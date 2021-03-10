Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil Sees Record Deaths; Overseas Fans May Face Ban from Tokyo Olympics

Parl Panel Raises Concerns Over Fund Cuts for Tourism Ministry as Sector Reels Under COVID Losses | A parliamentary committee on transport, tourism and culture has raised concerns over budget estimates of the Ministry of Tourism being slashed at a time when the travel and tourism industry is reeling from huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the budgetary allocation of Rs 2,026.77 crore for 2021-22, it would be difficult for the ministry to even run activities related to the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the PRASHAD scheme and others to realise the vision of increasing tourism sector's contribution to India's GDP to Rs 8.50 lakh crore, the panel led by BJP leader T G Venkatesh noted.