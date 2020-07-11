Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Worst Health & Economic Crisis in Last 100 Years, Says RBI Governor; India Sees Biggest One-day Spike of Over 27,000 Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said the Covid-19 pandemic is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well-being. Addressing the 7th SBI Banking & Economic Conclave, Das said the pandemic has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe. However, he added that “perhaps, it represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system”. India is currently in the phase of reopening its economy even as it saw the biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases today, with over 27,000 new infections and a death toll over 22,000.
New cases of Covid-19 rose by nearly 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co. stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida. A total of eight US states - Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin - also reached records for single-day infections. In Texas, another hot zone, Governor Greg Abbott warned on Friday he may have to impose new clampdowns if the state cannot stem its record-setting caseloads and hospitalizations through masks and social distancing. "If we don't adopt this best practice it could lead to a shutdown of business," the Republican governor told local KLBK-TV in Lubbock, adding it was the last thing he wanted.
Jul 11, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Over half of coronavirus infected adults in South Africa are asymptomatic, officials say.
Jul 11, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)
UPDATE | A total of 472 Assam police personnel tested positive for Coronavirus, one succumbed and over 900 are currently under home quarantine.
Jul 11, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)
Number of Covid-19 cases reaches 1,337 in Puducherry, while the active cases stand at 629, stated the Puducherry Health Department
Jul 11, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)
Over 90,000 Vehicles Seized, 29,000 Arrested in Maharashtra For Flouting Norms | Over 1.6 lakh offences have been registered and more than 29,000 people have been arrested for violating prohibitory orders during the Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.
Jul 11, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)
Tokyo Confirms 206 New Infections | Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan's capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency. The total marks the third straight day of more than 200 cases and follows a record high of 243 new cases reported.
That there is a serious shortage of the drug is no secret now. It is also being misused, leading doctors say.
Jul 11, 2020 11:47 am (IST)
Season of Two Viruses? Scientists Worried that Dengue Outbreak May Aggravate Covid-19 Crisis | As dengue season sets in across large parts of India with the onset of the monsoon, scientists warn that COVID-19 and the mosquito-borne disease have overlapping symptoms and worry the country's healthcare infrastructure won't be able to cope with this double whammy.
Jul 11, 2020 11:39 am (IST)
Over 500 Fresh Cases in Odisha, Tally Rises to 12,526 | As many as 570 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,526 including 7972 recovered cases and 4,475 active cases: Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha.
Jul 11, 2020 11:32 am (IST)
300 Beds Added to Covid-19 Hospitals in Rural Thane | As many as 300 additional beds were made available in COVID-19 hospitals and treatment facilities in rural areas of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.
Jul 11, 2020 11:24 am (IST)
I'm making a petition to allow me to stay for another 180 days in Kerala and get a business visa to start a travel company here. I wish my family could also come here. I am very impressed with what's is happening here. People in the US don't care about COVID-19," said Johnny Paul Pierce.
Kerala: 74-yr-old US national Johnny Pierce, staying in Kochi from past 5 months, has approached State High Court seeking to convert his tourist visa into business visa; says, "There's chaos in US due to #COVID19 & govt is not taking care like Indian govt. I want to stay here." pic.twitter.com/LLeNlSHsQC
Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir Not Silver-bullet, Says Australia's Deputy Medical Chief | Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth is holding a press conference, highlighting the 227 new cases in Australia over the past 24 hours. "The important thing to note is none [of the drugs available] are a silver bullet. None of the international trials that have been conducted have shown marked results but they have shown some results that indicate Remdesivir might be effective in patients with moderate to severe disease," he said.
Jul 11, 2020 11:12 am (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Offers Prayers at Somnath Temple
Jul 11, 2020 11:06 am (IST)
Karnataka CM to Work From Home After Staff Member Tests Positive | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be carrying out duties from home for a few days after some of the staff at his office tested positive for Covid-19. "I am healthy, no one needs to worry," CM said.
Jul 11, 2020 11:00 am (IST)
The lagged impact of these measures was about, to propel a cyclical turnaround in economic activity when COVID-19 brought with it calamities, miseries, endangering of lives and livelihood of people: RBI Governor said.
From February 2019 onwards,on cumulative basis, we had cut the Repo rate by 135 basis points till the onset of #COVID19. That was done mainly to tackle the slowdown in growth which was visible at that time & we had elaborately touched upon its in our MPC Resolutions: RBI Governor pic.twitter.com/Ez752pK5T8
Jul 11, 2020 10:52 am (IST)
Pandemic Represents Biggest Test of Financial System: RBI Governor | Covid-19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das while delivering the keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economic Conclave.
It is the worst health & economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs & well being, he added.
Jul 11, 2020 10:44 am (IST)
Poll Shows Broad Disapproval of Trump's Coronavirus Handling | Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC/Ipsos poll. Some 67 percent of those surveyed said they disapproved of Trump's efforts – the highest level of dissatisfaction with his response since the pandemic began. The drop was driven by plunging support among independents and even waning support among Republicans, ABC news said.
Jul 11, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
Goa CM Rules Out Lockdown Amidst Rise in COVID-19 Cases | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in COVID- 19 cases.
Jul 11, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Chhatisgarh to Hold E-Lok Adalat Via Video Conferencing | In an effort to settle pending cases by following precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an e-Lok Adalat is being organised in Chhattisgarh, where hearings will be conducted virtually, an official said.
