Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 1,45,380, Death Toll at 4,167; US Deaths Inch Closer to 1 Lakh-mark With 532 Fatalities in 24 Hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US coronavirus death toll has risen by 532 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker has said. After that relatively small increase, the US toll now stands at 98,218 lives, according to the Baltimore-based university, and US cases of infection now number 1,662,375. Both are the highest anywhere in the world.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 54 lakh people in the world and led to over 3.4 lakh deaths. In India, the virus has been on a record spike for 4 consecutive days. However, despite the increase, Indians took to the skies yesterday when select domestic flights started operating. Later on Monday, the Civil Aviation Ministry permitted chartered flights to resume their operations.
May 26, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
Australia Will Not Open the Country’s Borders 'Anytime Soon' | Australia will not open the country’s borders “anytime soon”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, but added the country will continue its discussions with neighbouring New Zealand for a trans-Tasman safe travel zone.
May 26, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Brazil Travel Ban by US to Start 2 Days Earlier | A ban on foreign travellers arriving in the US from Brazil due to the surge in coronavirus cases there will now take effect late Tuesday, two days earlier than previously announced.
May 26, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Here's the breakup for cases reported in India
May 26, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
India's Positive Cases Rise to 1,45,380 | In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6535 cases, taking the total tally to 1,45,380. Of which 80,722 are active cases, 60,490 cured and 4,167 succumbed to the infection, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced.
May 26, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Mexico Reports Over 2,000 Fresh Cases | Mexican health officials reported 2,485 new cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, bringing the country’s totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively.
May 26, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Australia to Outline Economic Recovery Plans as Lockdowns Ease | Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will outline his government's plans to revive the sputtering economy but is expected to warn a recovery will take between three to five years. Australia has reported just over 7,100 COVID-19 infections, including 102 deaths.
May 26, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
WHO Warns of 'Second Peak' in Countries Where Covid-19 Declining | Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said.
May 26, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 19 New Virus Cases | South Korea has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, most from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
May 26, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
AIIMS Sanitation Chief Succumbs to COVID-19 in the National Capital
May 26, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
May 26, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
Indian-American Couple Develops Low-cost Ventilator | An Indian-American couple developed a low-cost portable emergency ventilator which is soon to hit the production stage and will be available in India and the developing world at an affordable rate to help doctors deal with the COVID-19 patients.
May 26, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Saudi Arabia to Revise Curfew Times | Saudi Arabia will revise curfew times this week, and lift it entirely across the Kingdom with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting 21 June, The Guardian reported.
May 26, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Police personnel check movement passes of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after Ghaziabad sealed border with Delhi again to combat COVID-19
May 26, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
WHO Worries About "silent epidemic" Unless Africa Prioritises Virus Testing | Africa has so far been spared the worst impact of the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is worried the continent could face a “silent epidemic” if its leaders do not prioritise testing for it, a WHO envoy said.
May 26, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Did Everything Right, Yet Peru Becomes COVID Hotspot | Peru had more than 123,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 deaths -- putting it second only to Brazil both in the number of cases and deaths in Latin America.
May 26, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
READ |Touted by Trump & India for Covid-19 Treatment, WHO 'Temporarily Pauses' Trial on Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Concerns
"The decision came after the Lancet published a study that said the drug, touted by US President Donald Trump as a treatment, was linked to an increased risk of death and heart ailments."
May 26, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Chandigarh Records Three New Cases | Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 269, Health Department said.
May 26, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Covid-19 Measures ‘Disastrous’ for Children: Dutch Watchdog | The coronavirus pandemic will have a “disastrous” impact on children’s rights worldwide, making them more vulnerable to forced labour and underage marriage, a Dutch rights group said.
May 26, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
No New Coronavirus Deaths in Ireland for First Time in 9 Weeks | Ireland recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus for the first time since March 21. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called it a "significant milestone", adding on Twitter: "This is a day of hope. We will prevail."
May 26, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
In Bolsonaro's Brazil, Everyone Else is to Blame for Virus | With Brazil emerging as one of the world's most infected countries, President Jair Bolsonaro is deflecting all responsibility for the coronavirus crisis, casting blame on mayors, governors, and outgoing health minister and the media.
May 26, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Over the last 3 days, India has witnessed a record spike in COVID-19 cases. Experts attribute factors such as easing restrictions, varying testing levels for such a rise in infections.
May 26, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
UP Records 8 More COVID-related Deaths; 229 Fresh Cases Take Tally to 6,497 | Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, taking their number to 169 as 229 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in the state, an official of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said.
May 26, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Domestic flight operations resumed at Ladakh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport. "The first flight that landed here was an Air India flight with around 50-60 passengers onboard", Sonam Nurboo, Airport Director said.
May 26, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Assam Breaches 500-mark in COVID-19 Cases, 156 New Infections | Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 156 cases, taking the total past the 500-mark, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With these fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections has gone up to 548 in the state, of which 479 are active cases.
May 26, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)".
May 26, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
US Records 532 More Deaths in Last 24 Hours | The US records a further 532 deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 98,218, with 16,62,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency
May 26, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Indian NGO Donates $150,000 of PPE to Health Care Workers in US | Art of Living Foundation on May 22 received special congressional recognition from US Congressman Tom Suozzi with the acknowledgement for the efforts being made by it during this coronavirus pandemic. The NGO donated personal protective equipment worth $150,000 to the US.
May 26, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Air India Evacuates 115 Stranded Indians from Israel | Some 115 Indians, including out of work and broke caregivers, students and pregnant women, were all smiles as they boarded an Air India flight in Israel and left for India after being stranded in the country for more than two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
May 26, 2020 7:09 am (IST)
US Company Trials Coronavirus Vaccine in Australia | A US biotechnology company- Novavax has begun the first phase of the trial in which 131 volunteers in the cities of Melbourne and Brisbane will test the safety of the coronavirus vaccine and look for early signs of the vaccine's effectiveness.
An man carries a child as they return after shopping for Eid al-Fitr, at the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The ministry said "non-scheduled and private operators" of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from May 25 onwards.
In its guidelines, the ministry said if a passenger had manually booked his or her ticket for a chartered helicopter flight, the boarding pass will be issued at the helipad or heliport with minimum contact and after following all sanitisation protocols prescribed by local administration.
Passengers should report at the airport, heliport or helipad at least 45 minutes before the departure time, the ministry said.
"Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel," it said. "However, this will not apply to air ambulance services."
Price cap on tickets, issued by the aviation regulator DGCA last week for scheduled domestic passenger flights, will not be applicable on chartered flights. "The charges of air travel (on chartered flights) to be as per mutually agreed terms between operators and the travellers," the ministry said.
Most of the guidelines issued by the Aviation Ministry were similar to the ones issued for passengers of operators of domestic commercial passenger flights.
After a two month gap, India resumed its domestic passenger flights from Monday and a total of 532 domestic flights operated.