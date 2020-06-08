Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Tally Crosses 2.5 Lakh-mark With Biggest One-day Spike of 9,983 Cases, Death Toll at 7,135 as India Relaxes Curbs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 2.56-lakh mark today after the biggest single-day spike of 9,983 cases, even as the government relaxed a number of curbs after over two months of lockdown and opened malls, restaurants and places of worship. The total number of deaths due to the pandemic are 7,135, Union health ministry data shows. The total number of cases is 2,56,611 of which 1,24,095 have recovered and 206 people died in the last 24 hours.
A token system for regulated entry and no physical offerings like 'prasad' at temples will be some of the norms as shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states from today after over two months that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus. As India prepares for a calibrated exit from the lockdown by easing more restrictions, Unlock-1 kicks in at a time when the country recorded a daily jump of Covid-19 cases by over 9,000 for the fifth straight day on Sunday and also crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time. It is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.
Jun 8, 2020 11:09 am (IST)
Total 128 Covid-19 Cases in Puducherry | Total 128 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged, according to Puducherry government.
Jun 8, 2020 10:58 am (IST)
Highest Number of Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra | According to the updated data by health ministry this morning, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 85,975 followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 20,070, Rajasthan at 10,599, Uttar Pradesh at 10,536 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,401, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning. The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 8,187 in West Bengal, 5,452 in Karnataka, 5,088 in Bihar and 4,708 in Andhra Pradesh. It has risen to 4,448 in Haryana, 4,087 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,580 in Telangana and 2,856 in Odisha.
Jun 8, 2020 10:49 am (IST)
Brazil Reports Total of 37,312 Coronavirus Deaths: Health Ministry | Brazil registered 37,312 total coronavirus deaths while overall cases in the country reached 685,427, according to data from the health ministry on Sunday, amid criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic. Unlike in the previous day, the government released cumulative figures on Sunday and not a tally of deaths and new infections in the last 24 hours. Based on Sunday's data, Brazil registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases in the last 24 hours. The government changed its format for reporting Covid-19 statistics for the second straight day.
Jun 8, 2020 10:40 am (IST)
1,08,048 Samples Tested for Covid-19 in 24 Hrs: ICMR | As on June 8 at 9am, 1,08,048 samples have been tested (Molecular-based) in last 24 hours for coronavirus. So far, a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Tracker | The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country after it registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,25,381 while 1,24,094 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.
Jun 8, 2020 10:18 am (IST)
Odisha Reports New 138 Covid-19 Cases | With new 138 coronavirus cases reported in Odisha today, the total tally has reached 2,994 in the state.
Jun 8, 2020 10:13 am (IST)
South Korea Reopens Schools | South Korea reported 38 new coronavirus cases, most of them in the Seoul region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions among e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing. Health Minister Park Neunghoo called for officials to examine supplies of testing equipment in case infections continue to increase. He also called for education officials to double-check prevention measures.
Jun 8, 2020 10:08 am (IST)
Boxer MikaelaMayer Tests Covid-19 Positive, Out of Return Bout | Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for Covid-19 and won't fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas' first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayer announced her positive test on social media Sunday, two days before her scheduled bout against Helen Joseph in the Top Rank show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.
Jun 8, 2020 10:00 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission Updates | Under central government's Vande Bharat Mission, 809 people returned home yesterday from Ho Chi Min City, Kuwait, Auckland, Seoul, Muscat and Chicago, in the view of coronavirus crisis across the world.
India Records Biggest One-day Spike of 9,983 Covid-19 | Covid-19 tally in India has crossed 2.5 lakh-mark with biggest one-day spike of 9,983 coronavirus cases in 24 hours.
Jun 8, 2020 9:43 am (IST)
Covid-19 Cases in India Rise to 2,56,611 | The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,56,611, according to latest figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. There are 1,25,381 active cases, while 1,24,094 patients have been cured/discharged. So far, 7,135 people have succumbed due to the infected, while there is one migrated case.
Jun 8, 2020 9:34 am (IST)
Maulana Saad Has Not Submitted Covid-19 Test Report Yet to Delhi Police | Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has not yet submitted his Covid-19 test reports to Delhi Police crime branch. According to crime branch, they are waiting for Saad's test report only after that they will call him for questioning. So far, crime branch has questioned six people in the case, while questioning with Saad is still pending.
