News18» News»India»Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Night Curfew in UP's Bareilly, Saharanpur, Yogi to Review Covid Situation in Varanasi; 37 Docs of Delhi Hosp, 90 IIT-Roorkee Students Test +ve
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Night Curfew in UP's Bareilly, Saharanpur, Yogi to Review Covid Situation in Varanasi; 37 Docs of Delhi Hosp, 90 IIT-Roorkee Students Test +ve

News18.com | April 09, 2021, 07:50 IST
A medical worker inoculates a doctor with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad on January 16, 2021.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After over 40 doctors, including the vice chancellor, tested positive in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), as many as 37 medical staff of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are reportedly infected too. “Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a news report quoted its hospital source as saying.

KGMU’s VC Lt Gen (retd) Prof Bipin Puri is among the cases of reinfection who caught the virus 11 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine. However, he said that all eligible persons must take the jab as it “saves one from critical illness”. He added that he has mild symptoms after the vaccine. According to a report in Times of India, KGMU medical superintendent and Covid-19 and communicable disease specialist, Dr D Himanshu, who had also completed his vaccination course, has also tested positive for the infection. So far, over a dozen doctors including director SGPGIMS, principal of Era’s Lucknow Medical College and director general health services have tested positive even after completing the vaccination course.

Meanwhile, night curfew will come into force in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Saharanpur tonight from 9pm to 6am. Meerut came under similar curbs on Thursday. So far, the curfew has been announced in eight big cities, including, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today around 1 pm to take stock of the coronavirus situation there. He is set to hold a meeting inside BHU to monitor the preparedness.

Apr 09, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Mumbai Reports 8,938 new Covid-19 Cases | Mumbai reported 8,938 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a drop from over 10,000 infections each on the previous two days, and 23 fresh deaths, the city civic body said. Picture shows crowd at Dadar Vegetable Market in Mumbai on Friday morning. 

Apr 09, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Bengal Logs 2,783 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths | Seven COVID-19 fatalities were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, taking the toll in the state to 10,370, the state health department said. At least 2,783 fresh cases took the coronavirus tally to 6,02,807, the department said in its bulletin. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 16,109. Since Wednesday, 957 recoveries were registered in the state, with the discharge rate currently standing at 95.61 per cent. A total of 5,76,328 people have recuperated from the infectious disease so far.

Apr 09, 2021 07:17 (IST)

90 Students Tested Covid Positive in IIT Roorkee | A total of 90 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at IIT Roorkee in the last few days, IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava told ANI.

Apr 09, 2021 07:00 (IST)

READ | Delhi Rejects Nearly 87K of Over 1 Lakh Applications for E-passes Amid Night Curfew

District authorities in Delhi have received over 1.

Apr 09, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Covid-19 Patients Died Due to Lack of Oxygen Supply in MP's Ujjain | Some people, along with members of the Congress, protested at the district hospital in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, alleging that five members of their families, who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died due to lack of oxygen supply there. These deaths were reported at the hospital located in Madhav Nagar on Wednesday night. However, district collector Ashish Singh said there was no problem of oxygen supply at the facility. "There were 132 coronavirus patients in the hospital and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support," he added.

Apr 09, 2021 06:45 (IST)

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District | A lockdown was imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on late Thursday evening, while a similar measure will be enforced in four other districts from Friday and cities will observe a 60-hour lockdown this weekend to curb the COVID-19 spread, officials said. A 60-hour lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Apr 09, 2021 06:43 (IST)

Rajasthan Govt Trying to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 in Villages: Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said though villages in the state have so far remained "safe" from the coronavirus pandemic, lessons should be learnt from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh where the infection is spreading rapidly in rural areas. He said his government was trying to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in villages. Gehlot, after attending the chief ministers' virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation, also appealed to people to visit hospitals as soon as they notice any symptoms of COVID-19 to prevent fatalities. 

Apr 09, 2021 06:42 (IST)

37 Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Tested Covid Positive | Around 37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 with five admitted for treatment amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Many of those who have been infected at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are young and most of them had taken the vaccine, NDTV reported.

Till Thursday, coronavirus has killed 9,003 people in Uttar Pradesh, while the infection count stands at 6,54,404. The fresh restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services will be exempted from the restrictions, the orders issued by the Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrates said. All government and private educational institutes, except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17 in the two districts.

All exams, however, shall be held according to the schedule and are exempted from this order. Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y said there should be an intensive enforcement of masks and other anti-COVID protocols in public places, including workplaces, by police and incident commanders and by departments concerned.

“The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed from tonight till April 17 to efficiently check the spread of the COVID-19 in Ghaziabad,” Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said. Central and state government officials, medical staff will remain exempt from the night restrictions. Pregnant women and those in need of medical help too are exempted, the orders said.

Travellers going to the airport, railway stations and bus stands will be allowed movement during the night if they show valid travel tickets, the orders stated. Print and electronic media workers, too, will be exempted from the restrictions. People violating the restrictions will be punished under the Disaster Management Act, the two administrations warned.

In Allahabad, the authorities imposed the night curfew from 10 pm to 8 am till April 20. According to an order issued by DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami, schools will remain closed and only students appearing for board classes will be allowed to come to the school.

In Meerut, the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 18. According to the orders issues by DM K Balaji, schools, colleges and coaching centres will also remain shut during the period. However, examinations will continue.

