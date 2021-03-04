india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Reports Nearly 10,000 Cases for 1st Time Since Oct; Biden Slams Decisions to End Mask Mandate
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Reports Nearly 10,000 Cases for 1st Time Since Oct; Biden Slams Decisions to End Mask Mandate

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is among the few states contributing to the nation’s major Covid-19 load.

News18.com | March 04, 2021, 10:06 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Reports Nearly 10,000 Cases for 1st Time Since Oct; Biden Slams Decisions to End Mask Mandate

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After a brief slump in Covid-19 figures, Maharashtra yesterday reported a record surge of infections – 10,000 cases – a number last reached months ago. Maharashtra is among the few states contributing to the nation's major Covid-19 load. Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleviated fears of another state-wide lockdown but issued a stern warning to citizens to follow all precautions like wearing masks and social distancing. On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on, taking the tally of infections in the state to 21,79,185, a health department official said. While the state recorded more than 9,000 cases after a long time, the death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349. Maharashtra’s recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said. As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506. Out of these, 21,79,185 samples have tested positive which meant the positivity rate is 13.20 per cent.

Currently 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are in institutional quarantine, whereas there are 82,343 active COVID-19 patients in the state. Mumbai reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state capital to 3,28,742, and the death toll increased to 11,487 with six fresh fatalities in the city.

Mar 04, 2021 10:06 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Government Medical College and hospital in Jammu.

Mar 04, 2021 10:02 (IST)

India reports 17,407 new COVID-19 cases, 14,031 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Mar 04, 2021 09:28 (IST)

A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 3, 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR

Mar 04, 2021 09:23 (IST)

Thane's COVID-19 Count Rises by 818 | Thane adds 818 new cases of coronavirus today, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,66,910. Besides these new cases reported yesterday, six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,286, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.36 per cent, he said. So far, 2,54,092 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.20 per cent. As of now, there are 6,532 active COVID-29 cases in the district.

Mar 04, 2021 09:01 (IST)

Kejriwal to Receive Covid Vaccine Today | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine today at 9.30 am at the city's LNJP hospital. Kejriwal, 52 years, has been receiving treatment for diabetes, officials said. In the ongoing vaccination drive, people aged 60 years and above and those in age group 45-59 years having comorbidities are being administered the vaccines at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

Mar 04, 2021 08:57 (IST)

These beneficiaries include 67,75,619 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 28,24,311 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 57,62,131 FLWs (first dose), 3,277 FLWs (second dose), 8,44,884 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,04,263 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

Mar 04, 2021 08:28 (IST)

Over 1.63 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Given: Govt | The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said yesterday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with inoculation of healthcare workers (HCWs), while for frontline workers (FLWs) it started from February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. A total of 1,63,14,485 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Mar 04, 2021 08:17 (IST)

At least 84,678 people were vaccinated in West Bengal yesterday, an official said, adding that 12.89 lakh people including healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly citizens have been inoculated in West Bengal so far.

Mar 04, 2021 08:10 (IST)

Bengal Reports 225 Fresh Cases | West Bengal yesterday reported 225 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 5,75,712, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll went up to 10,272 as two new fatalities -- one each in North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling -- both due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental was reported, the bulletin said. As 231 more people recovered from the disease, the total number of recoveries rose to 5,62,195 and the recovery rate to 97.65 per cent, it said. The state now has 3,245 active COVID-19 cases.  

Mar 04, 2021 08:02 (IST)

240 New Covid-19 Cases in Delhi | Delhi reported 240 new coronavirus cases and three deaths yesterday as the positivity rate rose to 0.35 per cent. The new cases came out of the 68,831 tests conducted on Tuesday and the infection tally rose to 6,39,921. As many as 196 people recuperated from the pathogen, taking the number of recoveries to 6,27,423. Three fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,914, it said. The active cases rose to 1,584 from 1,534 as the cumulative positivity rate and case fatality rate stands at 5.1 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively.

Mar 04, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Over 25K in Delhi Get Vaccine Shots on Wednesday | Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital yesterday, according to data shared by officials. In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital. 

Mar 04, 2021 07:50 (IST)

READ | Infosys, Accenture to Cover Covid-19 Vaccination Costs for All Indian Employees

Information Technology major Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Wednesday they would cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India, as the country expands its massive vaccination drive.

Mar 04, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Biden Pushes for Surge in Vaccine Production | Biden is touting a surge in vaccine production in the United States and says that by May, there will be enough supply for everyone in the country -- although it could take months more for the whole population actually to receive the shots. But in the White House, he told reporters that this is no time to relax. More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus, and the toll ticks upward daily.

Mar 04, 2021 07:39 (IST)

A Big Mistake: Biden | The Texas and Mississippi decisions were "a big mistake," he said. "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine -- take off your mask, forget it. It still matters."

Mar 04, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Biden Slams 'Neanderthal' Decision to End Mask Mandate | US President Joe Biden slams "Neanderthal" decisions to drop mask-wearing mandates in Texas and Mississippi, even as Covid-19 continues to rage worldwide, with Brazil hitting record deaths. Moves by the two US states to defy federal guidelines and ditch mask requirements reflect local frustration with restrictions when Covid-19 caseloads are declining in the United States and vaccine distribution is accelerating.

Mar 04, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Covaxin Shows Interim Efficacy of 81% in Phase 3 | Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, has demonstrated interim clinical efficacy of 81% in phase three results, Bharat Biotech announced on Wednesday. Made together with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Pune’s National Institute of Virology, the vaccine is an inactivated vaccine developed from an Indian strain of the novel coronavirus isolated by NIV. Read More

Mar 04, 2021 07:26 (IST)

500k Covishield Doses Reach Canada | Meanwhile, the first tranche of 500k doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India arrived in Canada this morning. 1.5 million doses more to follow. "We look forward to future collaboration," says Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Mar 04, 2021 07:22 (IST)

READ | Maharashtra Reports Record Surge in Daily Covid Cases; Figure Nears 10,000 For the 1st Time Since Oct

After a brief slump in Covid-19 figures, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a record surge of infections - 10,000 cases - a number last reached months ago.

Mar 04, 2021 07:15 (IST)

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said.

Mar 04, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Maharashtra is among the few states contributing to the nation’s major Covid-19 load. Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleviated fears of another state-wide lockdown but issued a stern warning to citizens to follow all precautions like wearing masks and social distancing. On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined.

Mar 04, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Maharashtra Nears 10k Cases Yesterday | Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a record surge of infections – nearly 10,000 cases – a number last reached months ago. On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined.  Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on, taking the tally of infections in the state to 21,79,185. While the state recorded more than 9,000 cases after a long time, the death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Reports Nearly 10,000 Cases for 1st Time Since Oct; Biden Slams Decisions to End Mask Mandate
A man cycles past a graffiti in Mumbai. (Reuters)

As many as 857 new cases were detected in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 2,11,256, while one new death took the death toll there to 4,579. Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 924, 593, 449 and 483 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,79,185, New cases 9,855, Total deaths 52,280, Total recoveries 20,43,349, Active cases 82,343, Total tests conducted 1,65,09,506.

