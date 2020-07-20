Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Kalaburgi Extends Lockdown Till July 27; UP May Allow Home Quarantine for Asymptomatic Patients

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district has decided to extend the lockdown till July 27 in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. Karnataka yesterday reported 4,120 new COVID-19 cases and 91 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331, the Health department said. The day also saw 1,290 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of 4,120 fresh cases reported on Sunday, a whopping 2,156 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Karnataka crossed the 10 lakh tests milestone yesterday from about 88 labs in the state.As of July 19 evening, cumulatively 63,772 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,331 deaths and 23,065 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 39,370 active cases, 38,791 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 579 are in ICU. Thirty-six out of 91 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Kolar (5), four each from Dharwad, Gadag and Koppal, three each from Ballari, Kalaburagi and Bidar.