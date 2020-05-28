Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Municipal Commissioners of Delhi, Mumbai Among Others to Meet Cabinet Secy as Govt Details Lockdown Exit Plan

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns. About 1,400 Americans have died on average each day in May, down from a peak of 2,000 in April, according to the tally of state and county data on Covid-19 deaths. In about three months, more Americans have died from Covid-19 than during the Korean War, Vietnam War and the US conflict in Iraq from 2003-2011 combined.
The new respiratory disease has also killed more people than the AIDS epidemic did from 1981 through 1989, and it is far deadlier than the seasonal flu has been in decades. The last time the flu killed as many people in the United States was in the 1957-1958 season, when 116,000 died. Total US coronavirus cases are over 1.7 million with some southern states seeing new cases rising in the past week, according to a Reuters analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
May 28, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
State-wise details of total confirmed Covid-19 cases.
South Korea Coronavirus Cases Make Biggest Jump in 50 Days | South Korea today reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a huge setback that could erase some of its hard-won gains. Health officials warned that the resurgence is getting harder to track and social distancing and other steps need to be taken. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said 67 of the 79 new cases reported were from the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea's 51 million people live.
May 28, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Centre’s Strategy To Contain Coronavirus Post May 31 | Three days ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0, Centre has begun finalising the blueprint for post-May 31 strategy. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will interact with the Municipal Commissioners of selected cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and few others, for the first time today. The Cabinet Secretary will have a meeting with all States/Union Territories at 11:30am today. The meeting will be attended by Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health). The lockdown 4.0 is ending on May 31.
May 28, 2020 9:43 am (IST)
A passenger named Asha Kumari, travelling in Shramik Special train, entered in labour pain at 7pm yesterday at Sirari Railway station in Keul-Gaya line. Immediately, she was taken to Sadar Hospital and attended with help of DM Sheikhpura. At 07:30am today, she has delivered a baby girl.
May 28, 2020 9:38 am (IST)
Maharashtra Govt vs Centre | Maharashtra government has said that it has not received several things needed to combat coronavirus from the Centre, despite demanding. The government says the demand that were made - 4, 211 ventilators (nothing received), 17 lakh PPE kits (nothing received), 2.33 crore triple layered masks (99 lakh received), 25.24 lakh gloves (28,000 received) and 84 lakh disposable gown (7 lakh received).
May 28, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
India Registers New 6,566 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours | In its morning update today, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of cases has increased to 1,58,333 and the death toll to 4,531, registering an increase of 6,566 cases and 194 deaths in 24 hours since Wednesday 8am.
Mumbai Police Registers 22 Cases in Past 24 Hours for Lockdown Violation | Mumbai Police has registered 22 cases in the last 24 hours for violation of lockdown in the city. Since the lockdown was imposed, 7,089 people have been booked for the violation of norms put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.
May 28, 2020 9:05 am (IST)
Domestic Flight Operations Resume at Kolkata Airport | Domestic flight operations to and from Kolkata resumed today after a gap of two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Though domestic flight operations across the country began on May 25, they could not be restarted in Kolkata as the state machinery was involved in relief and restoration work after Cyclone Amphan whiplashed many areas of the state. The first flight from Kolkata left for Guhawati at 6.05 am with 40 passengers, whereas 122 passengers arrived from New Delhi on Thursday morning, the sources said.
May 28, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Cases Reach 1,58,333 | A total of 1,58,333 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India so far. There are 86,110 active cases, while 67,691 patients have been cured from the disease. According to Ministry of Health, 4,531 patients have succumbed to the infection, while there is one migrated case.
May 28, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
China Reports 23 New Asymptomatic Covid-19 Cases | China has reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases, both from abroad and 23 asymptomatic ones, majority of them from Covid-19 epicentre Wuhan, health officials said today. According to the China's National Health Commission (NHC), two imported cases - one in Shanghai and the other in Fujian were reported yesterday, while no cases of domestic transmission were reported. However, on Wednesday 23 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country of which 19 were from Wuhan, the first epicentre of the deadly coronavirus.
May 28, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Britain Closes Embassy in North Korea | Britain has shuttered its embassy in North Korea and all its diplomats have left the country, its ambassador said as Pyongyang maintains strict entry controls to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. The North has closed its borders and insists it has not had a single case of the virus that emerged in neighbouring China late last year and has since swept the world.
