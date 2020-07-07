Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka Minister Fears Covid-19 Spreading at 'Community Level'; Haridwar Border Sealed in View of Ban on 'Kanwar Yatra'

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, with the situation “going out of hand”, minister JC Madhuswamy has said. "Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, said, even though Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied community transmission in the state earlier.Addressing reporters, Madhuswamy said: "We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand.” According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka, including 13,255 and 372 deaths. While Karnataka grapples with the onslaught of the virus, Haridwar has sealed its borders following a ban on the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' of devotees of Lord Shiva in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every year during the month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees visit Haridwar to fetch holy water from the Ganges.