Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Tests Positive for Covid-19; Cases Rise in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah today tested positive for Covid-19, the latest addition to a list of politicians, including Home Minister Amit Shah and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who have been hit by the pandemic. In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said: "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves."
The World Health Organization has said it had completed the groundwork in China to probe the origins of the new coronavirus -- as it warned there might never be a "silver bullet" for COVID-19. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged governments and citizens to focus on known basic steps to suppress the pandemic, such as testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask. "We all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection," Tedros told a virtual press conference. "However, there's no silver bullet at the moment -- and there might never be.
Aug 4, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Oxford Vaccines Gets DCGI Approval For Phase 2 And 3 Human Trials In India
Aug 4, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Hong Kong Extends Social Distancing Measures | For the first time in two weeks Hong Kong has reported fewer than 100 new cases of Covid-19 in a day. On Monday evening health authorities said 80 people had been diagnosed with the virus, with the infection source unknown for 24 of them.
Aug 4, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
No New Covid-19 Cases Reported in New Zealand | There are now just 22 active cases of the disease in the country, all in managed isolation. But the country’s health director general, Ashley Bloomfield said a single case outside of the quarantine facilities could turn into a wider outbreak if people were not vigilant. “We have worked too hard to let that happen here,” he said.
Drugmakers say monoclonal antibodies could temporarily prevent infection in at-risk people such as medical workers and the elderly.
Aug 4, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Congress Leader Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus. "I have been tested positive for Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," he tweeted.
Aug 4, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Telangana Ex-MLA Sunnam Rajaiah Succumbs to Covid-19 | CPM Leader and Ex-MLA Sunnam Rajaiah (59) died of coronavirus. Rajaiah was not doing well since few days and yesterday he tested Covid positive. He was MLA from Badrachalam constituency in 1999, 2004, 2014.
Aug 4, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
South Korean Army Members Contracts Virus | South Korea’s Yonhap news agency is reporting that two members of the army have tested positive for coronavirus, citing the defence ministry. It says one is a draftee and the other is a military intelligence command officer:
Aug 4, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Dr Fauci Warns Against Opening Schools in US Hot Spots | Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, warned against reopening schools in coronavirus hot spots.
Aug 4, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
WHO Advance Team Ends Visit to China to Probe Covid Origin | The World Health Organisation said that an advance team looking into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak has concluded its mission in China, and the UN health agency is preparing the deployment of a larger group of experts to the suspected outbreak zone.
Aug 4, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Hong Kong reported 78 new confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Australian State of Victoria Announces 439 New Cases, 11 New Deaths | Victoria announced 439 new cases, 11 new deaths, all of the deaths were in aged care settings. To contain virus, authorities have imposed another set of restrictions in the state.
Aug 4, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
China Reports 30 New Cases | China has reported 30 new cases of Covid-19, including 28 in the western province of Xinjiang, and two in the eastern province of Liaoning.
Northwest China's #Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 28 newly confirmed #COVID19 cases and 9 new asymptomatic cases Monday, all in Urumqi, the regional health commission said Tuesday. By Monday, Xinjiang had 606 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 114 asymptomatic cases. pic.twitter.com/LTjmF0sxrB
UPDATE | 6,61,715 Covid-19 tests conducted in India in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Aug 4, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
New Philippines Lockdown Hits 27 Million People | Authorities in the Philippines have had to reimpose curbs after infections surged past 100,000, forcing more than 27 million people – including in the capital Manila – back into lockdown for two weeks from Tuesday.
Tedros also urged mothers to continue breastfeeding even if they had Covid-19, as the benefits 'substantially'; outweighed the risks of infection.
Aug 4, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Brazil President's Chief of Staff Contracts Virus | The chief of staff to Jair Bolsonaro, General Walter Souza Braga Netto tested positive for Covid-19, his office said, becoming the seventh Brazilian minister to have contracted the disease. Braga Netto is doing well and has no symptoms, the office said.
Aug 4, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
WHO Warns There May Never Be a Covid-19 ‘Silver Bullet’ | The World Health Organization chief has said he is pleased about the progress that has been made in in identifying treatments that can help people with the most serious forms of Covid-19 recover. However, he has warned that there may never be an effective vaccine.
Aug 4, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
13 New Covid Cases Reported in Mizoram | As many as 13 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mizoram, the total number of cases now stands at 495 including 266 cured/discharged and 229 active cases, said authorities.
Aug 4, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
2.5% of Italians Had Covid-19, Far More in North | Antibody testing in Italy indicates that nearly 1.5 million people, or about 2.5% of the population, have had the coronavirus. But officials said that huge geographic variations in the results confirmed a nationwide lockdown was “absolutely crucial” to preventing the country's south from getting slammed as badly as its north, AP reports
Aug 4, 2020 7:09 am (IST)
Latin America and Caribbean Surpass 5 Million Coronavirus Cases
File photo of Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
"The basics of public health" are most effective for now, Tedros added, saying that wearing a mask in particular was sending a "powerful message to those around you that we are all in this together". Infections are surging in some countries around the world, but Tedros insisted that however bad the situation was, past examples such as South Korea showed it could be turned around. "When leaders step up and work intensely with their populations, this disease can be brought under control," he said.
China mission
The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 690,000 people and infected at least 18.1 million since the outbreak emerged in Wuhan in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. The WHO began pressing China in early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of COVID-19. The UN health agency sent an epidemiologist and an animal health specialist to Beijing on July 10 to lay the groundwork for a probe aimed at identifying how the virus entered the human species. Their scoping mission is now complete, said Tedros.
"The WHO advance team that travelled to China has now concluded their mission," he said. Tedros said WHO and Chinese experts had agreed the terms of reference and a programme of work for a WHO-led international team of scientists and researchers from around the world.
"Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases," he said.
Working backwards
Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market in the city of Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan paid tribute to the work already done by Chinese experts but stressed that the search for the disease's origin would require much deeper study. "There are gaps in the epidemiologic landscape, and what is required is going to be a much more extensive, retrospective epidemiologic study to look at those first cases and clusters in Wuhan and to fully understand the links between those cases," he said.
From there, "we can then determine at what point, in Wuhan or elsewhere, the animal-species barrier was breached."
Ryan said that without detailed investigations, the search would be like looking for a needle in a haystack. "The real trick is to go to the human clusters that occurred first and then to work your way back, systematically looking for that first signal" where the virus jumped species, the Irish epidemiologist said.