Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 53 More BSF Personnel Test Positive for Covid-19 in 24 Hrs; Cases Rise in Odisha, Nagaland

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Six months on from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said Monday it was sending a team to China to work towards finding the source as it warned the pandemic was far from over. And the World Health Organization warned that in an atmosphere of global division and politicisation of the COVID-19 crisis, it feared the worst was yet to come. The UN health agency lamented the "very tragic" milestones of 500,000 deaths and 10 million confirmed infections being reached, just as it marks on Tuesday six months since it was first informed of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The WHO is sending a team to China next week in connection with the search for the origin of the virus that sparked the global pandemic. The organisation has been pressing China since early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus. "We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference. "We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that and we hope that that will lead into understanding how the virus started."
Jun 30, 2020 10:51 am (IST)
Mumbai city administration declares 750 containment zones and seals 5,875 builidings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 30, 2020 10:47 am (IST)
Nagaland Total Cases Reach 460 | 8 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Nagaland, taking the total tally of positive patients to 460 including 292 active patients and 168 recovered: State Health Minister.
Jun 30, 2020 10:36 am (IST)
Mumbai Retail Association Unhappy With 2 KM Rule | Mumbai Retail shops business went down further with new guidelines of 2 km radius and compounding of vehicles and fear and panicky resulted people staying indoors benefiting online players. The city's retail association FRTWA writes to Mahatashtra government asking, what is the point of opening of shops and then asking commuters to stay home and not to venture out? Commuters are harassed by waiting for long traffic queues and wasting petrol / diesel and important time period for hours in traffic.
Jun 30, 2020 10:30 am (IST)
Odisha Tally Crosses 7,000-mark | Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 7,065, with 206 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours: State Health Department.
Jun 30, 2020 10:23 am (IST)
53 BSF Personnel Test Positive | In the last 24 hours, 53 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel test positive for Covid-19 and 4 recover from the infection. There are 354 active cases and 659 personnel have recovered till date, says BSF.
Jun 30, 2020 10:18 am (IST)
World Covid-19 Update
Jun 30, 2020 10:17 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Update
Jun 30, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Complete lockdown has been imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district till July 12, to check the spread of coronavirus in Assam.
Guwahati: Complete lockdown has been imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district till July 12, to check the spread of Coronavirus. #Assampic.twitter.com/nWQvDf1YcD
Raman Gangakhedkar, senior scientist of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is retiring today. He has played a key role in combating the on-going Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Jun 30, 2020 9:47 am (IST)
Over 18K New Cases, 418 Deaths: Health Min | 418 deaths and 18,522 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Positive cases in India stand at 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases,3,34,822 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,893 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
In the feedback presented, the doctors of the two hospitals said a test run had revealed a variation in FiO2 — the concentration of oxygen that is taken — to be more than 10 per cent.
Jun 30, 2020 9:38 am (IST)
Covid-19 Samples Tested So Far at 86,08,654 | On June 29, 2,10, 292 Covid-19 samples were tested, taking the total samples tested so far to 86,08,654. A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Jun 30, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
Ireland Moves to Phase 3 of Lifting Restrictions | Ireland moves to phase 3 of lifting the Covid-19 restrictions, with more businesses allowed for reopening and greater freedom given to people's movement. Starting from Monday, a wide range of businesses and services in the country reopened. They included cafes, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, beauty salons, sports activities, museums, galleries, theatres and cinemas.
Jun 30, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Judicial, non-judicial, and administrative functions of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru suspended for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.
Jun 30, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
'No Excuse' for Countries Failing in Contact Tracing: WHO | Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, says the World Health Organization chief. Countries such as South Korea have managed to contain the disease by tracking down the contacts of those carrying infection. This is possible even under extreme conditions, as the WHO itself has shown by halting an outbreak of Ebola in eastern Congo, tracing 25,000 contacts a day in a remote area where some 20 armed groups were fighting, he says.
Pramod Sawant also said that lockdown was not a solution anymore, when asked whether the increase in the recent number of cases in Goa merited another phase of lockdown.
Jun 30, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
AstraZeneca Says Brazil Close to Vaccine Deal | Two days after Brazil's government announced a deal with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZenecato get up to 100 million doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine, a director of the company says the document is actually a letter of intent and there are still key items to be negotiated. AstraZeneca director Jorge Mazzei says if the vaccine works he believes the hard-hit South American nation will get it at the end of the year. But he has just had the first call with local partners Fiocruz and will start working on a contract on Tuesday. Brazil counts almost 58,000 dead by COVID-19, and more than 1.2 million cases of the disease.
Jun 30, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
'Save lives strategy' by the BMC in Mumbai hospitals to reduce mortality rate:
1. Total accountability and adoption of every case in moderate severe and critical category
2. Mandatory twice a day meeting on video or telephone on every case of seniors and juniors
3. Total team work of doctors nurses and all health care workers
4. Full supportive care
5. Protocol and check boxes on every paper for adherence so nothing is missed
6. Lot of deaths occur as patients remove oxygen to go to toilet strain and collapse especially between 1 am to 5 am so every bed should have a bedpan and 4 beds have a commode (also cardboard bedpans can be used) and servants must cooperate
7. Ensure supply of medicines like antivirals, steroid and plasma are there and used
8. Zero delay time ticker and video surveillance on every case by head of unit and head of institution
9. Detailed death audit of every death and every video to be forensically audited
Jun 30, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Gilead Prices Remdesivir at $2,340 Per Patient | Gilead Sciences Inc prices its Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 (nearly Rs 1,76,630) per patient for wealthier nations and agrees to send nearly all of its supply of the drug to the United States over the next three months. The price tag is slightly below the range of $2,520 to $2,800 suggested last week by U.S. drug pricing research group the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) after British researchers said they found that the cheap, widely available steroid dexamethasone significantly reduced mortality among severely ill COVID-19 patients.
A senior official said, the COVID facility has been started with 45 beds, and five ICU beds, besides 84 isolation beds.
Jun 30, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
PM Modi to Address at 4 PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm and disucss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
A health-worker wearing PPE checks the temperature of a woman using an electric thermometer at a slum area in Mumbai. (Reuters)
He did not specify the make-up of the team, nor what specifically their mission would consist of. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
'We fear the worst'
"Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world -- and our lives -- would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus," said Tedros. "We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.
"Globally the pandemic is actually speeding up. We're all in this together, and we're all in this for the long haul. We have already lost so much -- but we cannot lose hope."
Tedros also said that the pandemic had brought out the best and worst humanity, citing acts of kindness and solidarity, but also misinformation and the politicisation of the virus. Unless international unity replaces fractious division, "the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that," he said. "With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst."
While the world races to find safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics against COVID-19, Tedros said countries such as South Korea had shown that the virus could be successfully suppressed and controlled without them. He said governments needed to be "serious" about measures such as contact tracing, and citizens had to take responsibility for personal steps such as maintaining hand hygiene.
Reflecting on the global death toll and infection numbers, Tedros said: "Still, this could have been prevented through the tools we have at hand." He added: "The critical question that all countries will face in the coming months is how to live with this virus. That is the new normal."