsmith Community in Gujarat's Rajkot Offering Freebies for Vaccination | In a bid to encourage people to take vaccine, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot are offering a nose-pin made of gold to women and hand blender to men getting inoculated at their vaccination camp.

Apr 04, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Maha Adds Highest 49,447 COVID-19 Cases in Day; 277 Deaths | Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said. Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day. Previously, on September 17, 2020, Maharashtra had recorded the highest number of 24,619 cases in a day. With 1,84,404 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,03,43,123, the department said.

Apr 04, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Over 26,000 People Get COVID-19 Shots in Ludhiana | As many as 26,483 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, officials said. Starting Saturday, the district administration is organising a special two-day vaccination drive, under which several camps were being set up in almost every prominent part of the district, they said. Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu congratulated Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and his team for the event.

Apr 04, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Delhi Records 3,567 Cases, 10 Deaths; Positive Rate Continues to Rise | Delhi recorded 3,567 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and the positive rate continued to rise to 4.48 per cent from 4.11 per cent a day ago while 10 more people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to official data, the positivity rate has mounted from just below one per cent to 4.48 per cent in the last two weeks. Earlier, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the situation is considered under control if the positivity rate remains below 5 percent for several days. On Saturday, the number of cumulative cases stood at 6,72,381. 

Apr 04, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Bihar Govt Comes Out with Fresh Restrictions Amid Spike in Covid-19 | The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday came out with a number of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a country- wide surge in the recent past. Guidelines were issued by the state's home department after a high-level meeting, chaired by Kumar, reviewed the situation in Bihar. Reopening of schools and colleges, which were scheduled on April 5, shall now be deferred till April 11 and all institutions have been directed to reschedule tests and examinations accordingly, the department said in a release. 

Apr 04, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Covid-19 in India Beats US, Set to Surpass Brazil | India on Friday added 89,030 new cases, more than any other country, surpassed, on average, the number of new infections in United States, and was set to overtake Brazil over the weekend to become the country with the worst outbreak in the world amid a second wave in the country that led to 92,961 new infections on Saturday — the highest since September 17.

Apr 04, 2021 06:59 (IST)

The Centre on Saturday directed the states and UTs that no fresh registrations of healthcare and frontline workers will be allowed as some ineligible beneficiaries in this category were getting their names enlisted for vaccination against COVID-19 in violation of rules. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, said registration of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on Co-WIN portal, and asked the states/UTs to ensure universal vaccination of already registered healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) at the earliest.

Apr 04, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Over 80,000 Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday | The coronavirus vaccination drive in Delhi received a boost on Saturday with over 80,000 beneficiaries, the highest daily figure so far, taking the jab, including more than half in the 45-59 age group. According to official figures, the number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 80,797, including 72,232 who received the first dose of the vaccine. The first dose was given to 21,432 people aged 60 years and above and 45,787 in the age group of 45-59 years. A total of 8,565 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

Apr 04, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Record Spike of 10,827 COVID-19 Cases in Pune District | Pune added over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a day on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 5,62,335, an official said. The day saw 10,827 cases being registered, while 66 patients died and 3,293 people recovered, he added. Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 5,720, Pimpri Chinchwad 2,832 and the rest were in the district's rural and cantonment areas, he said. The caseload in Pune city is 2,83,819, while it is 1,47,546 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,30,970 in rural and cantonment areas.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Cabinet to Discuss Lockdown, Says Mumbai Mayor; Modi Holds Meeting as India Sees 93,249 New Cases
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Baramati.

The country has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the number included 6,13,56,345 people who received its first dose. The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people. The ministry said the numbers included 89,03,809 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 95,15,410 frontline workers, who have taken the first dose.

As many as 52,86,132 HCWs and 39,75,549 FLWs have taken the second dose, the ministry said, adding that 4,29,37,126 beneficiaries above 45 years of age been administered the first dose.

