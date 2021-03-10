india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil Sees Record Deaths; Overseas Fans May Face Ban from Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil’s 27 states.

News18.com | March 10, 2021, 09:30 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil registered 1,972 new Covid deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a national record, according to the Health Ministry. The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168,370 coronavirus deaths. Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil’s 27 states. In 15 of Brazil’s largest cities, 90% of ICU beds occupied. The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.

Meanwhile, Japan’s government has decided to stage the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators because of fears among the population over the potential spread of Covid-19, the Kyodo news agency has reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The opening ceremony of the torch relay on March 25 will also be held without spectators, according to the agency.

“The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the north-eastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic,” Kyodo reported. The report was played down by the International Olympic Committee, which said no decision on overseas spectators had yet been taken.

Mar 10, 2021 09:30 (IST)

Parl Panel Raises Concerns Over Fund Cuts for Tourism Ministry as Sector Reels Under COVID Losses | A parliamentary committee on transport, tourism and culture has raised concerns over budget estimates of the Ministry of Tourism being slashed at a time when the travel and tourism industry is reeling from huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the budgetary allocation of Rs 2,026.77 crore for 2021-22, it would be difficult for the ministry to even run activities related to the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the PRASHAD scheme and others to realise the vision of increasing tourism sector's contribution to India's GDP to Rs 8.50 lakh crore, the panel led by BJP leader T G Venkatesh noted.

Mar 10, 2021 09:23 (IST)

No Immediate Lockdown in Mumbai Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases: Civic Officials | Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city, senior civic officials said on Tuesday. Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,008 fresh infections that raised its tally to 3,34,572. When asked about the possibility of imposing a lockdown, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there was no immediate need to do so. According to civic officials, the surge in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing.

Mar 10, 2021 09:12 (IST)

READ | Eye on China, Quad Meeting to Announce Financing to Boost India's Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Report

A first-ever leaders' meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, a…

Mar 10, 2021 08:49 (IST)

9,927 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, 56 Deaths | Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 22,38,398, while 56 fatalities pushed up the death count to 52,556, said a health official. On the other hand, 12,182 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,89,294, he added. There are 95,322 active cases in the state now. After several days, the number of active cases declined a little. On Monday, there were 97,637 active cases. 

Mar 10, 2021 08:32 (IST)

Japan Olympics Update |  Japan has decided to stage this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about Covid, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for 23 July to 8 August and the Paralympics from 24 August to 5 September Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said a decision on spectators would be made by the end of March.

Mar 10, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Palestinian Intensive Care Units at 100% Capacity | Palestinian hospitals are overfull and intensive-care units operating at 100% capacity with coronavirus patients in some areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said.

Mar 10, 2021 08:07 (IST)

Raj Minister Alleges Shortage of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses, Centre Refutes Claims | Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma's remarks that the state is left with only two days of coronavirus vaccine sparked a controversy on Tuesday, with the Centre denying the claim.  We have the (COVID) vaccine for two days, if we do not get more vaccines soon, the vaccination drive will stop mid-way. Today, 85,000 doses have been sent to Udaipur and 6.78 lakh more is expected, Sharma said. The minister asserted that the Centre should provide buffer stock to the state. The Ministry of Health, however, clarified that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Rajasthan.

Mar 10, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Odisha Logs 57 New Covid-19 Cases | Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,860 on Tuesday as 57 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state also registered the recovery of 82 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,35,250 which is 99.22 per cent of the caseload.       Thirty-four of the new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 23 infections were detected during contact tracing.

Mar 10, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Two New COVID19 Cases Reported in Mizoram

Mar 10, 2021 07:44 (IST)

READ | Covid-19: 'Janta Curfew' Imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon District From March 11-15

A 'Janta Curfew' will be imposed from 8 pm on March 11 till 8 am March 15 in Jalgaon, authorities said.

Mar 10, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Brazil Sees Record Deaths | Brazil registered 1,972 new Covid deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a national record, according to the Health Ministry. The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168,370 coronavirus deaths. Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil’s 27 states. In 15 of Brazil’s largest cities, 90% of ICU beds occupied.

Mar 10, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Elderly Man Dies After Shot of Covid Vaccine in Bengal, Family Members Lodge Police Complaint | A senior citizen in West Bengal's Dhupguri area died allegedly after being administered the Covishield vaccine, prompting his family members to lodge a police complaint, an official said on Tuesday. Krishna Dutta (64), a businessman from Jalpaiguri district, died at a local hospital, where he was rushed to after he complained of breathlessness, he said. "Dutta was administered the vaccine on Monday... He was having breathing issues at night, and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead after a while," the official said. The person was reportedly suffering from comorbidities, he added.

Mar 10, 2021 07:16 (IST)

103-year-old J.Kameshwari received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. She is the oldest woman in India to have received the COVID19 vaccine as per available data, says Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. 

Gravediggers wear protective suits as they bury the body of a Covid-19 patient. (Reuters)

President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress.

The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing.

House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Passage has not been in serious question, but the leaders’ confidence underscored the unity Democrats have shown during the effort.

The vote on that bill, which includes the checks for most American households, is set for Wednesday. House approval, four days after the Senate passed a modestly reworked version of the package, will clinch Biden’s most significant early legislative achievement.

Psaki said the goal was to get the payments out quickly instead of branding them as coming from Biden.

“This is not about him, this is about the American people getting relief,” Psaki said.

