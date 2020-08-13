Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Record Spike of Nearly 67,000 Cases, 942 Deaths in 24 Hrs; Vaishno Devi Yatra May Not Resume After Aug 16

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 23,96,637 on today, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, pushing the recovery rate to 70.77 per cent in the country, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 47,033 with 942 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The case fatality rate in the country has declined to 1.96 per cent. There are 6,53,622 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently, which accounts for 27.27 per cent of its total caseload. India crossed the 20-lakh mark in terms of COVID-19 cases on August 7.
The much-awaited pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine may not resume even after August 16 when the government has issued guidelines for reopening of all the religious places as around 11 people have been tested positive at Bhawan in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district. “In total 11 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 at Bhawan,” official sources here said. They said that three people tested positive on Tuesday and eight, including some of the priests, tested positive on Wednesday.
Read More
Aug 13, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
Gyms Reopen in Bhopal | Gyms reopen in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh following the COVID-19 guidelines issued. A gym owner told ANI, "We are checking our customer's body temperature, asking them to download Aarogya Setu app, to wear mask or shield and only allowing few people at a time to maintain social distance."
Aug 13, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)
Bodies Swapped at BHU | In a case of negligence, the bodies of two Covid-19 casualties were swapped at the Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Varanasi. Additional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jung Bahadur had died on Wednesday morning after testing coronavirus positive, at the hospital. However, his family cremated another person's body, and it was later found out that the death certificate of Dr Bahadur was mistakenly placed with another person's body. Read more here.
Sources told News18 that Das, who is currently in Mathura, was experiencing breathing difficulties after which doctors were called in to treat him.
Aug 13, 2020 12:07 pm (IST)
Telangana Coronavirus Cases | 1,931 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths reported in Telangana on August 12, taking the total number of cases to 86,475, including 22,736 active cases, 63,074 recoveries and 665 deaths so far: State Health Department.
Aug 13, 2020 11:50 am (IST)
Puducherry Records 305 New Cases | Puducherry records 305 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus positive cases and deaths to 6,680 and 102 respectively: Union Territory Health Department.
Aug 13, 2020 11:37 am (IST)
Woman Arrested for Impersonating as Police Personnel | A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an Assistant sub-inspector and issuing challans for violating COVID-19 norms. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway: Delhi Police.
Aug 13, 2020 11:23 am (IST)
608 New Cases in Rajasthan | 608 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today till 10:30 am. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 56,708 including 14,056 active cases, 41,819 recovered cases and 833 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department.
Aug 13, 2020 11:11 am (IST)
Huge Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu & Karnataka
Aug 13, 2020 10:55 am (IST)
The uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in the last week has resulted in a heightened demand for hospital beds. The occupancy of Covid-19 beds in hospitals in the national capital, which was below 3,000 on July 30 and remained the same till August 5, breached the 3,000-mark. Read more here.
Aug 13, 2020 10:44 am (IST)
381 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test Positive | 381 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for coronavirus and 3 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124. Total cases in the police force stand at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases: Maharashtra Police.
Aug 13, 2020 10:29 am (IST)
Zydus Cadila Launches Cheapest Version of Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir in India at Rs 2,800 per Vial | Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third-worst hit nation. Zydus has priced it at 2,800 rupees ($37.44) per 100mg vial. It will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the company said in a regulatory filing. Read full story here.
The matter came to light after Additional CMO Dr Jung Bahadur's relatives reached Harish Chandra Ghat, and began to cremate the body which was handed to them. However, at the time, another family…
Aug 13, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
Global Covid-19 Cases | Here is News18's global list of coronavirus cases.
Aug 13, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
Rise of Almost 67,000 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours | A spike of 66,999 coronavirus cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths: Ministry of Health.
Aug 13, 2020 9:42 am (IST)
Pune Coronavirus Cases | Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday. The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.
Aug 13, 2020 9:28 am (IST)
Jharkhand Coronavirus Cases | Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 679 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally crossed the 20,000-mark, as per an official bulletin. Eight persons also died during the day, taking the state's toll to 202, it said.
State capital Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases and 50 deaths during the day. The number of cases in the city rose to 1,26,356 and death toll to 6,943. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,047.
Aug 13, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday put a complete ban with immediate effect on leaves and transfers of Health Department employees in the state till September 30. The decision was taken in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Read more here.
The US Department of State advisory said dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.
