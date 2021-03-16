india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 30 Lakh Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in 24 Hours, Highest So Far
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 30 Lakh Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in 24 Hours, Highest So Far

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: There very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts, the Union health secretary told the state.

News18.com | March 16, 2021, 11:36 IST
coronavirus vaccine

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is “in the beginning of a second wave of Covid”, the Centre has told the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, noting the lack of Covid-appropriate behavior and “tracking and testing of cases”. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra Chief Secretary after the central team’s visit last week. “Maharashtra is in the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. There very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts. There is no adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas,” he said.

The EU’s largest countries joined a stream of states halting their rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs over blood clot fears, as the World Health Organization and Europe’s medicines watchdog insisted it was safe to use. Both organisations will hold special meetings this week after a host of countries said they would stop using the vaccine pending further review. The fresh suspensions were a major blow to a global immunisation campaign that experts hope will help end a pandemic that has already killed over 2.6 million people and decimated the global economy. The three largest EU countries — Germany, Italy and France — all paused rollouts on Monday and were later joined by Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia.

The suspensions were not limited to Europe, with Indonesia also announcing a delay to its rollout of the jab, which is cheaper than its competitors and was billed as the vaccination of choice for poorer nations. But the WHO insisted countries should keep using the vaccine, adding that it had scheduled a meeting of its experts on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine’s safety. “We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. “So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine,” she said, referring to reports of blood clots from several countries.

Mar 16, 2021 11:36 (IST)

Mar 16, 2021 11:36 (IST)

Situation in Maharashtra 'Pretty Grim', Sense of Irresponsibility Due to Vaccination: Covid Task Force Member

With Maharashtra witnessing a steep resurgence of Covid-19 cases, Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state's Covid-19 task force has called for a public health strategy to be put in place in the state,…

Mar 16, 2021 11:21 (IST)

Punjab Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed by Month as Cases Surge | The Punjab School Education Board on Monday announced the postponement of the final exams of classes 10 and 12 by about a month in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.  The exams of class 10 will now start from May 4 instead of April 9, the date which was earlier scheduled, according to a statement issued by the PSEB. The exams of 12th standard will start from April 20. Earlier, the exams were to begin from March 22. The exams of classes 10 and 12 will end on May 24, it further said. According to Janak Raj, PSEB Controller (exams), the three-hour exams of classes 10 and 12 will start at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively.

Mar 16, 2021 11:13 (IST)

Nagpur is under a complete lockdown from March 15-21

Mar 16, 2021 11:06 (IST)

Maharashtra In Beginning Of 2nd Covid Wave, Limited Effort Flagged, Says Centre | Maharashtra is in the beginning of second wave of Covid, the centre has said in a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Authorities have urged the state to focus on containment strategies, social distancing and hygiene. The letter, based on the assessment of a central team, notes the lack of Covid-appropriate behavior and tracking and testing of cases. 

Mar 16, 2021 10:48 (IST)

PM Modi to Interact with Chief Ministers on Covid Situation, Vaccination Drive on Wednesday | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday as the Centre looks to ramp up the inoculation exercise amid a rise in infection in some states. Official sources said Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic. Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

Mar 16, 2021 10:33 (IST)

Mar 16, 2021 10:33 (IST)

Planning to Catch a Movie or Go Out for Dinner in Maharashtra? Know All About Latest Covid-19 Curbs

Facing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the state.

Mar 16, 2021 10:19 (IST)

A total of 22,82,80,763 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 15, 2021. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested yesterday, stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Mar 16, 2021 10:17 (IST)

Today's Data Highlights

- 24.5k new cases, 20.2k new recoveries, 131 new deaths, 4.2k rise in active cases

- 3.04 million new vaccinations. Highest yet. Total vaccinations cross the 3 crore mark (3.29 crore)

- 8.73 lakh new tests. Highest in over 2 months

- Maharashtra reports 15k new cases, Punjab 1.8k, Kerala 1k, Karnataka 932

- Maharashtra reports 48 new deaths, Punjab 27, Kerala 11

- Kerala reports lowest new cases in over 7 months (224 days)

- New deaths in Kerala lowest in 6 months (179 days) 

- More than 15k new cases in Maharashtra for the 4th consecutive day

- Punjab reports more new cases than Kerala. Punjab has been reporting more than 1k new cases for the 10th straight day

- Over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra in 2021 

- Punjab reports highest new cases in 171 days

Mar 16, 2021 10:01 (IST)

Japan Warns Over Daytime karaoke Venues | A rash of Japanese coronavirus clusters linked to daytime karaoke sessions by the elderly, including several linked to 93 cases in one prefecture, prompted a stern warning on Tuesday and calls for caution from authorities. Reuters reports that the recent clusters, which are spread across the country, come as the Tokyo metropolitan area is nearing the planned end of a state of emergency aimed at curbing the latest wave of coronavirus cases. The Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo in just over four months.

Mar 16, 2021 09:46 (IST)

Here's a State-wise Distribution of Cases

Mar 16, 2021 09:37 (IST)

India Reports 24,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 131 Deaths in 24 Hours | India reported 24,492 new COVID19 cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,14,09,831
Total recoveries: 1,10,27,543  
Active cases: 2,23,432
Death toll: 1,58,856

Mar 16, 2021 09:34 (IST)

Brazil Registered 1,015 New Coronavirus Deaths | Brazil registered 1,015 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the total to 279,286 since the pandemic began. Confirmed cases rose by 36,239 to 11,519,609. The country has also signed a deal with Pfizer to purchase 100m doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters.

