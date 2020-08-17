Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New Zealand Delays Polls After Outbreak; Japan's Economy Shrinks by Record 7.8% as Covid-19 Worsens Woes

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today chose to delay New Zealand's national elections by four weeks as the country deals with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland. The election had been scheduled for September 19 but will now be held on October 17. Under New Zealand law, Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months. Opposition parties had been requesting a delay after a virus outbreak in Auckland last week prompted the government to put the city into a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.
Before the latest outbreak, New Zealand had gone 102 days without any known community transmission of the virus, and life had returned to normal for most people, who were going to restaurants, sports stadiums and schools without fear of getting infected. The only known cases during that time were returning travelers who were quarantined at the border. Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven't yet been able to figure out how it happened. The Auckland outbreak has grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn't spreading beyond the cluster.
Aug 17, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Italy Garbage Dips With Virus Lockdowns, but Plastics Rise | Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, but environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas.
Aug 17, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
3,00,41,400 samples tested up to August 16 for COVID19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Aug 17, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
Work from Home Boosts Australian High-tech Retailers to Record Profit | Two of Australia's biggest tech-focused retailers posted record annual profits and raised dividends as a coronavirus-driven shift to working from home prompted a frenzy of purchases of computers, screens and other home goods. The results from No. 1 electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd and Amazon.com Inc peer Kogan.com Ltd reflect major changes in global spending patterns.
Public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible fall resurgence in cases amid the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus.
Aug 17, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
South Koreans Urged to Stay Home as Cases Jump | South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases as the government urged people to stay home and curb travel. The government had drawn up a special holiday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption.
Aug 17, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
1st Mediterranean Cruise Sets Sail After Virus Tests | Cruise ship passengers had their temperatures checked and took COVID-19 tests so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy's pandemic lockdown.
Aug 17, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low, said Ministry of Health
Aug 17, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Bihar's Covid-19 Caseload Rises to 1.04 Lakh; Death Toll Mounts to 537 | Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said. Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each), it said.
Aug 17, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Georgia Governor Allows Local Mask Mandates, With Limits | Georgia's governor, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, has signed a new executive order that allows local governments to enact mask requirements to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. As with previous orders, residents and visitors of the state are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when they are outside of their homes, except when eating, drinking or exercising outside.
Aug 17, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Japan's Economy Shrinks at Record Rate, Slammed by Pandemic | Japan's economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8% in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released. The Cabinet Office reported that Japan's preliminary seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of a nation's goods and services, fell 7.8% quarter on quarter.
Aug 17, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Mexico Records Nearly 4,500 New Cases | Mexico’s health ministry reported 4,448 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 214 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 522,162 cases and 56,757 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Aug 17, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
China Reports 22 New Infections, No New Cases in Xinjiang | China reported no new local coronavirus cases in the western region of Xinjiang on Aug. 16, according to national data, marking the first time the area's case count was zero since mid-July. It marks a new low number for Xinjiang, which had become a hotbed for the virus as cases surged.China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
Aug 17, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Checks In to Hospital | Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has checked into a hospital in Tokyo for what aides described as a “regular check-up”. That is unlikely to dampen speculation about Abe’s health, however. The 65-year-old has looked tired and drawn in recent weeks, and suffers from a chronic bowel condition – that partly brought his first term as prime minister to a premature ending, The Guardian reports.
Aug 17, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Sanjay Raut Slams Modi Govt, Says Russia Has Set COVID-19 Vaccine Example
Aug 17, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
576 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Chhattisgarh, taking total cases to 15,621 including 5,244 active cases, 10,235 discharges and 142 deaths.
Aug 17, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Germany Tracks Down Most Travellers with Covid After Test Blunder | The German state of Bavaria said it has tracked down most of the people returning from abroad who tested positive for the coronavirus but were not told about it in a debacle that embarrassed a possible successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel. Bavaria said in a statement that it had found 903 of the 949 people who tested positive out of a total of 44,000 travellers returning to the country, while it could not locate personal data for 46 of the positive tests.
Aug 17, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 170,000 Ahead of Flu Season | The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over COVID-19 complicating the fall flu season. Deaths rose by 483 on Sunday, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the rise in fatalities. The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases in total of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing.
Aug 17, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Australia has recorded its deadliest day so far of the pandemic, with 25 deaths, all in the southern state of Victoria.
Implementation of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently through a plethora of measures have contributed to the existing high level of recoveries as well, it said.
