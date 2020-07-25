Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Adityanath on Covid-19 Response, Says 'No Test, No Corona' Policy is Wrong

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has written a letter Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, detailing suggestions to better handle the Covid-19 situation in the state. Gandhi has expressed her concern on the number of rising cases, low testing, shortage of beds, among other problems being faced in UP.

The Rajasthan Government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. "I appeal to all those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister told ANI.

In other news around the globe, the The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 4,024,492 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 72,219 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,113 to 143,868.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.

◔ Mansoor Khan and his wife Latifa Bibi have been collecting scraps of plastic and other items at an enormous landfill site on the outskirts of New Delhi for nearly 20 years.

Their $5 daily earnings each keep their three children at school, in search of a better future than their parents' lives amid the stench of rotting garbage. But over the past few months, increasing amounts of biomedical waste have been arriving at the dump - a result, experts say, of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a huge risk for those who work there. Read more about how workers in India are risking their health while sifting waste.

◔ Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on July 29, amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in West Bengal.

◔ The European Union is not interested in buying potential COVID-19 vaccines through an initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation as it deems it slow and high-cost, two EU sources told Reuters, noting the bloc was in talks with drugmakers for shots cheaper than $40.

The position shows the EU has only partly embraced a global approach in the race for COVID-19 vaccines as, while it is a top supporter of initiatives for worldwide equitable access, it prefers prioritising supplies for the EU population.

◔ BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered. The death toll has climbed to 602.