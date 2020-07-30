Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Sees Highest Death Toll in the World With 1.5 Lakh Covid-19 Fatalities; India's Recoveries Cross 10 Lakh-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The death toll from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000 on Wednesday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The bleak milestone comes amid signs that the nation's outbreak is beginning to stabilize in the Sun Belt but heating up in the Midwest, fuelled largely by young adults who are hitting bars, restaurants and gyms again. Representative Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to abruptly cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, a House Republican aide said. The 66-year-old Gohmert, one of the House's most conservative and outspoken members, is often seen without a mask on. He tested positive at the White House and planned to isolate, according to the aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss Gohmert's test result and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Covid-19:

▼ New Cases in Himachal: Himachal Pradesh reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, including eight members of a family, on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,404 in the state. Among the fresh cases, 26 were reported from Solan, 13 from Kangra, nine from Kullu, eight from Shimla, seven from Mandi, five from Sirmaur, three from Kinnaur and two Hamirpur, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

▼ Inmates Released in Odisha: As many as 16,789 inmates of different jails in Odisha have been released on parole to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. Director General of Prisons S K Upadhay made the announcement while reviewing progress of implementation of a Supreme Court's order in this regard. Of the prisoners set free on parole by Tuesday, 16,639 are undertrial inmates and 150 convicts, Upadhay said.

▼ Covid-19 Containment Zones in Mumbai: The total number of COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai stands at 622, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

▼ Masks Mandatory on US Floor: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after Louie Gohmert tested positive for Covid-19. Pelosi announced on the House floor Wednesday evening that all members will be required to wear a mask and one will be provided if they forget. She said failure to wear a mask is a "serious breach of decorum" and members could be removed from the chamber if they aren't wearing one. They will be able to temporarily remove them while speaking, however.

▼ State of Emergency Extended in Italy: Italian lawmakers approved extending Italy's state of emergency for the coronavirus through October 15. The move came as Italy counted 289 confirmed new positives, bringing the pandemic total to 246,776. Another six people died, bringing the death total to 35,129.

▼ 10 Lakh Recoveries in India: Ten lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 in India.