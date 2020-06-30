Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 53 More BSF Personnel Test Positive for Covid-19 in 24 Hrs; Cases Rise in Odisha, Nagaland

A health-worker wearing PPE checks the temperature of a woman using an electric thermometer at a slum area in Mumbai. (Reuters)



He did not specify the make-up of the team, nor what specifically their mission would consist of. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.



'We fear the worst'



"Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world -- and our lives -- would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus," said Tedros. "We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.



"Globally the pandemic is actually speeding up. We're all in this together, and we're all in this for the long haul. We have already lost so much -- but we cannot lose hope."



Tedros also said that the pandemic had brought out the best and worst humanity, citing acts of kindness and solidarity, but also misinformation and the politicisation of the virus. Unless international unity replaces fractious division, "the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that," he said. "With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst."



While the world races to find safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics against COVID-19, Tedros said countries such as South Korea had shown that the virus could be successfully suppressed and controlled without them. He said governments needed to be "serious" about measures such as contact tracing, and citizens had to take responsibility for personal steps such as maintaining hand hygiene.



Reflecting on the global death toll and infection numbers, Tedros said: "Still, this could have been prevented through the tools we have at hand." He added: "The critical question that all countries will face in the coming months is how to live with this virus. That is the new normal."