Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 6.7 Lakh-mark With Biggest One-day Spike of 24,850 Cases; 613 Deaths Recorded in 24 Hours

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has called for 3T strategy of testing, tracing and treating to fight Covid-19, even as he asked other states to emulate Delhi’s high tests per million to tackle the pandemic. Kant’s advice came as India's Covid-19 tally neared 6.5 lakh cases on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 22,771 new infections even as the recovery rate improved to 60.81%. While the nationwide tally climbed to 6,48,315, the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The numbers were led by Maharashtra, which crossed the two lakh-mark on Saturday after 7,074 new cases were reported from in 24 hours. The number of fatalities reported was 295 -- of this 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 171 were from the previous period.The central government said several people-centric measures taken as part of the "test, trace, treat" strategy and that facilitation of widespread testing by states has spurred the number of samples tested daily. During the last 24 hours, 2,42,383 samples have been tested, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 95,40,132, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This was the second consecutive day when cases increased by more than 20,000. There has been a surge of 4,57,780 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date. Of the 442 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Delhi, 21 from Karnataka, 18 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, and two each from Assam and Odisha.