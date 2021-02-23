Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Worst Thing in 100 Yrs, Says Fauci as US Sees 5 Lakh Deaths; Shops, Haircuts Return in April as UK Lifts Lockdown Slowly

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The United States crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 Covid-19 deaths just over a year since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known victim in Santa Clara County, California. In a proclamation honoring the dead, President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds until sunset on Friday. "On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind," Biden said in the proclamation. "We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic."
Bells tolled at the National Cathedral in Washington to honor the lives lost - ringing 500 times to symbolize the 500,000 deaths. “As we acknowledge the scale of this mass death in America, remember each person and the life they lived," Biden said in a somber speech at the White House after the bells sounded. "The son who called his mom every night just to check in. The father, the daughter who lit up his world. The best friend who was always there. … The nurse who made her patients want to live."
#Maharashtra | Streets in Amravati wore a deserted look as night curfew has been imposed in the district till 6 am on March 1, to curb the spread of #COVID19. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8 am to 3 pm pic.twitter.com/GhBNSFLxb0
Lawmakers and rights officials in Guatemala called yesterday for an investigation into 30,000 fake COVID-19 tests that were bought by public health officials. The 30,000 tests and testing materials cost the Central American country's Health Ministry almost $1 million but were found to be unreliable.
Feb 23, 2021 09:32 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to review the covid situation in MMR region today.He will hold a meeting with Municipal Commissioners of MMR region at 4.30 PM today at Varsha.
Feb 23, 2021 09:20 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal became the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month. Earlier this month, Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Satej Patil and Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the disease. Last year, over 12 state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contracted the viral infection.
Feb 23, 2021 09:16 (IST)
"Mumbai Police has joined hands with us. People are more scared of Police than marshals. Request all to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing," Kishori Pednekar says.
Feb 23, 2021 09:12 (IST)
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributes masks in Dadar vegetable market as COVID19 cases rise exponentially
Feb 23, 2021 09:06 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: It takes 10 to 15 days to get the report from the institute, he said. Since last week, the BMC has intensified action against those found without masks in public places, and started a crackdown on establishments like marriage halls, hotels and restaurants which are found violating the COVID-19 norms.
Feb 23, 2021 09:06 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: The civic body is also trying to find out if the virus has mutated. Kakani said they have already sent 90 samples to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology to check for any mutation of the virus.
Feb 23, 2021 08:56 (IST)
Many people are behaving as if the COVID-19 threat is not there, said BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner
According to BMC officials, the surge in daily cases started in the second week of February. On Sunday, Mumbai reported over 900 COVID-19 cases, as compared to less than 500 daily cases in the first week of February. The number of passengers in local trains also increased from eight lakh (in January-end) to 22 lakh (after all members of the public were allowed in February), he said. "Many people are behaving as if the COVID-19 threat is not there. They are not following protocols at public places," BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.
Feb 23, 2021 08:49 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Over 500 people were fined in the last 24 hours and the civic body collected over Rs 1 lakh in fine. A total of 16,02,536 people have been penalised in all this pandemic and a fine of Rs 32,41,14,800 has been collected from them in total, the BMC was quoted by ANI.
Feb 23, 2021 08:43 (IST)
A cap of 100 attendees has been made mandatory for all public gatherings in Rajasthan | In Rajasthan, a cap of 100 attendees has been made mandatory for all public gatherings, including weddings. Only essential services and schools and colleges have been allowed to function, according to the order issued by the Jodhpur Police.
Owing to a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments imposed strict curfews in various places on Monday even as three states put in place measures to screen visitors from 'high-risk' Maharashtra which has registered a significant jump in cases in the last 15 days.
Feb 23, 2021 08:33 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: The US toll is by far the highest reported in the world, accounting for 20 percent of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak, reported AP.
Feb 23, 2021 08:28 (IST)
US tops 500,000 virus deaths | The COVID-19 death toll in the US has topped 500,000, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam combined. The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Monday, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska. (AP)
Feb 23, 2021 08:20 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Under the government plan, shops and hairdressers will reopen April 12. So will pubs and restaurants, though only outdoors. Indoor venues such as theaters and cinemas, and indoor seating in bars and restaurants, are scheduled to open May 17, and limited crowds will be able to return to sports stadiums. It is also the earliest date Britons may be allowed foreign holidays reported AP.
Feb 23, 2021 08:18 (IST)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the slow easing of Covid-19 lockdown | Children in England will return to class and people will be able to meet a friend outside for coffee in two weeks’ time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday as he laid out a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest pandemic lockdowns.But those longing for a haircut, a restaurant meal or a pint in a pub have almost two months to wait, and people won’t be able to hug loved ones that they don’t live with until May at the earliest. (AP)
Feb 23, 2021 08:12 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Meanwhile, coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 112,248,996 infected by the deadly contagion. While 87,768,211 have recovered, 2,484,689 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,822,829, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
Feb 23, 2021 07:38 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: While Maharashtra posted a surge of 81% over the previous week, MP recorded a 43% rise, Punjab 31%, J&K 22%, Chhattisgarh 13% and Haryana 11%, the Times of India Reported.
Feb 23, 2021 07:31 (IST)
Covid-19 live Updates: While a resurgence in Covid cases in Maharashtra has been making headlines, several other states have been showing smaller spikes in infections in the past few days. As many as 16 of the 36 states and UTs in India registered a spike in the Covid cases over the last week.
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. (Reuters)
