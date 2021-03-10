Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil Sees Record Deaths; Overseas Fans May Face Ban from Tokyo Olympics

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil registered 1,972 new Covid deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a national record, according to the Health Ministry. The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168,370 coronavirus deaths. Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil’s 27 states. In 15 of Brazil’s largest cities, 90% of ICU beds occupied. The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.

Meanwhile, Japan’s government has decided to stage the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators because of fears among the population over the potential spread of Covid-19, the Kyodo news agency has reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The opening ceremony of the torch relay on March 25 will also be held without spectators, according to the agency.

“The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the north-eastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic,” Kyodo reported. The report was played down by the International Olympic Committee, which said no decision on overseas spectators had yet been taken.