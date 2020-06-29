Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Sees More Containment Zones as Covid-19 Tally Crosses 83,000-mark; Manipur Extends Lockdown Till July 15 as Cases Rise

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 417 on Sunday from 315 on Saturday, according to a Delhi health department data. The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country. Sixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said. It said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 2,623 and the total number of cases mounted to 83,077.
A 52-year-old doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital who was in the frontline in the war against COVID-19 died of the disease in the ICU of a private facility on Sunday, officials said. Also, a 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, succumbed to the infection, they said. According to the bulletin, 52,607 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 27,847.
Jun 29, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Sombre Covid-19 Milestones | The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack.
Jun 29, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
7 New Covid-19 Cases in Beijing | Beijing's city government reported seven new coronavirus cases for June 28, down from 14 a day earlier as the Chinese capital seeks to contain an outbreak.
Several US states, including Texas and Washington state, and localities have paused their reopening plans or reimposed some restrictions in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.
Jun 29, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Victoria Wants to Reimpose Lockdown | Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than 2 months.
Jun 29, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Germany Amazon Workers to Strike Over Covid-19 Safety | Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus, labour union Verdi said.
Jun 29, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Asian Stocks Vary Amid Covid-19 | Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone on Monday as the relentless spread of coronavirus made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the US dollar.
Jun 29, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Streets in Guwahati Deserted | Streets in Guwahati, Assam wear a deserted look amid the 14-day coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.
Assam: Streets in Guwahati wear a deserted look as 14-day complete lockdown has been imposed in entire Kamrup Metropolitan since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UBYtY10yU9
Jun 29, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
22 More Infected With Covid-19 in Jharkhand | Twenty-two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said.
Jun 29, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Assam Reports Another Covid-19 Death | Assam reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday, taking the death toll to 11 in the state, and 327 new cases of the infection, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Jun 29, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Delhi's Covid-19 Containment Zones Increase | Delhi recorded 2,889 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally over the 83,000-mark, the death toll mounted to 2,623. Containment zones also jumped to 417 on Sunday from 315 on Saturday.
Jun 29, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Rajasthan Allows Opening of Religious Places in Rural Areas | Religious places in rural areas of the state where limited number of devotees visit are allowed to open from July 1: Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office.
Jun 29, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Tamil Nadu Company Develops 80-wash PPE | A Coimbatore based textile manufacturing company has claimed of developing PPE coveralls, reusable up to 80 washes.
Tamil Nadu: A Coimbatore based textile manufacturing company claims that they've developed PPE coveralls,reusable up to 80 wash. Company's Managing Director says, "It has the ability to recharge chlorine in fabric for nearly 80 wash. It has antimicrobial certification from SITRA" pic.twitter.com/XyVdUnDIGW
The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.
Jun 29, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
US Start Largest Covid-19 Vaccine Trial | In July, the U.S. is set to open the largest trial of a potential coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, with doses for 30,000 people, the Associated Press reports.
Jun 29, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Meghalaya CM Tests Negative for Covid-19 | Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who travelled to Manipur and Delhi last week, tested negative for coronavirus infection, officials said on Sunday.
Jun 29, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
5 More Inmates in Delhi Prison Get Covid-19 | Five more inmates of Mandoli Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, prison officials said on Sunday. With this, the number of COVID-positive inmates in the jails under the Delhi Prison department went up to 45, they said.
Jun 29, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Telangana to Decide on Lockdown Reimposition | The Telangana government on Sunday said that a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city following a sharp rise in infections, including a proposal to reimpose a lockdown, would soon be finalised.
జిహెచ్ఎంసి పరిధిలో కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి నివారణకు అనుసరించాల్సిన వ్యూహాన్ని మూడు నాలుగు రోజుల్లో ఖరారు చేయాలని. జిహెచ్ఎంసి పరిధిలో కొద్ది రోజుల పాటు తిరిగి లాక్ డౌన్ విధించాలనే ప్రతిపాదనలపై కూడా తుది నిర్ణయం తీసుకోనున్నట్లు సీఎం శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు నిర్ణయించారు. pic.twitter.com/sPWAwgzj9Z
Manipur Extends Lockdown for 15 Days | Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said his government decided to extend the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown for another 15 days from July 1 to 15 in the state, which has so far reported a total of 1,092 cases.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days, from July 1 to 15, in the state, which has so far reported a total of 1,092 cases. The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on June 30. Singh also announced that inter-district bus service will be operational between July 1 and 15 maintaining all Covid-19 safety measures and no other public transport will ply during this period. The decision about continuing with the bus service beyond July 15 will be taken later, officials said.
About the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said the state now has 660 active cases while 432 patients have been recovered and released from hospitals. The testing capacity in Manipur has increased to nearly 2,600 tests per day, he said adding that there is no case of community transmission of the disease in the state. All positive cases are returnees except seven frontline workers who were in direct contact with patients, Singh said.