Jul 11, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
Security Personnel Testing Covid-19 Positive Won't Be Allowed to Enter Sikkim: State Govt | The Sikkim government has decided to allow only those security personnel to enter the Himalayan state who test negative for coronavirus, a senior health official said. Rapid antigen tests will be conducted exclusively on security personnel, including those from the Army and the paramilitary forces, at the Rangpo border check-post, he said.
Jul 11, 2020 10:19 am (IST)
Tripura Update | Total tally rises to 1,776
Total #COVID19 positive cases at 1776, with majority of new cases appearing in districts sharing border with Bangladesh. Mortality rate at 0.06%. The doubling rate is 22.8 days. Assured full support to CM Sh @BjpBiplab ji, asked him to accelerate the pace of testing@BJP4Tripurapic.twitter.com/ll3Jr66BpT
The 121 foreign nationals from Malaysia and 11 from Saudi Arabia pleaded guilty to their offences for violating lockdown rules and visa norms, following which they were punished only with a monetary
Jul 11, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Doctors, Teachers Reject Trump's Pressure to Reopen US Schools Amid Rising Cases | Groups representing the nation's doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools despite a surge in coronavirus cases, saying science must guide the decisions.
Jul 11, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
Australia Reports two New Cases | Western Australia has reported two new cases of Covid-19 overnight, as well as two historical cases, bringing the state’s total to 634. The two new cases are returned overseas travellers currently in hotel quarantine.
Jul 11, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
Mumbai Civic Body Appreciates WHO's Mention of Mission Dharavi
India Records Highest Single-Day Spike, Tally Rises to 8,20,916 | With 27,114 fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours, India's total cases rise to 8,20,916.
Jul 11, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
11 Positive Cases in Nagaland, Tally Rises to 743 | Out of 310 samples tested, 11 more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed - 7 in Kohima, 3 in Mon and one in Mokokchung. Of the total, active cases are 439 and recovered 304: S Pangnyu Phom, state's Minister for Health & Family Welfare.
Jul 11, 2020 9:44 am (IST)
French Bus Driver Dies After Attack Over Mask-wearing Rules | A French bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear face masks in line with coronavirus rules has died, his family said, sparking tributes from political leaders who condemned his “cowardly” attackers, The Guardian reports.
Jul 11, 2020 9:41 am (IST)
Worst Hit Countries Should Step Up Control Measures, Urges WHO | World Health Organization has urged countries grappling with coronavirus to step up control measures, saying it is still possible to rein it in, as some nations clamp fresh restrictions on citizens.
With case numbers worldwide more than doubling in the past six weeks, Uzbekistan on Friday returned to lockdown and Hong Kong said schools would close from Monday after the city recorded “exponential growth” in locally transmitted infections.
Jul 11, 2020 9:32 am (IST)
DGCI Approves Psoriasis Injection Itolizumab for 'Restricted Emergency Use' to Treat Covid-19 Patients | India's drug regulator approves Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for "restricted emergency use" to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, say officials. Considering the unmet medical needs to treat COVID-19, Drugs Controller General of India, Dr V G Somani, approves monoclonal antibody injection Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, for restricted emergency use for the treatment of 'cytokine' release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19.
California announced on Friday the state will release up to 8,000 inmates early from prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside the facilities. At San Quentin State Prison, outside San Francisco, half of the facility's roughly 3,300 prisoners have tested positive for the virus. The Walt Disney Co. said the theme parks in Orlando would open on Saturday to a limited number of guests who along with employees would be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The park also cancelled parades, firework displays and events that typically draw crowds.
Disney's chief medical officer said earlier this week she believed the rules would allow guests to visit the park safely. Roughly 19,000 people, including some theme park workers, have signed a petition asking Disney to delay the reopening. The union representing 750 Walt Disney World performers has filed a grievance against the company, claiming retaliation against members over a union demand that they be tested for COVID-19. Other theme parks opened in Orlando in June, including Comcast Corp's Universal Studios Orlando and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc's SeaWorld.
Florida remains one of the worst hotspots for the virus in the nation and is among a handful of states where deaths are rising, based on a Reuters analysis of fatalities in the last two weeks, compared with the prior two weeks. On Thursday, the state reported a record 120 deaths and added another 92 on Friday. It recorded 11,433 new coronavirus cases on Friday, just short of the state's record, and nearly 7,000 hospitalizations.
More than four dozen hospitals in Florida have reported their intensive care units were full. This month, Florida has repeatedly reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, angered some residents and medical experts by calling the spike a "blip."
On Friday, DeSantis said that the state would receive more than 17,000 vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir from the U.S. government, adding: "That'll be something that will hopefully help to improve patient outcomes." Scott Burkee, a 43-year-old former Disney employee from Davenport, Florida, said DeSantis "has shown zero effort to control the spread, he only becomes concerned when Trump does. The virus is clearly out of control."
Trump, a Republican, traveled to Florida on Friday for an event at the U.S. military's Southern Command and a campaign fundraiser. The president has sparred with state and local officials and teachers unions over the reopening of schools and said on Friday the Treasury Department would re-examine the tax-exempt status and funding of those that remain closed.
Trump previously vowed to cut federal funding to the schools and eject foreign students attending universities in the United States unless their schools offer in-person classes. Most education funds come from state and local coffers. The number of confirmed U.S. infections is over 3 million, according to a Reuters tally, stoking fears that hospitals will be overwhelmed.
More than 133,000 Americans have died, a toll that experts warn will likely surge along with the rise in cases. Overall, coronavirus cases are rising in 44 American states, based on a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.