Mar 16, 2021 09:31 (IST)

Mar 16, 2021 08:57 (IST)

Amid Rise in Covid Cases, Maha Govt Issues Fresh Curbs on Offices & Malls, Cap on Gatherings

With over over 15,000 fresh cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended restrictions imposed in containment zones till March 31 and issued fresh guidelines for the state.

Mar 16, 2021 08:57 (IST)

Australia Continues to Use Astra Zeneca Vaccine | Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca. The country’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said in a statement: “While the European Medicines Agency is investigating these events, it has reinforced its view that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is successful in protecting against Covid-19 and should continue to be used in the rollout.” Kelly said the government remained confident in the vaccine as there was currently no evidence that it caused blood clots though the side-effects reported would be investigated as a “precautionary measure”.

Mar 16, 2021 08:38 (IST)

Once again heavy crowd was seen in Mumbai's Dadar market amid the rising number of infections. 

Mar 16, 2021 08:31 (IST)

China Reports 13 New Cases | China has reported 13 new Covid cases on March 15, up from five cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine a day earlier.

Mar 16, 2021 08:12 (IST)

6 Countries Pause Astra Zeneca Vaccine | A number of countries have paused the vaccine, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, Cyprus pending an assessment by the EU’s medicine regulator. Spain said it will stop using the AZ vaccine for at least two weeks.

Mar 16, 2021 08:02 (IST)
Amid Rise in Covid Cases, Maha Govt Issues Fresh Curbs on Offices & Malls, Cap on Gatherings

With over over 15,000 fresh cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended restrictions imposed in containment zones till March 31 and issued fresh guidelines for the state.

Mar 16, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Fresh Curbs in Maharashtra Amid Rising Cases

Mar 16, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Oslo Tightens Covid Restrictions as Cases Rise | The Norwegian capital, Oslo, has on Monday closed secondary schools and restricted the number of visitors to homes to two, as Covid case numbers rise. Schools for younger children in the worst-hit districts will also close and kindergartens will be closed during the Easter holidays except for children of essential workers. It comes in the wake of mounting concern over the spread of the more contagious British variant. A record number of 1,960 cases were detected last week in Oslo which has a population of 700,000 people.

Mar 16, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Mar 16, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Covid-19: Maha Govt Issues Fresh Curbs on Hotels, Theatres & Offices; Cap on Weddings, Funerals

With over 15,000 fresh cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended restrictions imposed in containment zones till March 31 and issued fresh guidelines for the state.

Mar 16, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Keep Using Oxford Vaccine, Says WHO and European Medicine Agency | The World Health Organization has insisted countries should keep using the vaccine, adding that it had scheduled a meeting of its experts on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine’s safety. “We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

Mar 16, 2021 07:13 (IST)

COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe, Say AstraZeneca and UK Regulator | The vaccines produced by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca to protect against COVID-19 are safe and there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some European countries, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical major and the UK's medicines regulator have said. The interventions come as Germany, France and Italy joined the Netherlands as the latest countries to suspend the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.

Mar 16, 2021 07:12 (IST)

 Ex-CM Trivendra Rawat not Happy with Diluting Covid Restrictions for Kumbh |  Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday expressed disagreement with his successor Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to dilute some COVID-19 restrictions for those attending the ongoing Mahakumbh. Trivendra Singh Rawat said coronavirus cases are rising once again in the country and all precautions need to be taken again the virus. 

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 30 Lakh Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in 24 Hours, Highest So Far
Representative image. Photo: AP

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is holding a special meeting on Thursday, echoed the WHO’s calls for calm and said it was better to get the vaccine than not. “The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects,” the agency said in a statement Monday. The UK has doled out more than 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab — more than the entire EU — apparently without major problems.

As policymakers struggled to manage vaccine rollouts, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced she had tested positive — underlining the continuing threat of the contagion. She tweeted that she would continue to work virtually and the government added that she had “a low fever but no other symptoms and is generally feeling well”.

Italy provided another reminder that the pandemic was far from over — most of the country re-entered lockdown on Monday with schools, restaurants, shops and museums closed. The streets of central Rome were quiet on Monday morning and businesses already battered by a year of anti-virus measures braced for another hit. “I’m staying open because I’m selling cigarettes, otherwise it would not be worth it,” said Rome coffee shop owner Carlo Lucia. “It’s just a waste of money.”

Meanwhile, intensive care doctors in Germany issued an urgent appeal for new restrictions to avoid a third wave as the British variant takes hold there.

More than 350 million vaccines have now been administered globally, but poorer countries are still lagging far behind. Brazil, which has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, is attempting to redress the balance, announcing the order of more than 138 million jabs on Monday.

The European Union has approved four jabs so far, and is monitoring others — including Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian developers said on Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries.

The news came as the WHO said it had raised nearly $250 million in the past year from individual donors and companies towards battling the pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the fund’s success proved “what we can accomplish together in times of need”.

More than a year after his organisation declared the coronavirus threat a pandemic, a much-anticipated report on the origins of Covid-19 is expected to be released this week.

The report follows a fact-finding mission of international experts assembled by the WHO, which travelled in January to the Chinese city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged in December 2019.

“Within the next few years, we’re going to have real significant data on where this came from and how it emerged,” said British zoologist Peter Daszak, one of the team members.

