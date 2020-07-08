Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Hit by Staff Crunch, Mumbai to Outsource ICU Services in Govt Jumbo Facilities to Pvt Bidders; WHO Issues Warning

Jul 8, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

BMC's Decision on Private Bidders | In BMC's crucial decision to fight against Covid-19, private doctors and hospitals have been invited to bid to serve at the government jumbo facilities:

* BMC will pay between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,900 per bed to the private bidders.

* BMC will provide infrastructure and medicines to the bidders, however, they will have to bring in their own staff.

* The bidders will have to adhere to the Medical Council of India guidelines.

* This decision was taken after a crunch of medical practitioners was realised at the jumbo facilities.

* Work orders have already been issued for the following jumbo facilities: BKC, NESCO, Mulund, Dahisar. Rates have been capped between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,900 for these four facilities.