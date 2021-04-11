india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eyes on CM Uddhav's Meeting with Maha Covid Task Force as 15-day Lockdown Likely; Delhi, Gujarat Say No to Shutdown, MP Extends Curbs
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eyes on CM Uddhav's Meeting with Maha Covid Task Force as 15-day Lockdown Likely; Delhi, Gujarat Say No to Shutdown, MP Extends Curbs

News18.com | April 11, 2021, 09:04 IST
Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown as Mumbai registers highest single-day spike in Covid cases.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All eyes on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the state Covid-19 task force today as a decision on a 15-day ‘strict’ lockdown could be taken amid alarming rise in coronavirus cases, senior NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said. Maharashtra’s overall Covid-19 case tally stood at 33,43,951 as on Saturday while the overall death toll is 57,638. The state is now left with 5,36,682 active cases.

“The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a lockdown-like situation will automatically arise tomorrow. Today the situation is getting worse. We are also constantly considering Covid-19 task force experts in the state. On the one hand there is a public sentiment but on the other hand, there is an outbreak of coronavirus, in which case if you want to win this battle you have to go through some hardships,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole blamed the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state on the “poor supply” of vaccines. PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the state government’s priority is to save the lives and livelihood of the people. “The nature, scope and duration of a lockdown will be finalised soon,” he said.

Apr 11, 2021 09:04 (IST)

Maharashtra: 5,754 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane, 24 More Deaths | With the addition of5,754 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,73,364, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday.

Twenty four more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,688, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he said.

So far, 3,13,113 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.86 per cent. As of now, there are 53,563 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

Apr 11, 2021 08:38 (IST)

Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. Visuals from Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai:

Apr 11, 2021 08:34 (IST)

Odisha Seals Border with Chhattisgarh Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases | Amid the surge in COVID-19   cases in Odisha, the government on Saturday sealed its border with Chhattisgarh and intensified patrolling along the interstate boundary.

Districts bordering Chhattisgarh have registered a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, prompting the administration to issue an order asking people from the neighbouring state to furnish their COVID-negative reports for entry to the state, senior officials said.

Apr 11, 2021 08:28 (IST)

Maharashtra Covid-19 Figures | Maharashtra on Saturday reported 55,411 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 309 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,43,951 and the toll to 57,638, the state health department said. Maharashtra is now left with 5,36,682 active cases.

A total of 53,005 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 27,48,153, it said in a release. The case recovery rate is 82.18 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

Apr 11, 2021 08:16 (IST)

'Tika Utsav' Kicks Off from Today, India's Special Drive to Vaccinate Maximum Citizens | India will observe ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival across the country from Sunday (April 11) to April 14 with an aim to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases. At the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are gearing up with appeals being made to eligible people to get themselves vaccinated during the duration of the ‘Tika Utsav’.

All eligible citizens can register and book an appointment with the help of CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu App. On-site registration facility is also available. The Tika Utsav is being seen as a special drive to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible.

Apr 11, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Meanwhile, rising number of COVID-19 cases hits tourism industry in Kochi. 

"After unlock, industry picked up pace but now again tourists are not coming as cases are increasing. We are returning to the situation that existed during the lockdown," a Shikara boat driver said. 

"People stopped coming here after the government imposed restrictions like mandatory quarantine. We are receiving only 10% of the bookings we received before the imposition of the lockdown last year," Sabu, a tourist taxi driver in Kochi said yesterday.

Apr 11, 2021 06:57 (IST)

BJP's Surat unit distributed Remdesivir injections to relatives of needy COVID-19 patients yesterday. 

"We're giving free injections to the needy in line with state BJP chief CR Patil's announcement to distribute 5,000 Remdesivir injections," Udhna MLA Vivek Patel said.

Apr 11, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Maharashtra Headed For a 15-day Total Shutdown? | Tell me what solution do you have? I am open to all suggestions. How can we bring this under control?” a fired-up Uddhav Thackeray is said to have asked a contingent comprising his cabinet ministers and leaders from Opposition parties at the all-party meet called on Saturday to discuss measures to curb the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Urban development Minister Eknath Shinde, LoP Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, LoP Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, among others, remained inconclusive. Read the full story here.

Apr 11, 2021 06:54 (IST)

New Restrictions in Delhi | The Delhi government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines to curb the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the national capital. Announcing strict measures, the government prohibited all social, political and religious gatherings and also put restrictions on sports, entertainment and academic events. While allowing stadiums to operate, the government banned the presence of spectators in them. It further directed that all swimming pools are to remain shut and can only be used for training purposes.

The order limited the number of people who can be present at a funeral and a marriage to 20 and 50 respectively. Cinema halls and multiplexes are to function at 50 per cent capacity, it said. Further, the government advised private offices to stagger timings and follow the work from home system if possible. Read the full story here.

Apr 11, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, migrant workers begin to return to their native places from Surat in Gujarat fearing another complete lockdown in the state.

"People are going home because they fear lockdown could be imposed once again. And they want to avoid the pain they endured during the lockdown last year," a worker said yesterday.

On the other hand, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani are not in the favour of a lockdown. While Kejriwal said that lockdown is “not an option” but some restrictions will be put in place in the national capital which is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Rupani said that Gujarat is not willing to impose complete restrictions considering the problems faced by the poor people.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19. Besides, the lockdown in some other districts has been extended till April 22, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora informed.

At present, the lockdown is in force in all urban areas of the state till 6 am on Monday. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with district crisis management committees via video conferencing.

Speaking on the extension, Rajora said, “Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19.” Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon, Rajora added.

