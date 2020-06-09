 Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Not the Time for Countries to Take Foot Off Pedal, Warns WHO as Cases Spike; Key Meet to Decide on Delhi's Covid 19 Status Today - News18

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Not the Time for Countries to Take Foot Off Pedal, Warns WHO as Cases Spike; Key Meet to Decide on Delhi's Covid-19 Status Today

News18.com | June 9, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the virus, with agency director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying “this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal”. New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the WHO said yesterday. More than 136,000 new cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, Ghebreyesus said. Nearly 75% of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

In response to a question on China, WHO's top emergencies expert, Dr. Mike Ryan, said retrospective studies of how the outbreak has been addressed could wait, adding: "We need to focus now on what we are doing today to prevent second peaks." Ryan also said infections in central American countries including Guatemala were still on the rise, and that they were "complex" epidemics.
Jun 9, 2020 8:36 am (IST)

England Studying Coronavirus Spread in Schools | Health minister Matt Hancock launched a study to find out the prevalence and spread of Covid-19 among school children and teachers in England on Tuesday to help inform the phased reintroduction of education after a lengthy national lockdown.

Jun 9, 2020 8:28 am (IST)

READ | US Navy Test Shows 60 Percent of Carrier Crew have Coronavirus Antibodies

The CDC has said that definitive data is lacking on whether individuals with antibodies are protected against reinfection from the coronavirus.

Jun 9, 2020 8:24 am (IST)

Former MLA Seen Violating Social Distancing Norms | Former MLA, Guddu Pandit was seen violating social distancing norms in Noida while cutting cake on a highway, in a viral video. Rajesh Singh, DCP (Zone 3) says, "A case has been registered against him. Further action will be taken," ANI reports.

Jun 9, 2020 8:16 am (IST)

Update on CM Kejriwal's Health | There has been no aggravation in symptoms yet in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is to be tested today for Covid-19.

Jun 9, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

South Korea Reports 38 Cases | South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.

Jun 9, 2020 8:08 am (IST)

More Than Half in Italy's Bergamo Have Antibodies | More than half the residents tested in Italy's northern province of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, health authorities said on Monday, citing a sample survey. Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between April 23 and June 3, 57% had antibodies indicating they had come into contact with the coronavirus, the survey showed.

Jun 9, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

Assam Coronavirus Cases | Assam crossed 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases with 154 persons testing positive on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma said in a tweet that the total number of cases in Assam reached 2,835 from 2,681 on Sunday. The state has 2,044 active cases.

Jun 9, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

Centre vs State Row | Another Centre vs State row brewed in Delhi on Monday after Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled two controversial orders of the Arvind Kejriwal government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing Covid-19 test for only symptomatic patients. Read more here.

Jun 9, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

READ | 'You Don't Chew More Than You Digest': BMC Chief Admits Delay by Mumbai Labs in Submitting Swab Reports

BMC chief IS Chahal said he told such labs that inordinate delay as much as 18 days in submitting reports of samples taken for coronavirus was not acceptable.

Jun 9, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

FIR in Pune Due to Protest | Pune: FIR registered against unknown people in connection with a violent protest by locals at a containment zone in Anand Nagar demanding removal of lockdown restrictions. Protestors alleged they were not getting adequate supply of essential items due to lockdown, ANI reports.

Jun 9, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

No Chardham Yatra | Stakeholders, haq hakookdharis of Badrinath temple, traders and members of hotel association were present in the meeting today. All were of the view that Chardham Yatra shouldn't commence till June 30: Swati S Bhadoriya, District Magistrate, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, ANI reports.

Jun 9, 2020 7:39 am (IST)

Tripura Declares 30 Containment Zones | With the increase in number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones: Ratan Lal Nath, State Minister.

Jun 9, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

You can read more on this story here.

Jun 9, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

WHO Urges Countries to Prevent Second Wave | New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus.

◕ "More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

Jun 9, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

Global Coronavirus Cases | According to the John Hopkins University tracker, Covid-19 cases around the world are at 7,085,894 while deaths are at 405,168.

"I think this is a time of great concern," he said, calling for strong government leadership and international support for the region.

Brazil is now one of the hotspots of the pandemic, with the second highest number of confirmed cases, behind only the United States, and a death toll that last week surpassed Italy's.

After removing cumulative numbers for coronavirus deaths in Brazil from a national website, the Health Ministry sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the latest tally of infection cases and fatalities.

Ryan said Brazil's data had been "extremely detailed" so far but stressed it was important for Brazilians to understand where the virus is and how to manage risk, and that the WHO hoped communication would be "consistent and transparent".

Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, said that a "comprehensive approach" was essential in South America.

More than 7 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and over 400,000 have died.

"This is far from over," van Kerkhove said.

At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing the city-state's decision to ease lockdown restrictions very gradually.

Van Kerkhove said that many countries doing contact tracing had identified asymptomatic cases but were not finding that they caused further spread of the virus, adding: "It is very rare".

Ryan, asked about technical cooperation with the United States after President Donald Trump's announcement 10 days ago that it was terminating its relationship with the WHO, said the WHO relies heavily on experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

"We will continue to do that until we are otherwise instructed or informed," he added.

