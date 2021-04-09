Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Night Curfew in UP's Bareilly, Saharanpur, Yogi to Review Covid Situation in Varanasi; 37 Docs of Delhi Hosp, 90 IIT-Roorkee Students Test +ve

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After over 40 doctors, including the vice chancellor, tested positive in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), as many as 37 medical staff of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are reportedly infected too. “Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a news report quoted its hospital source as saying.

KGMU’s VC Lt Gen (retd) Prof Bipin Puri is among the cases of reinfection who caught the virus 11 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine. However, he said that all eligible persons must take the jab as it “saves one from critical illness”. He added that he has mild symptoms after the vaccine. According to a report in Times of India, KGMU medical superintendent and Covid-19 and communicable disease specialist, Dr D Himanshu, who had also completed his vaccination course, has also tested positive for the infection. So far, over a dozen doctors including director SGPGIMS, principal of Era’s Lucknow Medical College and director general health services have tested positive even after completing the vaccination course.

Meanwhile, night curfew will come into force in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Saharanpur tonight from 9pm to 6am. Meerut came under similar curbs on Thursday. So far, the curfew has been announced in eight big cities, including, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today around 1 pm to take stock of the coronavirus situation there. He is set to hold a meeting inside BHU to monitor the preparedness.