Aug 17, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
France Reports 3,000 Cases for Second Day Running | France’s health ministry reported 3,015 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, the second day in a row in which new cases have surpassed the 3,000 mark.
Aug 17, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
So far, 33,40,197 confirmed cases and 1,07,852 deaths have been reported in Brazil, as per Johns Hopkins University.
VIDEO: Tourists gather at a viewpoint atop Rio de Janeiro's Corcovado Mountain and visit the statue of Christ the Redeemer, one of the Brazilian city's main attractions, as it reopens to the public after remaining closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/AA3P3AX3zF
Italy Closes Nightclubs for Three Weeks | Italy is to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas between 6 pm and 6 am. It’s the first reintroduction of restrictions as cases rise, particularly among young people. Cases have doubled in three weeks and the median age of those affected is now below 40.
Aug 17, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
New Zealand Delays Election Amid Rising Cases | New Zealand’s PM is living up to her mantra of “go hard and go early” to contain the country’s growing community-transmission coronavirus outbreak, which now stands at 49. Less than a week after the Auckland cluster was discovered, Jacinda Ardern has postponed the country’s election from 19 September to 17 October. Ardern said the biggest risk to overcome would be ensuring 25,000
Aug 17, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
1,317 New Cases Push Assam's Tally to 76,875; Death Toll Mounts to 189 | Assam's COVID-19 caseload shot up to 76,875 as 1,317 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 189.
Ardern said in making her decision, she had first called the leaders of all the political parties represented in the parliament to get their views. “Ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information they need about parties and candidates, and delivers certainty for the future,” Ardern said. She said she wouldn't consider delaying the election again, no matter what was happening with any virus outbreaks. Opinion polling indicates Ardern's Labour Party is favored to win a second term in office.
Meanwhile, Japan's economy shrank a record 7.8 percent in the April-June quarter, the worst contraction in the nation's modern history, data showed Monday, as the coronavirus deepens the country's economic woes. The contraction from the previous quarter was slightly worse than expectations but is still significantly less severe than declines seen in many other industrial economies. Still, it is the worst economic contraction for Japan since comparable data became available in 1980, eclipsing the brutal impact of the 2008 global financial crisis. And some analysts labelled it the worst fall since data began to be compiled in 1955, though a change in calculation methods in 1980 makes the comparison complicated.
It was the third straight quarter of negative growth, confirming a deepening recession for Japan, and raising the prospect that the government will consider pumping further stimulus into the economy. "The fall of the Japanese economy in April and May under the state of emergency went beyond expectations. Record falls are expected in both internal and external demand," Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Daiichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a note before the official release of the data.
The economy contracted an annualised 27.8 percent, with domestic demand falling 4.8 percent and exports of goods and services plunging 18.5 percent. But imports fell only 0.5 percent, faring better than the 4.2 percent fall seen in the January-March period. For the past year to March 2020, Japan's real GDP came to 0.0 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent growth seen in fiscal 2018, the Cabinet Office said.
Japan was already struggling with a stagnating economy and the impact of a consumption tax hike implemented last year before the pandemic hit. It has seen a smaller coronavirus outbreak compared to some of the worst-hit countries, with infections approaching 55,000 and deaths at slightly under 1,100. A nationwide state of emergency was imposed as cases spiked in April, but the restrictions were significantly looser than in many countries, with no enforcement mechanism to shutter businesses or keep people at home.
The emergency was lifted in June, and the government has been reluctant to reintroduce measures, even as infections rise again. Some recovery was seen in Japan after the government lifted the state of emergency, but it was not enough to offset the severe falls felt in April and May, Shinke said.
The contraction in April-June compared with the market's expectation of a 7.6 percent contraction, the median forecast of major economists surveyed by the Nikkei business daily. The figure was less severe than quarter-on-quarter falls in some other major economies, including the United States, which logged a 9.5 percent contraction, and Germany with a 10.1 percent decline for the same quarter. Japan imposed looser restriction against the coronavirus and fared better than its industrial peers, said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi Trust.
"A collapse in personal consumption... will be the largest single factor behind weak domestic demand. Personal consumption was particularly weak in April-May when the national state of emergency was in effect in Japan," he wrote before the data was published. "Capital investment was also impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as uncertainty meant companies put their investment plans on hold," Oshikubo said. Despite the figures, analysts said the economy could now expect a rebound, with Oshikubo projecting 2.6 growth for the July-September quarter.
"The recovery will likely be driven by rising domestic and external demand in addition to normalisation in Western nations as many countries' lockdown measures are lifted," Oshikubo said.