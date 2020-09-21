Coronavirus LIVE Updates: France Reports Over 10,500 New Daily Covid-19 Cases; New Zealand Set to Ease Restrictions

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous day's record increase of 13,498. The number of French deaths from the disease rose by 12 over the preceding 24 hours to 31,585, the health ministry said. The cumulative number of confirmed cases now stands at 453,763, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all restrictions will be lifted in the rest of the country. Auckland will move to alert level 2 from Thursday, Ardern said at a news conference on Monday, which will limit gatherings to 100 people.

◕ Mainland China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases vs 10 a Day Earlier | Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday, Reuters reported. The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, up from 21 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,291.

◕ Kailash Satyarthi Fears Upsurge in Child Labour as Pandemic Shrivels Economy | For four decades Indian Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi rescued thousands of children from the scourge of slavery and trafficking but he fears all his efforts could reverse as the coronavirus pandemic forces children into labour."The biggest threat is that millions of children may fall back into slavery, trafficking, child labour, child marriage," Satyarthi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his work to combat child labour and child trafficking in India, was quoted as saying by Reuters.