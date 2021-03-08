india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Tops List as 85% of New Covid-19 Cases Seen in 6 States; US Approaches 100mn Vaccinations
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Tops List as 85% of New Covid-19 Cases Seen in 6 States; US Approaches 100mn Vaccinations

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Owing to rising cases, authorities have announced partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends.

News18.com | March 08, 2021, 10:02 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Tops List as 85% of New Covid-19 Cases Seen in 6 States; US Approaches 100mn Vaccinations

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. Owing to rising cases, authorities have announced partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends. Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports.

The district is currently under partial lockdown and a night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 6 am. The restrictions are set to end on March 8. Aurangabad has a tally of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to its cumulative total. Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections. Mumbai city’s case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

Meanwhile, the US is approaching Joe Biden’s target of 100m vaccinations in his first 100 days in office United States, with 90,351,750 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. The agency said 58,873,710 people had received one or more doses while 30,686,881 people have received the second dose as of Sunday. A total of 7,389,102 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the CDC.

Read More
Mar 08, 2021 10:02 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: The positivity rate in Delhi has been below one percent for the last two months. After over 90,000 Covid tests done in a day, the positive rate was recorded at 0.3 percent. These fluctuations between 0.5 and 0.3 percent aren’t very concerning. The bed occupancy in hospitals is less than 10 percent, News 18 reported.

Mar 08, 2021 09:53 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: India reports 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours

Total cases: 1,12,29,398
Total recoveries: 1,08,82,798
Active cases: 1,88,747
Death toll: 1,57,853

Mar 08, 2021 09:49 (IST)

“It’s like the case of H1N1 or Swine Flu, which came to Delhi around eight to ten years ago. So, it’s an endemic as every year a few cases crop up. Similary, we don’t think the disease (COVID-19) would be completely wiped out, a few cases will remain,” the health minister reportedly added. Read the full story here

Mar 08, 2021 09:39 (IST)

Covid-19 updates: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Covid-19 is nearing the endemic phase in the national capital as the city witnesses a marginal spike in Covid-19 cases. Delhi recorded 286 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.31 percent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.

Mar 08, 2021 09:22 (IST)

Covid-19 updates: High schools and colleges will be allowed to reopen in phases to allow for three rounds of testing. Students will then get kits so they can test themselves twice more at home. The UK government has distributed nearly 57 million rapid lateral flow test kits to schools across the country, but there are concerns about the accuracy of the tests, which may result in pupils being forced to self-isolate unnecessarily

Mar 08, 2021 09:16 (IST)

UK Schools to Reopen, Backed by Frequent Virus Testing

British students, backed by a robust coronavirus testing program, are gearing up to return to school Monday after a two-month closure, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a plan to get the country moving closer to a sense of normality.

Mar 08, 2021 08:52 (IST)


Covid-19 updates: 2,746 samples received from Maharashtra Assembly on 6th & 7th March, 36 tested positive for COVID, ahead of Budget session reported sources from JJ Hospital, Mumbai

Mar 08, 2021 08:45 (IST)

Covid-19 updates: Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday.

Mar 08, 2021 08:33 (IST)

India's Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Has 'Rescued the World' from Pandemic: Top US Scientist

Appreciating Dr. Hotez for commending India’s efforts in getting vaccines to the world, Consul General Mahajan, said, in keeping with our tradition of sharing with the world, India has exported vaccines to many countries across the world. India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries. The vaccines were sent to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.

Mar 08, 2021 08:32 (IST)

Covid-19 updates: Dr Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston during a recent webinar said that the two mRNA vaccines may not impact the world’s low and middle income countries, but India’s vaccines, made in collaboration with universities across the world such as BCM and the Oxford University, have rescued the world and its contributions must not be underestimated. 

Mar 08, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Covid-19 Vaccine rollout has 'rescued the world' | The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has ”rescued the world” from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said.

Mar 08, 2021 08:16 (IST)

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared 3 essential steps to end the covid-19 pandemic at Medicon 2021, the 62nd Annual Delhi State Medical Conference held on March 7.

  1. Keep politics out of Covid-19 Vaccination drive 
  2. Trust science behind Covid-19 Vaccines
  3. Ensure our near & dear ones get vaccinated on time
Mar 08, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Covid-19 updates: National Disaster Management Authority tweets a video explaining the various safety measures that can help in keeping one's child safe from the spread of covid-19 in schools.

Mar 08, 2021 07:49 (IST)

Covid-19: Maharashtra's Daily Tally Touches Another High, Breaches 11,000 Mark; Curbs in Aurangabad

The doubling rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 170.94 days which is now left with 97,983 active cases, the department said. Currently, 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine while 4,650other remain admitted in institutional quarantine.

Mar 08, 2021 07:37 (IST)
 

Partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases | Owing to rising cases, authorities have announced partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends. Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports.

Mar 08, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Maharashtra Covid-19 updates: Pune reported 2,044 new cases, 1,348 recoveries, and 8 deaths today, as per Pune Zilha Parishad. 

Mar 08, 2021 07:30 (IST)

As Covid-19 cases continue to follow an upward trend, 85 percent of the new cases were reported from 6 states with Maharashtra taking the lead. 

Mar 08, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 cases witnessed a surge by 10% in the last 7 days.​​​ On Sunday itself India recorded 18,631 fresh cases of coronavirus.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Tops List as 85% of New Covid-19 Cases Seen in 6 States; US Approaches 100mn Vaccinations
A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Navi Mumbai. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

The figures emerged as Dr Anthony Fauci warned it is too early to end Covid-19 restrictions, despite Texas and Mississippi having lifted mask mandates and business capacity limits this week. States are easing restrictions after a drop in cases, though that decline is starting to plateau at a high rate of 60,000 to 70,000 infections a day. “We’re going in the right direction but we just need to hang on a bit longer,” Fauci said on Sunday, to CBS’s Face the Nation.

Fauci, chief medical adviser to Joe Biden, said turning restrictions “on and off” risked another surge. “This is not going to be indefinite, we need to gradually pull back as we get people vaccinated,” he said.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You