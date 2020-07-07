Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka Minister Fears Covid-19 Spreading at 'Community Level'; Haridwar Border Sealed in View of Ban on 'Kanwar Yatra'

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, with the situation “going out of hand”, minister JC Madhuswamy has said. "Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, said, even though Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied community transmission in the state earlier.
Addressing reporters, Madhuswamy said: "We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand.” According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka, including 13,255 and 372 deaths. While Karnataka grapples with the onslaught of the virus, Haridwar has sealed its borders following a ban on the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' of devotees of Lord Shiva in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every year during the month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees visit Haridwar to fetch holy water from the Ganges.
Read More
Jul 7, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Global Cases Top 1.15 Crore | The overall number of global Covid-19 cases increases to more than 1.15 crore, while deaths soar to over 5,37,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 1,15,90,195, while the fatalities rise to 5,37,429, reveals the latest update. The US accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 29,35,008 and 1,30,277, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 16,23,284 infections, followed by India with over 7 lakh cases.
Jul 7, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Community Transmission in K'taka: Minister | Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, says district-in-charge minister JC Madhuswamy. Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid-19 Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level, says Madhuswamy.
Jul 7, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
A 60-year-old man dies by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa. He and his son had tested positive for Covid-19. Cause yet to be ascertained: Pune Police.
Jul 7, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
P Vijayalaxmi, a 94-year-old woman in Hyderabad who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
Jul 7, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
A Chennai-based company claims that they have developed 'Etticos Covid-19 Patient Care System', a device that can bridge the gap between Covid-19 patients and health workers.
Tamil Nadu: A Chennai based company claims that they've developed, 'Etticos #COVID19 Patient Care System', a device that can bridge the gap between COVID-19 patients&health workers. Vigneshwar, CEO says,"With this smart button a patient can easily communicate with health workers" pic.twitter.com/92Y8yif8oV
In view of the ban, borders of Haridwar district were sealed at Narson, Bhagwanpur, Chidiyapur and Saptrishi checkposts on Monday, official sources here said.
Jul 7, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
'Total Lockdown' in Jorhat from July 9-15 | To contain the spread of Covid-19, 'total lockdown' to be imposed in areas under Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15. Also, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire District by this order: District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat.
Jul 7, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
In wake of Covid-19 outbreak, goats are being brought and sold online on social media platforms ahead of Bakra Eid, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Groups have been formed on social media platforms in which traders post their goat's photos, videos, along with prices. Whoever likes the goat contacts the seller and make a deal: Arif Khan, a businessman from Indore.
Madhya Pradesh:In wake of #COVID19 outbreak,goats are being brought&sold online on social media platforms ahead of Bakra Eid,in Indore.Arif Khan,a businessman who is part of one such online groups says,"in absence of market,online method has been adopted for the first time" (6/7) pic.twitter.com/pnS0wOc3rS
UGC Issues Revised Guidelines | University Grants Commission (UGC) issues revised guidelines regarding conduct of terminal semesters/final year examination by the Universities/institutions. Examinations to be completed by end of September 2020 in offline/online/blended (online+offline) mode.
The guidelines, issued by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young…
Jul 7, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Brazil President to be Tested | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he will be tested for Covid-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs. However, he did not say whether he is showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.
Jul 7, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 7 lakh-mark | India's Covid-19 tally crosses the seven lakh-mark with another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh. The death toll due to the disease climbs to over 20,000, while the total number of tests for detection of Covid-19 also crosses one-crore mark.
Image for representation (Reuters)
To check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has barred religious gatherings. In view of the ban, borders of Haridwar district were sealed at Narson, Bhagwanpur, Chidiyapur and Saptrishi checkposts on Monday, official sources here said. Only people having written permission from their respective district magistrate are being allowed to enter Haridwar in their vehicles, they said. Hundreds of vehicles bound for Haridwar were returned from the border as they did not have the required permission, the sources said. Security around Har ki Pauri has also been stepped up. The administration is questioning devotees who are coming on motorcycles. Four such people who had come from Delhi were quarantined here for 14 days to send a strong message, the sources said.