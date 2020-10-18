News18 Logo

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Positivity Rate Dips Below 8%; Paris Under Curfew as Europe Battles Soaring Virus Caseload

News18.com | October 18, 2020, 9:40 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present, the ministry of health and family welfare said today, adding that the very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate which has now fallen below 8 per cent. Four days ago, 20 states and UTs were said to have a positivity rate less than the national average. India has been registering more new recoveries than the new cases consistently in the recent days. As a result, the active cases are steadily declining. "Higher testing across wide regions leads to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate,” the ministry underscored. Also,79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Delhi, the ministry said. Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with more than 15,000 single day recoveries.

Meanwhile, millions of Europeans faced tough new coronavirus restrictions on Saturday as governments stepped up efforts to slow the surge in infections, after the World Health Organization reported a "very concerning" 44-percent rise in European cases over one week. From Saturday evening, Paris and several other French cities go under a nighttime curfew that will last at least a month. England is banning mixed household gatherings in the capital and other areas, and Italy's most populous region is limiting bar openings and suspending sports events. The need for action in France was underlined as the country recorded another record for new cases, with over 32,000 registered in 24 hours. Global cases of the disease, which has killed more than 1.1 million people around the world, have been soaring beyond levels seen in the first wave earlier this year, when many countries resorted to national lockdowns to get control of the crisis. As well as the death toll, the pandemic has wrought social and economic havoc across the world.
Read More
Oct 18, 2020 9:40 (IST)

Purnea IG Succumbs to Infection | Purnea Inspector General of Police (IGP) Binod Kumar passed away at AIIMS Patna, earlier this morning. He was admitted there three days back after being infected with Covid-19.

Oct 18, 2020 9:32 (IST)

Testing Update | A total of 9,42,24,190 samples tested for Covid-19 up to October 17. Of these, 9,70,173 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Oct 18, 2020 9:17 (IST)

NY Sets Block-by-Block Strategy | New York will target individual blocks rather than entire neighbourhoods as the state tries to fight the coronavirus in fall and winter, said Governor Andrew Cuomo. This approach will allow businesses to reopen once the clusters on their block are controlled, he said, adding that with contact tracing, the state will be able to identify exactly where the cases are coming from, and which businesses or places are not contributing to the spread. Once a block with a high infection rate is designated, an increase in testing would take place with stricter enforcement, according to the governor.

Oct 18, 2020 9:00 (IST)

VIP Chief Booked for Violation of Covid Norms | VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has been booked under Disaster Management Act and for breaching Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Saharsa's Simri Bakhtiyarpur town yesterday. The incident appeared at Sub-divisional Magistrate office in Simri Bakhtiyarpur where Sahani and his supporters went to file nomination to contest Bihar Assembly election 2020. According to Area Circle Officer (CO), some of the supporters were not wearing mask when they were inside the government office. Apart from this, they did not followed social distancing norms too.

Oct 18, 2020 8:51 (IST)

READ | Europe Crosses 1,50,000 Daily Coronavirus Cases Mark, Infections Surge in France and Germany

Europe surpassed 150,000 daily coronavirus cases on Friday just a week after reporting 100,000 cases for the first time, according to Reuters tally, with countries such as France, Germany reporting…

Oct 18, 2020 8:32 (IST)

Update | Eight new cases reported in Mizoram yesterday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,253. Active cases stand at 108: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

Oct 18, 2020 8:25 (IST)

Paris Under Curfew | Millions of Europeans face tough new coronavirus restrictions as governments step up efforts to slow the surge in infections, after the World Health Organization reported a "very concerning" 44-percent rise in European cases over one week. From yesterday evening, Paris and several other French cities go under a nighttime curfew that will last at least a month. England is banning mixed household gatherings in the capital and other areas, and Italy's most populous region is limiting bar openings and suspending sports events. The need for action in France was underlined as the country recorded another record for new cases, with over 32,000 registered in 24 hours

Oct 18, 2020 8:02 (IST)

READ | Coronavirus in India Has Shown No Major Mutation, Vaccines Won't be Affected: PMO

There had been concerns in some quarters that any major mutation detected in the novel coronavirus could hinder the development of an effective vaccine. However, some recent global studies have said…

Oct 18, 2020 7:49 (IST)

READ | Till Vaccine is Rolled out, Masks and Physical Distancing only Medicines against Covid-19: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said that with festivals around the corner, people need to be more vigilant during celebrations. He advocated for people to celebrate festivals albeit by first protecting themselves…

Oct 18, 2020 7:38 (IST)

READ | 'Difficult Months are Ahead of Us': Merkel Warns Amid New Covid-19 Restrictions in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to come together like they did in the spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the country posted another daily record of new cases Saturday.

