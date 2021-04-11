Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eyes on CM Uddhav's Meeting with Maha Covid Task Force as 15-day Lockdown Likely; Delhi, Gujarat Say No to Shutdown, MP Extends Curbs

On the other hand, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani are not in the favour of a lockdown. While Kejriwal said that lockdown is “not an option” but some restrictions will be put in place in the national capital which is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Rupani said that Gujarat is not willing to impose complete restrictions considering the problems faced by the poor people.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19. Besides, the lockdown in some other districts has been extended till April 22, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora informed.
At present, the lockdown is in force in all urban areas of the state till 6 am on Monday. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with district crisis management committees via video conferencing.
Speaking on the extension, Rajora said, “Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19.” Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon, Rajora added.
