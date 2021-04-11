Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eyes on CM Uddhav's Meeting with Maha Covid Task Force as 15-day Lockdown Likely; Delhi, Gujarat Say No to Shutdown, MP Extends Curbs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All eyes on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the state Covid-19 task force today as a decision on a 15-day ‘strict’ lockdown could be taken amid alarming rise in coronavirus cases, senior NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said. Maharashtra’s overall Covid-19 case tally stood at 33,43,951 as on Saturday while the overall death toll is 57,638. The state is now left with 5,36,682 active cases.

“The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a lockdown-like situation will automatically arise tomorrow. Today the situation is getting worse. We are also constantly considering Covid-19 task force experts in the state. On the one hand there is a public sentiment but on the other hand, there is an outbreak of coronavirus, in which case if you want to win this battle you have to go through some hardships,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole blamed the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state on the “poor supply” of vaccines. PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the state government’s priority is to save the lives and livelihood of the people. “The nature, scope and duration of a lockdown will be finalised soon,” he said.