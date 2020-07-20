Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Kalaburgi Extends Lockdown Till July 27; UP May Allow Home Quarantine for Asymptomatic Patients

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district has decided to extend the lockdown till July 27 in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. Karnataka yesterday reported 4,120 new COVID-19 cases and 91 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331, the Health department said. The day also saw 1,290 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of 4,120 fresh cases reported on Sunday, a whopping 2,156 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Karnataka crossed the 10 lakh tests milestone yesterday from about 88 labs in the state.
As of July 19 evening, cumulatively 63,772 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,331 deaths and 23,065 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 39,370 active cases, 38,791 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 579 are in ICU. Thirty-six out of 91 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Kolar (5), four each from Dharwad, Gadag and Koppal, three each from Ballari, Kalaburagi and Bidar.
Jul 20, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
France Decrees Masks Must be Worn Indoors | People in France will risk a fine of €135 ($154) for failure to comply with a new decree to wear a mask in public places indoors, the government announced, AFP reports. As officials noted signs of an uptick in virus circulation, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday said masks will become compulsory in enclosed public spaces from next week in a bid to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is 'progressively falling' and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the ministry said on Sunday
Jul 20, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Australian State of Victoria Records 275 Cases | In Australia another 275 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state of Victoria. The state now has a total of 5,942 cases since the pandemic began, 2913 of those active.
Jul 20, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
New Zealand Reports Fresh Case | New Zealand has reported one new coronavirus case, a man in an isolation facility, the Ministry of Health announced, as the country marks 80 days without local transmission from an unknown source.
Jul 20, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
China has reported 22 new coronavirus cases, according to the People’s Daily, with 17 of these community transmission cases from Xinjiang.
On Sunday, the Chinese mainland reported: - No new #COVID19 deaths - 22 new cases: 5 imported cases and 17 domestically transmitted cases in Xinjiang - 13 new asymptomatic cases - 249 active cases in total, including 5 in critical condition pic.twitter.com/Zt2FFWVlZL
Mexico Reports Over 5,000 Cases in Past 24 Hours | Mexico’s Health Ministry reported 5,311 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 296 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 344,224 cases and 39,184 deaths.
Jul 20, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
AIIMS Delhi to Start Enrolling Volunteers for Covaxin Trials from July 20
Jul 20, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Record Spike in Covid Cases in Southern States; UP, Gujarat and Bihar Too Register Spurt | A record single-day spike in fresh cases was registered in many southern states on Sunday as India's COVID's tally neared 11 lakh. Delhi, which is placed third among the states and Union territories most affected by the pandemic, continued to show an improvement in the situation, but Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat reported a sharp rise in cases.
Jul 20, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Mexican President Pledges Better Health Care After Pandemic | Mexico's president promised to combat chronic health problems and improve health care, as the country's cases of COVID-19 continued to mount. The Health Department reported 5,311 more confirmed cases, for a total of 344,224, and 296 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 39,184.
Jul 20, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Raipur, Birgaon To Be Locked Down, Essential Services to Continue | Lockdown to be imposed in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas effective from 22 July till 28 July midnight in view of Covid-19, while the essential services are exempted.
Jul 20, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Lockdown Extended in Karnataka's Kalaburgi Amid Rising Cases | Lockdown extended in the Kalaburgi district till July 27 midnight. Decision taken as the number of COVID19 cases has not come down, said B Sharat, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner
Jul 20, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Kentucky Reports Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases | Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 979 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record that he said should be a “wake-up call” for the state’s citizens to abide by mask and social distancing restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.
Jul 20, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Assam Records 1,018 Cases, Tally Rises to 23,999 | As many as 1,018 COVID19 cases were reported in Assam on 19th July, including 577 cases from Guwahati City. The total number of cases in the state stands at 23,999, including 16,023 discharged, 7,916 active cases and 57 deaths, stated Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister.
The study revealed that the rise in temperatures leads to a decline in the transmission of the virus, researchers said.
Jul 20, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
EU Summit Leader Appeals For Unity On VIrus Fund | Seeking to tug at the hearts of all European Union leaders, EU Council president Charles Michel implored them to overcome their fundamental divisions and agree on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro (USD 2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund to tackle the crisis, AP reports.
Jul 20, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
US Recorded Over 63,000 Cases in Past 24 Hours | United States recorded 63,872 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University tally shows. That puts the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest hit by the global pandemic, at 3,762,081.
Meanwhile, sources say the UP government can today give nod to facility of home quarantine for asymptomatic patients. Demand for allowing home quarantine to asymptomatic cases or patients with very mild symptoms has been growing up for past few days. Recently, the matter was also taken up by the Allahabad High court. Centre guidelines allow home quarantine in asymptomatic cases. However UP had so far not allowed the same and was sending such patients to L1 Covid hospitals. Now, as number of cases are rising and complaints of lack of adequate medical infrastructure are coming from various districts, home quarantine could be permitted.