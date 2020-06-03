Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Income Tax Office in Delhi Sealed as 2 Staffers Die of Covid-19; Cases Rise in Assam, Raj

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 today, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths, the Health Ministry said. The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered, while one has migrated, it said. Around 48.31 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.
India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. The country has been registering more than 8,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day. Of the 217 more deaths since Tuesday morning, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal. Six more people died from the pathogen in Madhya Pradesh, followed by five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and four in Telangana, There were two deaths each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Kerala, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Of the total 5,815 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the list with 2,465 deaths followed by 1,092 in Gujarat and 556 in Delhi.
Read More
Jun 3, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)
Odisha Coronavirus Cases | 143 new positive cases in Odisha. Total positive cases climb to 2388 in state.
Jun 3, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Reports 79 New Cases | Andhra Pradesh reports 79 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 3,279, death toll is at 68, said State Covid-19 Nodal Officer, ANI reports.
Jun 3, 2020 12:28 pm (IST)
51 New Cases in Jharkhand | 51 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Jharkhand today; the total number of cases rises to 726. Till date, 320 patients have recovered/discharged. Number of active cases is 401. Death toll is at 5: State Health Department
Jun 3, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)
Update | Attributing the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases to ‘lockdown relaxations’, the Telangana Government stated that a large chunk of the cases is from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal limits.
◕ In the last 24 hours, the state reported 99 fresh cases- of which 12 migrant workers also tested positive, taking the total tally of the state to 2,891 and the death toll to 92. In the last four days, the number of positive cases has shot up by 466 and deaths by 21.
Jun 3, 2020 12:02 pm (IST)
Salons Open in Delhi's Gole Market | Salons reopen in Gole Market, as Delhi government has allowed the opening of barber shops and salons in the national capital amid Unlock 1. (Credits: ANI)
But over the past two months of lockdown the lives of many cab drivers, including women who had recently taken up such jobs to support their families, have come to an absolute standstill.
Jun 3, 2020 11:44 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during its outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)
Jun 3, 2020 11:33 am (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Appeals for Aid to Migrant Labourers | "People are facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the pandemic. I appeal to Centre to transfer Rs 10000 each as one-time aid to migrant labourers including people in the unorganised sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this," said Mamata Banerjee,Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Jun 3, 2020 11:24 am (IST)
Update | Massive traffic is witnessed at Ghazipur near Delhi border amid unlock 1.
Jun 3, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
Thailand Coronavirus Cases | Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, bringing the country's total to 3,084 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities since the outbreak started in January, Reuters reports.
Lallan, a Ghaziabad resident, said that the buses, in any case, were overcrowded and he feared that his family may get infected with the coronavirus if they travelled without maintaining social…
Jun 3, 2020 11:01 am (IST)
Assam Coronavirus Cases | Assam has reported 48 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), taking total number of cases to 1561 including 337 recoveries and four deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1217, said State Health Department.
Jun 3, 2020 10:56 am (IST)
Rajasthan Reports 102 New Coronavirus Cases | Rajasthan reports 102 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 9,475. Number of active cases stand at 2,766 and death toll is at 203:
Migrant Workers in Punjab Demand Train Back Home | Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh in Amritsar, Punjab today staged a protest outside the District Collector's office. Shivdarshan Singh, Station House Officer, Civil Line Police Station says, "Their demand is that the administration here should arrange a train to Chhattisgarh," ANI reports.
Jun 3, 2020 10:39 am (IST)
Revised Testing Strategy in Delhi | Director-General of Health Services has released a revised strategy to be followed for coronavirus (Covid-19) testing in Delhiz.
Life in a Pandemic | An Orthodox Christian is reflected in an icon during a service inside a church located in the lower tier of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, after it was reopened as part of a phase of lifting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)
Jun 3, 2020 10:29 am (IST)
Black & Asian People More Likely to Die of Covid-19 in England | Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.
Jun 3, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
South Korea Coronavirus Cases | South Korea has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a weekslong resurgence that has alarmed a nation where millions of children have begun returning to school. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths.
Jun 3, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
WATCH | Remdesivir Cleared For Use In Severe Cases In India
Jun 3, 2020 10:06 am (IST)
South Korea Approves Emergency Use of Gilead Drug | South Korea said on Wednesday it has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir to treat coronavirus after a government panel last week cited positive results for the anti-viral drug in other countries. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in Covid-19 patients in formal clinical trials.
The official also told a press conference on Tuesday that six confirmed new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Goa, while 13 persons were cured, bringing down the state's active COVID-19 tally to 22.
Jun 3, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
State-wise List of Coronavirus Cases in India | Here is News18's state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India.
Jun 3, 2020 9:52 am (IST)
Total Samples Tested in India | A total of 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).
Jun 3, 2020 9:45 am (IST)
India Coronavirus Cases | India has now seen the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 infections in 24 hours. Total cases are now at 2,07,615 with 1,01,497 active cases. Recoveries are at 1,00,302 and death toll is at 5,815.
Jun 3, 2020 9:25 am (IST)
Update | The Moscow-Gaya (Bihar) flight with 143 passengers took off at 03:12 hours today under the Vande Bharat Mission.
Jun 3, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
2nd Positive Case in Sikkim | A second case of coronavirus has been reported in Sikkim. One more person has been tested positive in Sikkim. The patient is a Delhi returnee and arrived in Sikkim on May 25. The patient was asymptomatic and was detected positive on testing of returnees. Almost all the primary contacts were tested along with him and have tested negative.
Jun 3, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
UN Calls for Action Against Growing Debt | The president of the UN Economic and Social Council is calling for urgent action to help the growing number of countries already facing or at risk of debt distress because of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jun 3, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the planned state aid for Germany's automobile industry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, June 2. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
Jun 3, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Rohini Court Judge Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A judge of Rohini Court, Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself. Earlier his wife was infected with the disease and now both of them have quarantined themselves. Rohini Court Complex is following necessary protocols, said Mahavir Singh Sharma, Rohini Bar Association President, ANI reports.
Jun 3, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
No Republican Convention in North Carolina | U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday "he was forced" to hold the Republican National Convention set for August in North Carolina in another state because of social distancing restrictions ordered by the state's governor.
We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority.
A man pleads for a railway ticket after some restrictions were lifted. (Reuters)
Meanwhile, the US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the Covid-19 response, and regional security issues", it said. "The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, the White House said in a readout of the call. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets said that he had a warm and productive conversation with his friend Trump.
President Trump had announced in mid-May that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called PM Modi his "good friend". "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent. "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump told reporters.