Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Rises by 9,304 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll Crosses 6,000-mark

Jun 4, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

17 Districts With Positivity Rate of 20 Percent is Major Concern | Districts with positivity rate is the government's major concern now, said a source. Of these 17 districts, Delhi has the maximum- 9, Maharashtra has 5, Gujarat has one and Tamil Nadu has one. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttrakhand-worst affected among states seeing influx of migrant workers - positivity rate has shot up.

However, suburban Mumbai has the highest positivity rate of over 44 per cent. It had earlier seen a rate of 52 per cent.