Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Mayor Says Decision on Night Curbs in 48 hrs, Health Min Differs with 'No Lockdown' Remark
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's last lockdown threat two days ago, a plan of micro lockdown seems to be in the pipeline for Mumbai, where Covid-19 cases have shown no signs of ebbing as second wave of infection hits Maharashtra.

News18.com | March 15, 2021, 15:07 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Urging people to follow Covid-19 norms with folded hands, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state authorities are reviewing the situation for the next 48 hours, following which night curfew may be announced in the financial capital.

After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s last lockdown threat two days ago, a plan of micro lockdown seems to be in the pipeline for Mumbai, where Covid-19 cases have shown no signs of ebbing as second wave of infection hits Maharashtra. The latest information says that curbs could include new attendance norms for offices and businesses, some control over crowds at temples and shrines, and fresh bars on social events – private and public. While partial lockdowns have already been enforced in some cities like Nagpur, Amravati, and Parbhani, Thackeray is expected to announce new curbs for the financial city and other containment zones today.

Maharashtra has been seeing 15,000 plus cases per day for over a week now with Mumbai recording year’s highest spike on Sunday with 1,962 cases. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane are currently the worst-affected districts in the state. The state contributed more than half of all cases recorded in the country. A report in a leading national daily stated that the BMC, meanwhile, has decided to increase the number of private hospitals involved in vaccination from 50 to 88 with the target to inoculate 100,000 people every day. A policy decision has been taken to eventually allow every hospital which has more than 50 beds to undertake vaccination.

Mar 15, 2021 15:07 (IST)

Covid-19 Negative Report or Vaccination Proof Must to Attend Any Gathering in Amritsar | All those attending social gatherings in Amritsar will now have to show a COVID-19 negative report or proof that they have been vaccinated, the district administration has announced as it steps up vigilance to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira passed the order on Sunday.

The ceiling of 100 people (for indoor) and 200 people (for outdoor) on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/cultural gatherings shall be strictly enforced. Fines shall be imposed for violation of above ceiling limit on the organisers and the persons found violating social distancing and are without face masks at such gatherings, the order stated.

Mar 15, 2021 14:56 (IST)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "No reason for lockdown at present. But people will have to obey covid norms."

Mar 15, 2021 14:54 (IST)

Telangana Logs 157 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death Pushes Toll | Telangana recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 3,01,318, while the death toll rose to 1,654 with one more fatality, the state government said on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 12 and 11 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 14.

Mar 15, 2021 13:07 (IST)

Covid-19 Vaccination Priority: Centre Asked to Respond to Plea to Include People with Mental Illness | The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking to include people suffering from mental illness in the list of specified comorbidities that will help them get the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Centre, Central Mental Health Authority and National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and sought their responses and listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

Mar 15, 2021 12:35 (IST)

'Rules Apply to All Alike': Mumbai Civic Body Files FIR Against Bollywood Actor for Flouting Covid-19 Norms | In a stern message to Mumbaikars flouting Covid-19 norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that it has filed an FIR against a popular Bollywood actor for flouting coronavirus guidelines on being testing positive.

“No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus,” the civic body tweeted with a copy of the FIR.

Mar 15, 2021 11:49 (IST)

India Records 26, 291 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-day Rise in 85 Days | India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20.

Mar 15, 2021 11:00 (IST)

Popular Bollywood Actor Booked for Violation of Covid-19 Guidelines | The BMC has filed an FIR against a popular Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines after he tested positive. The actor has been allegedly roaming around in Mumbai despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Mar 15, 2021 10:42 (IST)

Delhi Sets Record for Dipping Covid-19 Cases | Delhi on Monday recorded below 400 cases with over 62,000 tests in a day. This comes months after the national capital battled sharp spike in cases, prompting states like Maharashtra to make negative Covid test mandatory for passengers arriving from Delhi.

Mar 15, 2021 10:03 (IST)

Close to 1.56 lakh (1,55,912) Covid-19 cases were recorded between March 8-15, accounting for the highest spike in 12 weeks since December 14-20. Meanwhile, the weekly case count, too, has doubled in the last one month.

Mar 15, 2021 09:39 (IST)

No Evidence Of Increased Blood Clot Risk From Vaccine, Says AstraZeneca | AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

AstraZeneca’s review, which covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union, comes after health authorities in some countries suspended the use of its vaccine over clotting issues. Read the full story here.

Mar 15, 2021 09:20 (IST)

33% Rise in Covid-19 Cases Since Mid-December | In a grim milestone, India witnessed a sharp 33% rise in Covid-19 cases in the past as the country recorded the highest number of fresh virus cases since mid-December. Meanwhile, fatalities have also risen by 28%, a six-week high of 876 during the week of March 8-15.

Mar 15, 2021 08:33 (IST)

What's the Covid-linked Black Fungal Infection | With a fatality rate of up to 80 per cent, Mucormycosis is a deadly invasive fungal infection which emerged as a 'new worry' for healthcare practitioners amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While it's cases have traditionally been low in India before the pandemic hit here, the instances started to rise among the people who recovered from the Covid-19.

Mar 15, 2021 08:18 (IST)

DGCI Approves Anti-fungal Medicine for Covid-linked Black Fungus Treatment | A Mumbai-based bio-pharmaceutical firm has received approval from India's drug regulatory authority to use an anti-fungal drug for the treatment of black fungus or Mucormycosis, which recently saw an uprise among the patients recovering from the Covid-19.

The firm, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, has become the first company in India to receive the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to use anti-fungal medication -- Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB -- as a medical intervention in patients of Mucormycosis.

Mar 15, 2021 07:56 (IST)
 

Mar 15, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Mar 15, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Karnataka Sees 934 New Covid-19 Cases, 609 Recoveries | For the second consecutive day, Karnataka saw above 900 new Covid cases, with the bulk (628) from Bengaluru, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

"With 934 new cases registered on Saturday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,60,272, including 8,364 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,39,499, with 609 patients discharged in the last 24 hours," the daily bulletin said.

Mar 15, 2021 07:15 (IST)

 Authorities in Osmanabad in Maharashtra asked people to observe COVID-19 protocol and wear masks in public places as the district observed 'janta curfew' on Sunday. District Collector Kaustub Divegaokar said cases were spiking, informing that 69 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday against just 5-6 for the whole of February.

Mar 15, 2021 07:13 (IST)

India on Sunday reported the year's biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 25,320 new infections. The death toll rose by 161 to 158,607 over the last 24 hours, compared to an average of about 100 since February. 

Mar 15, 2021 07:11 (IST)

The night curfew order was issued by Collector Prithviraj BP and will be in force within three kilometres of Latur municipal corporation, as well as all municipalities and nagar panchayats in the district, they added. Essential services, public transport will be exempt from night curfew, the officials informed.

Mar 15, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Latur administration on Sunday decided to enforce night curfew in the district between 8pm and 5am from March 15 until further orders, officials said. On Sunday, Latur reported 110 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 26,613, while one death took the toll to 716.

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti in Navi Mumbai, March 8, 2021. (REUTERS)

To curb the Covid virus spread in the state, several districts imposed strict restrictions — from night curfew to closure of markets. In the view of rising number of coronavirus cases, the officials imposed a night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am in Latur. All weekly markets will remain shut till 31 March, according to the official order, reported PTI. However, emergency services have been exempted.

Thackeray had ordered hotels and restaurants to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. “Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions,” Thackeray said.

A ‘strict lockdown’ will be imposed in Nagpur from today to March 21 to control the virus spread, the authorities announced earlier. During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25% capacity, said official. Shops of essential commodities will remain open, the minister said. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period, according to news reports.

