Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Tests Positive; India's Active Cases Cross 3 Lakh-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day. Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.
As the cases continue to rise, India went from the world's sixth worst-affected country by the coronavirus to the third in just three weeks. The country’s fragile health system was bolstered during a stringent months-long lockdown but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in infections.
Jul 13, 2020 9:25 am (IST)
Here's state-wise Covid-19 data
Jul 13, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Recorded, India's Total Tally Rises To 8,78,254 | With 28,701 fresh cases and 500 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, India's case tally crossed 8,50,000-mark. The total number of cases now rose to 8,78,254 and the death toll to 23,174.
Jul 13, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
1,18,06,256 samples tested for COVID19 till 12th July, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Jul 13, 2020 9:05 am (IST)
Covid-19 Tally in Nashik Goes Beyond 7,000-mark; Deaths 332 | Nashik district in Maharashtra reported 218 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its count to 7,002, officials said. The death of 14 more patients took the fatality count to 332, they said.
Jul 13, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
Germany's Confirmed Cases Rise by 159 to 198,963 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 198,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed.
Jul 13, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Karnataka minister's wife, staff members tested negative.
Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative.
Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine.
Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Tested Positive for Novel Coronavirus
Jul 13, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
UPDATE | Karnataka minister CT Ravi tests positive for the novel coronavirus
Jul 13, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Japan, U.S. Discussing Jump in Coronavirus Cases at US Military Bases | Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman said, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases. Okinawa prefecture said 39 people at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people in Camp Hansen and 1 person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for COVID-19 between July 7 through 12.
Jul 13, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Over 60 Arrested, 1,904 Vehicles Penalised for Violating Covid-19 Curbs in Noida | Sixty-four people were arrested and owners of 1,904 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating curbs imposed in view of the Covid19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Twenty-two vehicles were impounded for violation of the curbs during the 24-hour period till Sunday night, the police said.
Jul 13, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
735 New Cases Reported in Assam, Tally Rises to 16,806 | Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state so far.
Jul 13, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Australian State of Victoria Records 177 New Cases | Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says Victoria has recorded 177 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday. It brings the state total to 3,967. More than 22,000 people were tested yesterday.
Jul 13, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Florida Sets One-day Record With Over 15,000 New COVID Cases | Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.
Jul 13, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Philippines Reports Record New Deaths | The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed 162 new coronavirus deaths, the country’s biggest single-day increase in casualties, as a health ministry official said authorities validated some earlier cases included in the tally. The ministry said total deaths had reached 1,534, while confirmed infections rose 2,124 to 56,259.
Jul 13, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Under Lockdown
Madhya Pradesh: Streets remained deserted as the Sunday lockdown was observed in Indore yesterday. Harinarayan Chari Mishra, DIG Indore says, "This was like the first phase of lockdown when everything except essential services was prohibited." #COVID19pic.twitter.com/wJB9l5wuej
Coronavirus Brings Record $1 Trillion of New Global Corporate Debt in 2020 | Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around $9.3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
Jul 13, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Australian State of New South Wales Records 14 Cases | The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24-hours.Eight of the new cases are connected to a cluster at a clyster at a restaurant and pub, the Crossroads Hotel. They include five people who had attended the hotel and three of their close contacts.
Jul 13, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
There are 299,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico," health officials say, as it becomes the country with the fourth-highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy
Brazil Registers 631 New Deaths | Brazil- world's second worst-hit, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases.
Jul 13, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
WHO Reports Another Record-High With 2,30,000 Cases in 24 Hours Globally | The World Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000 cases.
Jul 13, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Delhi Tests 45,784 Samples, Highest Per Million Amid Rising Cases | At 45,784, Delhi has now conducted the highest number of tests per-million. An exponential increase was seen after GOI joined the decision-making process. Now cases are declining in Delhi! Let us not forget that unless we test, we can neither trace nor treat, said Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Ayog.
Early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rate at 2.66 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
The minister said that "as we proceed further into Unlock 2.0, it is critical to ensure that all of us rely on the 'social vaccine' 'Do Gaz ki Doori' and each one of us must follow COVID appropriate behaviour".
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the number of coronavirus cases may double in the next 15 to 30 days and the coming two months would emerge as a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic, state Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.