Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 6.7 Lakh-mark With Biggest One-day Spike of 24,850 Cases; 613 Deaths Recorded in 24 Hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has called for 3T strategy of testing, tracing and treating to fight Covid-19, even as he asked other states to emulate Delhi’s high tests per million to tackle the pandemic. Kant’s advice came as India's Covid-19 tally neared 6.5 lakh cases on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 22,771 new infections even as the recovery rate improved to 60.81%. While the nationwide tally climbed to 6,48,315, the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The numbers were led by Maharashtra, which crossed the two lakh-mark on Saturday after 7,074 new cases were reported from in 24 hours. The number of fatalities reported was 295 -- of this 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 171 were from the previous period.
The central government said several people-centric measures taken as part of the "test, trace, treat" strategy and that facilitation of widespread testing by states has spurred the number of samples tested daily. During the last 24 hours, 2,42,383 samples have been tested, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 95,40,132, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This was the second consecutive day when cases increased by more than 20,000. There has been a surge of 4,57,780 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date. Of the 442 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Delhi, 21 from Karnataka, 18 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, and two each from Assam and Odisha.
Jul 5, 2020 10:55 am (IST)
Covid-19 Tracker
Jul 5, 2020 10:36 am (IST)
Over 4 Lakh Have Recovered from Covid-19 in India | This is the third consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 20,000 in India. The number of recoveries stands at 4,09,082 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.
Jul 5, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
World Covid-19 Update
Jul 5, 2020 10:18 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Update
Jul 5, 2020 9:56 am (IST)
Biggest Daily Spike of 24,850 Cases, 613 Fresh Deaths | India reports the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new Covid-19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,268 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Jul 5, 2020 9:49 am (IST)
ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre & Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. ITBP DG SS Deswal says, our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff will take care of this Covid-19 care facility. We're also running a 200 bedded centre for the forces in Noida.
Delhi: ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre&Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur.
Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID19 cases incl 68,256 recovered cases& 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Dept. pic.twitter.com/NW43dkxlMJ
DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure has been erected in 11 days and will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds: DRDO officials.
DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel #COVID19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure has been erected in 11 days and will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/QV0vPaJxY6
Complete Lockdown in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Lockdown till 5 am on Monday. No public transport, buses autos or cabs to ply on the streets. Those violating lockdown norms their vehicles will be seized. (Image: News18)
Jul 5, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, due to rise in Covid-19 cases.
Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2. pic.twitter.com/cBsPB2nxJH
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, less and less people in Delhi now require hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Number of patients in hospital has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Presently, there are 9,900 corona beds that are lying free.
Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free
One-day Lockdown in Tripura | In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces one-day lockdown in state on July 5.
Jul 5, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Brazil Registers 37,923 New Cases, 1,091 Deaths | Brazil records 37,923 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,091 deaths, says the Health Ministry. Brazil has registered more than 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,265, according to the ministry.
Jul 5, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who have recovered from Covid-19 are donating plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients. 139 CRPF jawans had tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi. Till now, three jawans have donated plasma and more are willing to do so: Deependra Rajput, Commandant 31st Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who have recovered from COVID19 are donating plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients. They say, "We are proud to have donated plasma to save lives of other patients. This is another way to serve the country." pic.twitter.com/3SpEFf4ZWw
China Mainland Reports 8 New Cases | China reports eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland, compared with three cases a day earlier, say the health authority. Six of the new infections are imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reports two new cases. There are no new deaths. Till date, mainland China has had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases. China's death toll from the Covid-19 remains at 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.
Jul 5, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
US CDC Reports 57,718 New Cases, 661 Deaths | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revises its count of coronavirus cases and deaths to 57,718 new cases and 661 deaths, taking the total to 27,89,678 cases and 1,29,305 deaths. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
Jul 5, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Assam Govt Announces Relaxation in Lockdown Guidelines | Assam government announces relaxations in guidelines in Kamrup Metropolitan district for week between July 5-12. Grocery shops allowed to operate between 11 am-4 pm on Monday and Wednesday, only 20% shops allowed to open on any day. E-commerce distribution activities allowed between 11 am-4 pm on Friday.
Jul 5, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
In view of detection of Covid-19 positive patient at Raj Bhavan Campus in Guwahati, area with following boundary description is declared a containment zone and Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle is directed to seal it immediately: Kamrup Metropolitan District Deputy Commissioner.
Jul 5, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
With Over 30K Deaths, Mexico's Toll at World's 5th Highest | Mexico tops 30,000 Covid-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began. Officials report 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the nation's total to 30,366 for the pandemic. Mexico's total confirmed infections rise by almost 6,000 to 2,51,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth highest caseload.
Jul 5, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Niti Aayog Suggests 3T Strategy to Deal With Covid-19 | The high tests per million being undertaken in Delhi must be emulated by other states. This is critical. States must be judged on testing. We can succeed against Covid-19 only with 3T strategy of testing, tracing and treating. This is the moment to act, and to act fast: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Jul 5, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
31 inmates and 3 jail staff test Covid-19 positive in prisons of Maharashtra in last 24 hours. A total of 415 inmates and 162 jail staff have tested positive till date. 281 inmates and 90 jail staff have recovered/discharged so far and 4 inmates have died: Maharashtra Prison Dept.
Jul 5, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Delhi Plasma Bank starts at Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences. Those who were Covid-19 positive and have completed 14 days of recovery can donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Dr Meenu Bajpai says, the aim is to provide convalescent plasma to hospitals whenever needed. Every donor gives around 500 ml plasma which benefits around two patients. It can be preserved for upto 1 year.
Delhi Plasma Bank started at Institute of Liver&Biliary Sciences. Those who were COVID positive&have completed 14 days of recovery can donate plasma for treatment of COVID patients. A donor says "Can't be waiting until cure releases,must see how to help with what we already have" pic.twitter.com/Nu9n6UQ869
Trial Shows HCQ Does Not Reduce Mortality Rate: WHO | The World Health Organisation (WHO) accepts the recommendation from the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee to discontinue the trial of hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir arms. WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan says, the Solidarity trial was set up with an adaptive design to facilitate the rapid testing of potential therapeutics against Covid-19. Both recovery in UK and Solidarity show that HCQ and Lopinavir/ritonavir do not reduce mortality in hospitalised patients, and will be dropped.
Migrant workers and their families return from their home town to Ahmedabad after curbs were eased. (Reuters)
Of the total 18,655 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 8,376 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,923 deaths, Gujarat with 1,904, Tamil Nadu with 1,385, Uttar Pradesh with 749, West Bengal with 717, Madhya Pradesh with 593, Rajasthan with 440 and Karnataka with 293 deaths.
The death toll reached 283 in Telangana, 255 in Haryana, 206 in Andhra Pradesh, 157 in Punjab, 119 in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 29 in Odisha and 25 in Kerala.
Jharkhand has registered 15 deaths, Chhattisgarh and Assam 14 each, Puducherry 12, Himachal Pradesh 10, Chandigarh six, Goa four and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry. More than 70% of the deaths took place due to co-morbidities, it said.