Oct 18, 2020 7:31 (IST)

German President in Quarantine | German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier entered quarantine after one of his bodyguards tested positive for Covid-19, according to a spokeswoman for the president's office. Steinmeier's first test was negative. Further tests are planned in the coming days. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went into quarantine in September after one of his bodyguards had caught Covid-19. Maas later tested negative for the disease.

Oct 18, 2020 7:23 (IST)

Positivity Rate Below 8%: Govt | India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%: Ministry of Health.

Oct 18, 2020 7:17 (IST)

Delhi Tally Tops 3.27L | The national capital recorded 35 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, taking the death toll to 5,981, while 3,259 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.27 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 55,715 tests conducted the previous day. On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. 

A cyclist rides past India Gate amid smoggy condition in New Delhi. (AFP)

The United States, which has suffered the worst toll with more than 218,000 fatalities, on Friday revealed a record deficit of $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year ended September 30. It also announced that the number of cases there had passed eight million, while global daily infections also hit a new record. In a bid to stem the worrying rise in infections and in the hope of heading off a return to full lockdowns, many governments have tightened measures to control the spread of the pandemic -- even if some dissenters are fighting back in the courts.

About 20 million people in the Paris region and eight other French cities were facing a 9 pm-6 am curfew from Saturday after cases surged in what has once again become one of Europe's major hotpots. Many restaurant owners are unhappy at the hit their businesses will take. "Closing at 9:00 pm will have no effect (on the epidemic)," said Gerard, the manager of a Toulouse restaurant. "They're not attacking it in the right way."

Britain is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with over 43,000 deaths from almost 700,000 cases. But as the government there ramped up restrictions, banning indoor meetings between members of different households in London and several other English cities, there was growing criticism from some quarters. Under the new measures, about 28 million people -- half of England's population -- are now subject to tight social restrictions.

Some officials in northwest England have objected to their cities being placed on the highest level of a new three-tier alert system. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that local restriction policies cannot be "pain free". But the hope is that these measures will be enough to head off another full lockdown.

Northern Ireland meanwhile shut down pubs and restaurants on Friday for a month and extended the school holidays.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home whenever possible after 7,830 cases emerged over 24 hours. "What will determine winter and our Christmas will be decided in the weeks ahead" by how people react now, she said in her weekly podcast address.

But on Friday, a Berlin court overturned an order for restaurants and bars to close early, the latest legal setback for efforts by Germany's national and local governments to restrict coronavirus transmission.

In Italy, the wealthy northern region of Lombardy worst hit by the first wave of the virus in February, has ordered all bars to shut at midnight. Slovakia announced Saturday it would test everyone over 10 for the virus, as infections surged there.

"Testing will be free of charge," Prime Minister Igor Matoviche told reporters in the country of 5.4 million people, without specifying whether it will be mandatory or voluntary.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium have all announced daily record caseloads. In the Czech Republic, with record numbers of cases recorded, the government has asked the army to set up a field hospital of 500 beds outside Prague.

Belgium will impose its own curfew, from midnight until 5:00 am, from Monday, and will also shut cafes and restaurants for four weeks. And Poland has closed schools and colleges in major cities while restaurants will have to close from 9:00 pm.

Austria, Slovenia and Hungary have all announced a surge in cases -- in Slovenia, the compulsory wearing of masks in outdoor public spaces came into effect Saturday. The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 30,000 mark, the health ministry announced Saturday. By contrast, Israel is preparing to ease some lockdown restrictions from Sunday in the first phase of scaling back measures imposed last month to stem soaring novel coronavirus infection rates.