Aug 13, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage May Not Resume Post Aug 16 | The much-awaited pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine may not resume even after August 16 as around 11 people have tested Covid-19 positive at Bhawan in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district.
Aug 13, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Frozen Chicken Wings Test 'Coronavirus Positive' | A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the city government said on Thursday. A surface sample was taken from a batch of chicken wings and tested by local disease control centres on Wednesday, the government said in a notice. Read more here.
Till date, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age, and 322 units to patients above 60 years of age.
Aug 13, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Contact Tracing Through CDRs in Kerala | COVID-19 patients' phone call detail records (CDRs) were being used by the police in Kerala as part of adopting innovative and scientific methods for effective contact tracing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. He assured the details would not be used for any other purpose and there would be no intrusion into the privacy of the patients.
Aug 13, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Odisha Coronavirus Tally | Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 50,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 1,876 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 305 as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.
Experts say Russia is taking a dangerous step by jumping ahead of so-called Phase 3 trials, which can determine that the vaccine works better than a placebo and doesn’t cause harm to some people who…
Aug 13, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
New Jersey Casinos Back Up in Business | New Jersey's casinos and horse tracks won USD 264.5 million in July after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, a figure that was down nearly 21 per cent from a year ago, but one the gambling houses will gladly take after months of inactivity. Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement reflect the first month of resumed operations albeit at 25 per cent of normal capacity that the casinos and tracks were permitted to undertake.
Aug 13, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Covid-19 Has Adverse Impact on Peacebuilding: India at UN | The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the initiatives that contribute to peacebuilding and exacerbated conflict situations, India said in a statement at a high-level open debate of the UN Security Council on 'Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace'.
As President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared that his nation had approved the world’s first coronavirus vaccine without extensive clinical trials, public health experts worried that President Trump…
Aug 13, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
UN Says Covid-19 Increases Conflict Risk | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic not only threatens gains in fighting global poverty and building peace but risks exacerbating existing conflicts and generating new ones.
◐ The UN chief told a Security Council meeting on the challenge of sustaining peace during the pandemic that his March 23 call for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus led a number of warring parties to take steps to de-escalate and stop fighting.
Aug 13, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
UK Changes Covid-19 Death Compilation Way | The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country's official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is still Europe's highest death toll.
A health worker collects a sample from a man while others await their turn in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic not only threatens gains in fighting global poverty and building peace but risks exacerbating existing conflicts and generating new ones. The UN chief told a Security Council meeting on the challenge of sustaining peace during the pandemic that his March 23 call for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus led a number of warring parties to take steps to de-escalate and stop fighting. “Yet, regrettably, in many instances, the pandemic did not move the parties to suspend hostilities or agree to a permanent ceasefire,” Guterres said. His predecessor as secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, told the council: “It is truly astonishing that in response to this pandemic, the world has placed billions of people under lock-down, closed international borders, suspended trade and migration, and temporarily shut down a whole variety of industries but has not managed to suspend armed conflicts.”
Ban criticised the UN Security Council for wasting valuable months “in arguments over the details of the text” and not adopting a resolution until July 1 demanding an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in key conflicts including Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan and Congo to tackle COVID-19. “This has weakened the message that this council needs to send to all warring parties: now is the time to confront our common enemy,” Ban said. And he said delayed council action “further aggravated the current volatile global security situations”. “The impact of COVID-19 on conflict-affected settings has been much worse than initially thought,” said Ban, who is a co-chair of the group of prominent world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela known as The Elders.
The British government has changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country's official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is still Europe's highest death toll. The government announced last month that it was reviewing the way death statistics were compiled, after academics pointed out that in England the tally included anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, with no cut-off point between positive test and death. That means some people recorded as coronavirus deaths may have died of other causes - and the proportion would increase over time.
That could explain why England has been showing far higher daily death tolls than Scotland, which only counts deaths that occur within 28 days of a positive test. Public Health England said Wednesday that it will also adopt a 28-day cut-off date, bringing it into line with the rest of the U.K. People who die more than 28 days after testing positive, but fewer than 60 days, will be added to the total only if COVID-19 appears on their death certificate. Public Health England said it made the change after discovering that “in recent weeks the numbers of deaths in people who have tested positive have become substantially greater than the numbers of deaths subsequently registered as COVID-19 deaths” by the Office for National Statistics, which uses death certificates to keep its tally.