Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Rises by 9,304 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll Crosses 6,000-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The malaria drug promoted by US President Donald Trump as a treatment for Covid-19 was ineffective in preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial released on Wednesday. The new trial found no serious side effects or heart problems from use of hydroxychloroquine. Vocal support from Trump kicked off a heated debate and raised expectations for the decades-old drug that could be a cheap and widely available tool in fighting the pandemic that has infected more than 6.4 million people and killed over 382,000 worldwide
In the first major study comparing hydroxychloroquine to a placebo to gauge its effect against the new coronavirus, University of Minnesota researchers tested 821 people who had recently been exposed to the virus or lived in a high-risk household. It found 11.8% of subjects given hydroxychloroquine developed symptoms compatible with COVID-19, compared with 14.3%who got a placebo. That difference was not statistically significant, meaning the drug was no better than placebo. "Our data is pretty clear that for post exposure, this does not really work," said Dr. David Boulware, the trial's lead researcher and an infectious disease physician at the University of Minnesota.
Read More
Jun 4, 2020 9:30 am (IST)
UPDATE | According to John Hopkins University, there have been 6,430,705 known coronavirus cases globally so far, and 385,947 deaths reported.
Jun 4, 2020 9:26 am (IST)
Here's a state-wise breakup of total cases.
Jun 4, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
Over 9,000 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours In India, Total Tally Rises to 2,16,919 | India reports 9,304 new COVID19 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Jun 4, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
NLS Alumni Arrange Flight to Ferry 180 Migrants Home | As many as 180 migrant workers stranded in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 lockdown flew to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in a chartered flight, courtesy the alumni of the National Law School of India University and a few generous donors.
Jun 4, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
2 More Returnees to Meghalaya Test Positive; Count Rises to 33 | Two more persons who had recently returned to Meghalaya from other states have tested
positive for COVID-19, taking the northeastern state's tally to 33, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said.
Jun 4, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Germany Positive Cases Reach 1,82,764 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 394 to 182,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The death toll rose by 30 to 8,581, the tally showed.
Jun 4, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
17 Districts With Positivity Rate of 20 Percent is Major Concern | Districts with positivity rate is the government's major concern now, said a source. Of these 17 districts, Delhi has the maximum- 9, Maharashtra has 5, Gujarat has one and Tamil Nadu has one. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttrakhand-worst affected among states seeing influx of migrant workers - positivity rate has shot up.
However, suburban Mumbai has the highest positivity rate of over 44 per cent. It had earlier seen a rate of 52 per cent.
The Central Government has identified 145 new districts, a large percentage of which are rural, that have reported new cases over the past three weeks and could emerge as potential coronavirus…
Jun 4, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
India-origin Minister Alok Sharma Tested for Coronavirus in UK | Britain's Indian-origin Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has been tested for the novel coronavirus after feeling unwell at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Sharma, 52, was seen feeling uneasy and sweating during a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in Parliament.
After the reports of Kumar reportedly tested positive came in the corridors of South Block, many top Ministry of Defence officers did not attend their office. It was also reported that Union Defence…
Jun 4, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Brazil Plans Ease Restrictions Despite Record Coronavirus Deaths | Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus for a second consecutive day, according to Health Ministry data, even as city and state authorities move aggressively to open commerce back up, Reuters reports.
Jun 4, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
WHO Reports 100,000 New Cases a Day for Five Days | The World Health Organization has received reports of 100,000 new cases of coronavirus every day for the past five days, as the outbreak gathers pace in various regions around the world, its director-general said.
Jun 4, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
As of June 3 Punjab has a total of 300 active cases out of 2,376 patients that have tested positive so far. In the last 24 hours, 34 patients tested positive and 12 patients recovered of COVID19: CM Captain Amarinder Singh
Jun 4, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
New Zealand Sees 13th Consecutive Day With No New Cases | New Zealand reported no positive COVID-19 case in the last 13 days, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told The Guardian.
Jun 4, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Assam Records Highest Single-day Spike in Cases; Tally 1,830 | With a single-day record of 269 cases, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,800-mark state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Jun 4, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Highest Spike of 1,513 Fresh Cases in Delhi Takes Total to Over 23,000 | A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.
After suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of a clinical trial of experimental COVID-19 drugs, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said experts had reviewed the safety data and were now recommending the trial continue as planned.
Jun 4, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
UPDATE | The United States records 919 deaths in the last 24 hours, AFP reports.
Jun 4, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Mexico Records 1,092 Deaths in Last 24 Hours | Mexico has recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time. The daily death toll of 1,092 was more than double the 470 fatalities reported the day before, AFP reports.
Jun 4, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
UPDATE | Brazil reports a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: AFP reports
Jun 4, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Delhi-Haryana borders were sealed following an exponential rise in cases.
Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border as people commute through the route.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital borders will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. pic.twitter.com/J9oU5kGHxt
Defence Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19: Sources | India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, following which the defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, official sources said.
Jun 4, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Doctors Kept Close Eye on Trump's Use of Malaria Drug | The White House medical team kept a close eye on President Donald Trump's heart rhythms, including at least one electrocardiogram, to watch for potential side effects when he took a two-week course of a malaria drug to try to prevent the coronavirus, his doctor reported.
School children wearing masks get their hands sanitized and temperatures checked as they arrive to appear for state board examination during the coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
Several trials of the drug have been stopped over concerns about its safety for treating COVID-19 that were raised by health regulators and previous less rigorous studies.
"I think both sides - one side who is saying 'this is a dangerous drug' and the other side that says 'this works' - neither is correct," said Boulware.
The results were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In March, Trump said hydroxychloroquine used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" with little evidence to back up that claim. He later said he took the drugs preventively after two people who worked at the White House were diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Hydroxychloroquine - which has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties - inhibited the virus in laboratory experiments. But these type of human trials are needed to definitively demonstrate whether the drug's benefits, if any, outweigh the risks when compared with a placebo.