Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Mayor Says Decision on Night Curbs in 48 hrs, Health Min Differs with 'No Lockdown' Remark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Urging people to follow Covid-19 norms with folded hands, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state authorities are reviewing the situation for the next 48 hours, following which night curfew may be announced in the financial capital.

After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s last lockdown threat two days ago, a plan of micro lockdown seems to be in the pipeline for Mumbai, where Covid-19 cases have shown no signs of ebbing as second wave of infection hits Maharashtra. The latest information says that curbs could include new attendance norms for offices and businesses, some control over crowds at temples and shrines, and fresh bars on social events – private and public. While partial lockdowns have already been enforced in some cities like Nagpur, Amravati, and Parbhani, Thackeray is expected to announce new curbs for the financial city and other containment zones today.

Maharashtra has been seeing 15,000 plus cases per day for over a week now with Mumbai recording year’s highest spike on Sunday with 1,962 cases. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane are currently the worst-affected districts in the state. The state contributed more than half of all cases recorded in the country. A report in a leading national daily stated that the BMC, meanwhile, has decided to increase the number of private hospitals involved in vaccination from 50 to 88 with the target to inoculate 100,000 people every day. A policy decision has been taken to eventually allow every hospital which has more than 50 beds to undertake vaccination.