Jun 8, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Devotees Visit Church in Bengaluru | Devotees visit Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers as government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown. As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed.
Close Ally of Mexican President Tests Covid-19 Positive | The head of Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoe Robledo, a close aide to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely. "I want to announce that today I tested positive for Covid-19," Robledo said on Twitter, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Medical experts would continue to follow his case and check on his contacts, Robledo added. The 41-year-old Robledo is one of the most prominent public figures of the administration, and his announcement may renew concerns that the president is also at risk of contagion.
Jun 8, 2020 9:05 am (IST)
Devotees offer prayers at Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru in Karnataka as government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown. As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. (Image: News18)
Jun 8, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Covid-19 Vaccine Trials | China will strengthen international cooperation in future Covid-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, the science and technology minister said. China is expending great efforts in the global scramble to develop a vaccine for the new coronaries epidemic that began in its central city of Wuhan, with Chinese researchers conducting five separate clinical trials on humans, or half of all such trials globally, according to the data compiled by the World Health Organization.
Jun 8, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
China Reports Six New Imported Covid-19 Cases | China has reported six new imported coronavirus infections, including two asymptomatic cases, health officials said today. Out of the four confirmed imported coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, three are from Sichuan Province and one from Shanghai, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. Two new asymptomatic cases from overseas were also reported on Sunday, it said.
Jun 8, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
New Zealand Succeeds in Eradicating Coronavirus | New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported Monday that the final person known to have been infected has recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases. Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions.
Jun 8, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Jun 8, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
People Offer Prayers at Mosque in Lucknow | People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow as government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown. As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed.
Jun 8, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Gorakhnath Temple | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur as the government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Jun 8, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
BEST Buses in Mumbai to Resume Services from Today | Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will resume services for all those working in the non-essential sectors from today. The buses, which used to be overcrowded on normal days before the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai, will now ply ensuring that social distancing is maintained among the passengers. It will be the first time that best will run buses outside BMC limits. This decision has been taken to facilitate those travelling from other places to Mumbai.
Jun 8, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Telangana CMO Office Sealed After Staff Member Tests Covid-19 Positive | One of the offices of Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO) have been sealed after a member tested positive for coronavirus. The person was a Personal Secretary of a senior bureaucrat. However, this will not have any impact on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he works out of his residence. Staff members have been quarantined.
India registered its highest single-day spike of 9,971 new infections taking the total to 2,46,628 and 287 deaths in the 24 hours since Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll stood at 6,929, it said. According to a PTI tally based on reports from states, the daily rise crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time to touch 10,218. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406 while a total of 1,19,292 people had recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry added. Around 48.37 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a senior ministry official said. The new phase is especially challenging for the five worst affected states, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases, and nearly 78 per cent of the deaths.
Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (28,936), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,599) were the five worst affected states. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh inched towards the 10,000 mark. There also has been an uptick in cases in states like West Bengal which recorded the highest single-day spike for the third day in a row with 449 cases taking the tally to 8,187. Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir also registered a record daily rise.
Maharashtra, which reported 3,007 new cases, on its own has surpassed China which accounted for 83,036 COVID-19 infections to be in the 18th position in the global country tally. However, there was some good news from Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be Asia's largest slum and also a hotspot.
In signs that could point to the flattening of the coronavirus curve in Dharavi, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum cluster has not reported a single COVID-19 death in the last six days while 939 of the total 1,899 patients have recovered.
A visit to the shopping malls, hotels and restaurants and religious places will no longer be the same like before the lockdown imposed on March 25 after the Union Health Ministry issued the SOPs for strict adherence to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In the malls, cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas will continue to be in the prohibited segment. The SOPs are advisory in nature and the Centre has left it to the states to finetune the details. The Punjab government for example provides for a token-based entry to malls as part of its guidelines.
In Gujarat, some of the religious places have decided to organise prayers in shifts and even start a token system to specify time slots to devotees for visits in a bid to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders with UP and Haryana will be reopened from Monday.
Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can also get medical treatment at private hospitals.
He also said hotels and banquet halls will remain closed as the authorities may need these facilities to convert them into hospitals.
The Centre, meanwhile, defended the timing of the imposition of the lockdown and rejected as "baseless" media reports expressing concern that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.