May 28, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Delhi Police to File Chargesheets in Nizamuddin Markaz Case | Delhi Police Crime Branch will today file 12 fresh chargesheets against 536 foreigners who are accused in the Nizamuddin Markaz case. These will be in addition to the 35 chargesheets filed in the last two days by the police. So far, police have already filed 35 chargesheets against 374 foreigners belong to 32 countries. The accused persons are being charged under the Foreigners Act, Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act and for violating 144 CrPc and other relevant sections of IPC. All are being charged for attending a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in alleged violation of visa conditions and indulging in missionary activities amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
May 28, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Boeing Cuts 12,000 Jobs Due to Covid-19 Crisis | Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 US jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry. And the aircraft maker says more cuts are coming. Shortly after disclosing the job cuts, Boeing announced Wednesday that it has resumed production of the grounded 737 Max jetliner. Two deadly crashes of Max jets pushed Boeing into a financial crisis months before the coronavirus squeezed global air travel to a trickle.
May 28, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Jharkhand's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 458 | Jharkhand has reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government yesterday. There are 258 active cases in the state at present, while 175 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, it said.
May 28, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
5 Persons Test Covid-19 Positive in Manipur | Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44, according to an official statement. There are 40 active cases in the state at present, while four persons have recovered, it said. The number of people in institutional quarantine in the state is 3,746 and those in community quarantine is 10,293, the statement said.
May 28, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Maharashtra's Covid-19 Doubling Rate Increases | Doubling rate of coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone from 11.5 days last week to 14.7 days now. According to the government, 12.4 per cent of the total tests conducted nationally, are from Maharashtra. Recovery rate in Maharashtra is 31.5 per cent. A total of 68 lakh population have been screened for coronavirus in the state till now. There are 2,684 active containment zones across the state at present and 17,119 surveillance teams across Maharashtra.
May 28, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Bihar's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 3000-mark | Sixty-eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar yesterday, raising the state's tally for the dreaded coronavirus to 3,036, the health department said. Returning migrant workers continue to comprise a very high percentage of those infected and 2,072 of them have tested positive since May 3, according to the department. During the period, the state's overall tally has grown by around 2,500.
May 28, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Chhattisgarh Allows Opening of Shops Outside Covid-19 Zones | The Chhattisgarh government yesterday allowed opening of shops on six days in a week across the state, except those falling in red and containment zones marked on the basis of Covid-19 cases, officials said.
May 28, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Five More Containment Zones in Delhi | Five more localities in Delhi were declared as coronavirus containment zones yesterday, taking the total number of such zones to 96 in the national capital. Fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from three pockets in east Delhi and two in south Delhi following which they were declared as containment zones by authorities, a senior Delhi government official said. "In east Delhi's Jagatpuri, Gali No. 3 from A/55 to S82 (Sai Chowk Dairy), Gali No. 4 and Gali No. 5 from B-98/1 to A/82 (Seedi Waa Mandir) under Anarkali Garden were sealed," he said. In south Delhi, two pockets in Tigri and Sangam Vihar were declared as containment zones. The affected streets and houses were sealed and police were deployed to prevent any unauthorised movement, officials said.
May 28, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
US Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 100,000 Milestone | The US has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the coronavirus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined. "It is a grim milestone," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington. "It's a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be." Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed over 350,000, with the US having the most confirmed cases and deaths by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the US reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.
Globally, coronavirus cases have topped 5.6 million with over 350,000 deaths since the outbreak began in China late last year and then arrived in Europe and the United States. South America is now bearing the brunt of the outbreak, with Brazil having the second-highest number of cases in the world. Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks eighth based on deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has three fatalities per 10,000 people. Belgium is first with eight deaths per 10,000, followed by Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to the Reuters analysis.
Meanwhile, in India, central government is likely to extend the lockdown in some form by another two weeks after May 31 to stop the spread of coronavirus but there could be even more relaxations in the offing. A top source in the government described the next phase as “lockdown extension in spirit”, and said most of the focus would be on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country. This includes the six major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, as well as Pune, Thane, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.
The number of reported coronavirus cases in India has passed 1.5 lakh, doubling in the last 14 days to 151,767, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare showed. The death count in India has also nearly doubled in the last sixteen days to 4,337.