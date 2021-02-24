Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mutated Versions of Covid-19 Not Responsible for Spike, Says Govt as Maharashtra, Punjab Struggle With Surge in Cases

News18 Logo

News18.com | February 24, 2021, 09:11 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has said mutated versions of coronavirus were not responsible for an upsurge in cases in two states, a potential relief for a country where mask-wearing and social distancing have largely disappeared. Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75% of India's current active cases of about 147,000, and both states have seen a sudden rise in new infections in recent days, fuelling calls for a faster roll-out of vaccines. India has reported more than 11 million cases - the most in the world after the United States - and about 156,000 deaths. Actual infections have inched closer to 300 million in the country of 1.35 billion, according to a random study of antibodies done by the government.

A top government health official confirmed the long-time presence of two mutants - N440K and E484Q - in those two states as well as elsewhere in the country and abroad. Authorities have also found the UK variant in 187 people in India, the South African one in six and one case of the Brazilian mutation. "There is no reason today for us to believe, on the basis of scientific information, that these are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak," Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a government committee on vaccines, told a news conference.
Feb 24, 2021 09:11 (IST)

READ | No Proposal Yet To Restrict Local Services in Mumbai Amid Rising Covid Cases, Says Railways

“We are constantly sanitising our train rakes and we have a dedicated team for this. For the convenience of passengers, we have opened more than 300 booking counters. 1,300 services are running as of now, and we are fully abiding by the directives given by the state government,” said CPRO Western Railways, Sumit Thakur.

Feb 24, 2021 09:08 (IST)

No Proposal to Restrict Local Services in Mumbai | The Mumbai local trains that reopened for the general public from February 1 are being attributed as one of the reasons behind the rise of coronavirus cases in the city. However, both the Central and Western Railways maintain they have ensured passengers follow Covid protocols while travelling in local trains. “We have taken all precautions and the Western Railways is taking all necessary steps to check the spread of Covid-19,” said CPRO Western Railways, Sumit Thakur.

Feb 24, 2021 08:54 (IST)

At least 42 per cent of India's registered frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Around 9 states in the country have achieved more than 60 per cent coverage. Among healthcare workers, who received their first jab on February 2, 62% had been given the second shot till Tuesday.

Feb 24, 2021 08:39 (IST)

Over 1.19 Cr Healthcare and Frontline Workers Vaccinated: Govt | The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1.19 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 1,19,07,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,53,434 sessions till 6 pm on Tuesday, according to a provisional report.

Feb 24, 2021 08:29 (IST)

The future course of farmers' protests in Punjab remains unclear as the state government on Tuesday announced fresh restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, authorising deputy commissioners to put in place night curfews from March 1. The move comes amid growing concern over an upswing in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Feb 24, 2021 08:07 (IST)

Punjab Places Curbs on Gatherings | In Punjab, the state government announced fresh restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, authorising deputy commissioners to put in place night curfews from March 1. A total of 100 people are allowed indoors and 200 people allowed to gather outdoors. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed that wearing of face masks and social distancing norms be strictly enforced, with testing to be ramped to 30,000 a day, it said.

Feb 24, 2021 07:46 (IST)

The Amravati division in the Maharashtra’s Vidarbha has emerged as a new Covid-19 hotspot with reporting the highest number of cases in the state.

Feb 24, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Night curfew was imposed in Aurangabad city between 11pm and 6am till March 8, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told reporters that the decision was taken after district, civic and police officials held a meeting during the day. The caseload in Aurangabad district is inching towards the 50,000 mark with 132 cases recorded on Monday and 201 on Sunday.

Feb 24, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Mumbai city reported 643 new cases, taking the cumulative COVID-19 tally to 3,20,532. Eight more deaths pushed the city's toll to 11,454, the official said. With 1,250 new cases, the Mumbai divisions tally increased to 7,16,299, while 11 fresh deaths took the toll to 19,768. 

Feb 24, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Akola Division Emerges as Epicentre | The Akola division in Vidarbha reported the highest number of cases in the state at 1,392, leaving behind the Mumbai division, which usually leads the daily infection tally, at 1,250. The Akola division, which consists of Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim and Akola districts, has emerged as the new COVID-19 epicentre in Maharashtra. 

Feb 24, 2021 07:29 (IST)

51 Deaths Reported in Maha | Maharashtra yesterday reported one of the highest fatality counts in recent times at 51, taking the death toll to 51,857, said a health department official. Out of these 51 deaths, 32 occurred in the last 48 hours and 12 in the last week. Remaining seven deaths occurred in the period before the last week, he said. 

Feb 24, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Maha Crosses 6,000-mark | After slipping below 5,000 for a day, new COVID-19 cases again crossed the 6,000-mark in Maharashtra yesterday on the back of a spike in the Akola division, while 51 patients died, a multi-week high, in the state, the health department said. The state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 on Monday, taking the tally to 21,12,312, it said.

Though cases have come down sharply since a September peak, Paul said India was still vulnerable, especially given that even previously badly affected cities like Pune in Maharashtra were getting hit again. He urged people to wear masks and avoid social events - guidelines openly flouted by both federal and state ministers.

The northern state of Punjab, which has also seen a rise in cases, said indoor gatherings would be restricted to 100 and outdoor to 200 from March 1. District heads have also been permitted to decide on night curfews in hotspots, and testing will be increased, the state's chief minister said. Punjab is one of the worst performing states in vaccinating their healthcare workers, according to the federal government.

The government on Tuesday asked five states, including Maharashtra and Punjab, to expedite vaccination of their healthcare and frontline workers in light of the surge in cases, according to letters shared by the health ministry.

India has given nearly 12 million doses to its health and frontline workers since beginning the campaign in mid-January, a pace that will have to be increased sharply to meet the target of reaching 300 million people by August. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India would very soon start immunising people over 50 and those with medical conditions, with greater involvement from private hospitals. Government hospitals are now running around 80% of vaccination sites.

The government has recently come under pressure to expand coverage at home given the world's largest vaccine maker has exported COVID-19 shots to more than two dozen countries. India is using a vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Other vaccines are in the queue, including Russia's Sputnik V and products from Cadila Healthcare and Novavax.

