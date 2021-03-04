Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Reports Nearly 10,000 Cases for 1st Time Since Oct; Biden Slams Decisions to End Mask Mandate

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After a brief slump in Covid-19 figures, Maharashtra yesterday reported a record surge of infections – 10,000 cases – a number last reached months ago. Maharashtra is among the few states contributing to the nation’s major Covid-19 load. Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleviated fears of another state-wide lockdown but issued a stern warning to citizens to follow all precautions like wearing masks and social distancing. On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on, taking the tally of infections in the state to 21,79,185, a health department official said. While the state recorded more than 9,000 cases after a long time, the death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349. Maharashtra’s recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said. As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506. Out of these, 21,79,185 samples have tested positive which meant the positivity rate is 13.20 per cent.

Currently 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are in institutional quarantine, whereas there are 82,343 active COVID-19 patients in the state. Mumbai reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state capital to 3,28,742, and the death toll increased to 11,487 with six fresh fatalities in the city.